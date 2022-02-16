Jake Warden’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth

Jake Warden is one of the young online celebrities in America. He is known for his top-notch makeup skills and humorous and bubbly personality. Fans love his transformation and DIY videos because they are intriguing and engaging.

The YouTube celebrity posing for a picture in his house. Photo: @jakewarden

Source: Instagram

Jake Warden showed interest in makeup and beauty at a tender age. He was fortunate to have supportive parents who encouraged him to pursue his passion. Read on to discover more about this YouTube celebrity's age, height, boyfriend, and net worth.

Profile summary

Full name: Jake Warden

Jake Warden Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 20th February 2002

20th February 2002 Age: 20 years old

20 years old Place of birth: Denver, Colorado, United States of America

Denver, Colorado, United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5' 5"

5' 5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 128

128 Weight in kilogrammes: 58

58 Hair colour: Dark brown (natural)

Dark brown (natural) Eye colour: Blue

Blue Marital status: Single

Single Boyfriend: Mickey Nucci

Mickey Nucci Father: Jevon Warden

Jevon Warden Mother: Tracy Warden

Tracy Warden Biological siblings: 1

1 Half-siblings: 2

2 Profession: YouTube star and social media celebrity

YouTube star and social media celebrity Jake Warden's Instagram: @jakewarden

@jakewarden YouTube channel: @JakeWarden

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Jake Warden's biography

Jake is a famous YouTube star and social media celebrity born in Denver, Colorado, United States of America. His parents' names are Jevon and Tracy. Tracy sometimes features on his channel.

He has an older sister named Annabelle, and two half-siblings named Ashlyn and Kaelin Smith. The star's nationality is American, and his ethnicity is White.

Where does Jake Warden live? The celebrity lives in Los Angeles, California, with his partner.

The YouTuber in a red sweater and matching makeup. Photo: @jakewarden

Source: Instagram

How old is Jake Warden?

Jake Warden's age is 20 years old as of 2022. He was born on 20th February 2002, and his Zodiac sign is Pisces.

Jake Warden's gender

The YouTuber was born male and has not changed his gender since birth. However, many people erroneously assume he is female because he normally wears girlish makeup looks and often transforms himself into a female using makeup.

What are Jake Warden's pronouns?

Numerous people are confused by Jake's pronouns because he often does feminine makeup looks. The young online celebrity clarified his pronouns on Instagram. He said they are he, him, and his.

Education

The YouTuber went to regular school. However, he started he opted for homeschooling in 2017 after getting popular and busier.

Career

On 12th December 2013, Jake created his eponymous YouTube channel, with over 1.23 million subscribers. However, he did not upload any content until May 2015. He started creating and uploading content related to beauty and makeup.

His channel grew over time, and fans love his bubbly personality and sense of humour. Besides beauty and makeup, his content includes pranks, challenges, morning and night routines, comedy, lifestyle, DIY, and regular vlogs.

Aside from YouTube, he also has an Instagram account with a significant following. He often uses the platforms to do brand endorsements. He has worked with Land Rover, Lilly Lashes, NYX Cosmetics, Glam Glow, Huda Beauty, PUR Cosmetics, Boxy Charm, Butter London, Vintage Cosmetics, among other brands.

The YouTube celebrity in a green hoodie. Photo: @jakewarden

Source: Instagram

Jake Warden's net worth

Although it is known that the YouTube star rakes a significant amount of money annually from creating online content, there is no official communication about his earnings.

Jake Warden's house

On 6th April 2019, the YouTuber gave fans a tour of his house. He did not reveal its location, but it was a rented place. He revealed that he lives with his partner, Mickey.

On 2nd May 2020, he announced he had purchased his first house. The house features a 3-car garage, home office, built-in storage closets, two guest rooms, and a master suite.

Who is Jake Warden's boyfriend?

The YouTube celebrity is in a relationship with American Instagram star Mickey Nucci. The two confirmed their relationship in the summer of 2018 and often post lovely photos together on their social media platforms. Mickey also features on Jake's YouTube channel.

Jake Warden's height and weight

The YouTuber is 5' 5" or 165 centimetres tall and weighs about 128 pounds or 58 kilogrammes. He has blue eyes, and his natural hair colour is dark brown. However, he likes dyeing his hair blond.

Jake Warden is a YouTube celebrity known for his eponymous YouTube channel. He mainly creates videos related to beauty, makeup, and lifestyle.

READ MORE: Sarah Urie’s biography: what is known about Brandon Urie’s wife?

Legit.ng recently published Sarah Urie's biography. Sarah was born Sarah Orzechowski in Detroit, Michigan, United States of America and now resides in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

Sarah became famous after she started dating singer and musician Brendon Boyd Urie. The two exchanged vows in Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, California, on 27th April 2013 after a 19-month engagement period.

Source: Legit.ng