Samara Redway’s biography: age, height, typical gamer, net worth

Samara Redway is a YouTuber and social media influencer from Canada. She is widely known for her YouTube channels. She mainly uploads vlogs, Q&As, pranks, challenges, and live streams, playing games such as Minecraft, Fortnite, and The Walking Dead.

Samara Redway is famous on social media due to her live stream games, vlogs, pranks, and Q&As. She started her YouTube journey in October 2013. She is also an Instagram influencer, promoting various notable brands.

Samara Redway's profile summary

Full name : Samara Redway’s

: Samara Redway’s Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 10 March 1995

: 10 March 1995 Age : 27 years old (as of 2022)

: 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : Vancouver, Canada

: Vancouver, Canada Nationality : Canadian

: Canadian Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5’6’’

: 5’6’’ Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds : 126

: 126 Weight in kilograms : 57

: 57 Body measurements in inches : 34-26-36

: 34-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-66-91

: 86-66-91 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Mother : Veronica

: Veronica Siblings : 3

: 3 Profession : YouTuber, social media influencer

: YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth : $1.5 million.

: $1.5 million. YouTube : Samara Redway, Samara Games

: Samara Redway, Samara Games Twitter: @samararedway

Samara Redway’s biography

Where is Samara Redway from? The YouTuber was born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. Her mother’s name is Veronica, whereas the name of her father is unknown.

The YouTuber has three siblings; Tamara, Solano and Makai.

The YouTuber attended a local high school and later, she joined the University of Alberta. She also went to the University of Calgary.

When is Samara Redway’s birthday?

She celebrates her birthday on March 10 every year.

How old is Samara Redway?

The Canadian YouTuber was born on 10 March 1995. Therefore, as of 2022, Samara Redway's age is 27 years.

What is Samara Redway’s zodiac sign?

According to astrology, the social media celebrity’s zodiac sign is Pisces.

What is Samara Redway’s nationality?

She is a Canadian citizen by birth.

Career

She is a YouTuber and social media influencer. She first started her YouTube channel on 10 October 2013, but she published her first video on 13 January 2016. She mainly uploaded vlogs, Q&As, challenges, and live streams playing games such as Minecraft, Fortnite, and The Walking Dead. Consequently, she has gained a significant following with over 1.6 million subscribers.

She owns another YouTube channel called Samara Redway, which she created on 10 September 2018. She has engaged his fans consistently, uploading Q&As, challenge videos, pranks, and vlogs. Currently, the channel has over 1.2 million subscribers.

Additionally, she owns the Samara Plays YouTube channel. However, the account is yet to be verified. She created the channel on 25 August 2020, and so far, it has more than 122k subscribers due to her gaming content.

The YouTube star has an Instagram account with 275 thousand followers. She shares photos of herself and her family, short videos of her playing games, and promoting various brands such as MINISO Canada and McDonald's. She also has a verified Twitter account with 203.2 thousand followers.

She also has an unverified TikTok account with over 175 thousand followers. Her videos have amassed over 323 thousand likes.

How much is Samara Redway's net worth?

No verified sources state how much the YouTuber star is worth. However, her net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million. She primarily earns her income from being a YouTuber and social media influencer through paid partnerships.

Are Typical Gamer and Samara Redway married?

Samara Redway and Typical Gamer are yet to marry each other; however, they are currently dating. The duo has been sharing photos of each other on their social media platforms. Also, they often make videos together on YouTube and TikTok.

Is Samara Redway vegan?

Yes, she has been a 2015. In 2017, she tweeted about it. The tweet read,

Woah I've been vegan for almost 2 years. SAVING ALL DA ANIMALS OVA HERE.

How tall is samara Redway?

The social media influencer stands 5 feet 6 inches tall (170 centimetres), and she weighs 126 pounds (57 kilograms). Her bust, waist, and hips are 34-26-36 inches (86-66-91 centimetres) respectively. She also has brown hair and eyes.

Samara Redways is a popular YouTube personality and social media influencer renowned for her YouTube content. She started her YouTube journey in 2013, and since then, she has gained a vast following on her channels.

