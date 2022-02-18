Aisha Mian’s biography: age, height, parents, twin, net worth

Aisha Mian is an American actress, TikTok star and social media influencer. Many people recognize her as one of the members of the twin YouTube duo, the MianTwins. Aisha and her twin sister created the MianTwins YouTube channel in January 2014. They mainly upload challenges, beauty, cooking videos and vlogs too. As a result, they command a huge following on her social media pages.

Aisha Mian became famous as a result of her TikTok channel and YouTube channel. Her lip-syncs and dance challenge videos have also significantly contributed to her online fame. She is also popular for featuring in the Netflix Dreams TV series. Here is all you need to know about the TikTok star's personal life and online career expedition.

Aisha Mian's profile summary

Full name : Aisha Mian

: Aisha Mian Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 26 February 2001

: 26 February 2001 Age : 20 years (as of 2022)

: 20 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : New York City, NY, United States

: New York City, NY, United States Current residence : New York City, NY

: New York City, NY Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Muslim

: Muslim Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5’5’’

: 5’5’’ Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements : 34-25-35

: 34-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-64-90

: 86-64-90 Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colou r: Dark brown

r: Dark brown Relationship status : Single

: Single Father : Suhai

: Suhai Siblings : 3

: 3 Profession : Actress, YouTube personality, social media influencer

: Actress, YouTube personality, social media influencer Net worth : $999,000

: $999,000 YouTube : MianTwins

: MianTwins Instagram: @aishamian

Aisha Mian’s biography

The YouTuber was born on 26 February 2001 in New York City, United States of America. She comes from a Muslim family. Together with her twin sister, they were raised alongside two sisters named; Jannat and Jasmina.

She enrolled went to Fashion Institute of Technology college in New York City in 2019.

Who are Aisha Mian's parents?

Aisha’s father is Suhai, also famous by his nickname Rocky. She is yet to reveal the name of her mother. However, she often posts her photos on her social media platforms.

How old is Aisha Mian?

As of 2022, Aisha Mian's age is 20 years, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What is Aisha Mian's nationality?

The YouTuber is an American citizen.

What is Aisha Mian's ethnicity?

She is of mixed ethnicity of Albanian and Pakistanian. Her father is a Pakistanian, and her mother is an Albanian.

Rise to stardom

Aisha Mian is an American YouTuber, social media influencer and actress. She shot into the spotlight on their shared YouTube channel. Aisha and Azra Mian created the channel in January 2014. They majorly posted video challenges, makeup tutorials, and vlogs.

The Mian twins are also regularly featured on the Squared YouTube channel. She has also gained fame on the Squared channel together with her sister Azra for their challenges and twin vlogging.

She also has a TikTok account, where she posts dance and lip-syncing videos. Currently, the account has over 2.8 million followers with over 133 million likes.

The TikTok star has also worked with fellow TikTok stars such as Blake Anthony and Nate Wyatt. For instance, Nate Wyatt and Aisha Mian have made several videos together on TikTok and YouTube.

She is also active and famous on Instagram. She majorly uses the platform for brand endorsements and posting her videos and fashion photos. Aisha Mian's Instagram has over one million followers.

As an actress, she has featured in the following television series:

Netflix Dreams (2020) as 42

(2020) as 42 House of Creators (2021)

(2021) More Than Just Me (2021) as Ruby

How much is Aisha Mian's net worth?

She has not revealed her actual net worth, but, according to Fame Ranker, her net worth is allegedly estimated to be $999k. This information is, however, not official.

How tall is Aisha Mian?

Aisha Mian's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres). She weighs around 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-25-35 inches (86-64-90 centimetres). In addition, Aisha has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Aisha Mian is a social media influencer from the United States. She has gained a vast online following due to her lip-syncs and dance videos. She also shares a YouTube account with her twin sister, where they upload makeup tutorials and vlogs on various topics.

