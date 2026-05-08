Afri Invoice secures accreditation from the Nigeria Revenue Service for the mandatory e-Invoicing system

Company leads Nigeria's digital invoicing revolution with innovative solutions and regulatory expertise

Accreditation enhances compliance support and strengthens businesses' confidence in tax reporting processes

Afri Invoice Nigeria Ltd has achieved a major milestone in Nigeria’s tax technology landscape after securing official accreditation from the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), formerly known as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), as a system integrator for the country’s mandatory e-Invoicing system under the Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS) platform.

The accreditation places Afri Invoice among a select group of organisations authorised to connect businesses directly to the NRS real-time invoicing infrastructure, enabling seamless, secure, and fully compliant digital tax reporting across Nigeria.

NRS begins aggressive tax reforms and makes e-invoicing mandatory. Credit: Afri-Invoice

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Industry observers say the recognition further strengthens Afri Invoice’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading accounting and tax technology firms, placing it alongside major global players such as KPMG and Ernst & Young.

Leading Nigeria’s digital invoicing revolution

Long before the federal government made e-Invoicing a national priority, Afri Invoice had already positioned itself as a key player in Nigeria’s digital tax transformation.

The company built its reputation by developing innovative e-Invoicing solutions tailored to Nigeria’s regulatory environment, while championing real-time compliance as the future of business operations.

Its services include secure and scalable enterprise integration frameworks, automation of financial reporting processes, and support for organisations transitioning from manual accounting systems to fully digital workflows.

Afri Invoice has also been a strong advocate for transparency, data integrity, and automation, helping businesses strengthen internal controls while improving reporting efficiency.

These early investments in tax technology and regulatory intelligence helped establish the company as a natural leader in the space, with its latest NRS accreditation now confirming its national relevance.

A new era of compliance for Nigerian businesses

The Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS) mandate is rapidly changing how businesses manage transactions and tax obligations across Nigeria.

With real-time invoice validation becoming compulsory, companies are now expected to deploy systems that are accurate, secure, and fully aligned with NRS standards.

Speaking on the development, Mark Odenore, Founder of Afri Invoice, described the accreditation as a defining moment for both the company and Nigeria’s tax compliance journey.

He said e-Invoicing embeds tax compliance directly into everyday business activity, making transaction data instantly available for tax reporting, audits, and regulatory review.

According to him, the accreditation reinforces Afri Invoice’s role in helping businesses build trust, maintain compliance, and report with confidence.

He added that the company combines deep tax expertise with advanced technology to ensure e-Invoicing processes are accurate and dependable.

Why Afri Invoice stands out

Unlike many technology providers that focus only on software integration, Afri Invoice says its strength lies in combining tax intelligence, regulatory expertise, and technology execution into one unified solution.

This allows businesses not only to automate invoicing but also to automate compliance, risk control, and operational confidence.

Fatimata Niang, Strategic Lead and Operations Director, explained that while technology can automate invoicing, interpreting tax obligations and managing regulatory risk still requires strong tax expertise.

She noted that Afri Invoice brings tax advisory knowledge directly into technology implementation, helping organisations manage complexity while ensuring compliance becomes part of daily operations.

What businesses gain from the accreditation

With the new accreditation, Afri Invoice will support businesses by integrating their invoicing systems directly with the NRS MBS platform, strengthening internal controls, and ensuring real-time, error-free invoice transmission.

The company will also provide continuous compliance support as tax regulations evolve, helping businesses reduce risk, improve accuracy, and operate with greater confidence.

Nigerian firm gets NRS recognition as agency begins massive tax reforms. Credit: Afri-Invoice

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As Nigeria pushes deeper into digital tax reforms, Afri Invoice’s new status positions it at the centre of the country’s compliance transformation, helping businesses adapt to a future where real-time reporting is no longer optional but essential.

NRS makes e-invoicing mandatory for businesses

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria has taken a decisive step toward digital tax administration with the launch of a mandatory electronic invoicing system for large businesses.

The Nigeria Revenue Service has officially rolled out its Merchant Buyer Solution, known as MBS, requiring selected taxpayers to generate, validate and transmit invoices electronically in real time.

The system went live on August 1, 2025, following a pilot phase that began in November 2024.

Source: Legit.ng