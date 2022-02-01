Sidney Starr’s biography: age, birthday, partner, net worth
Who is Sidney Starr? She is a well-known reality TV star, actress, model, and social media personality from the United States. She has appeared on shows like Star, Empire, Love and Hip Hop: New York, and Atlanta Plastic, among others.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Sidney Starr rose to popularity when she came out publicly as transgender. She faced bullying at school during her transition.
Profile summary
- Full name: Sidney Starr
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 5 February 1989
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Aquarius
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States of America
- Current residence: Atlanta, Georgia, US
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'5"
- Height in centimetres: 165
- Weight in pounds: 128
- Weight in kilograms: 58
- Body measurements in inches: 36-26-38
- Body measurements in centimetres: 91-66-96
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Relationship status: Single
- High school: Bogan High School
- Profession: Reality TV star, actress, rapper, social media influencer
- Net worth: $2 million
- Instagram: @sidneystarrbad
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Sidney Starr's biography
The reality TV star was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, United States of America. She spent her childhood in Atlanta, Georgia.
When is Sidney Starr's birthday?
Sidney Starr from Love and Hip Hop was born on 5 February 1989. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.
How old is Sidney Starr?
As of 2022, Sidney Starr's age is 33 years old.
How did Sidney Starr get famous?
She became famous after appearing on the VH1 television series Love and Hip Hop: New York season 9. She appeared in nine episodes of the show as a regular cast member.
Additionally, she has also appeared in a number of reality television shows. Below are her acting credits.
- 2022: Queendom as Gigi
- 2021: The Chi as Interviewer
- 2020: Boomerang as Str*pper 1
- 2019: Empire as Fan
- 2017: Star as Dallas
She has also appeared in several TV shows as herself. They include:
- 2021: Baddies ATL: The Reunion
- 2021: Baddies ATL
- 2020: Joseline's Cabaret: Auditions
- 2019: VH1: Unveiled
- 2018-2019: Love and Hip Hop: New York
- 2017: Black Ink Crew: Chicago
- 2017: Botched
- 2016: Girlfriends and Champagne
- 2015-2016: Atlanta Plastic
- 2011: Maury
She is also a singer and rapper who has released a few songs, including Text Me Back, Boss Chick, Swipe Ya Card, and I'm Here Now.
Is Sidney Starr transgender?
Sidney Starr was assigned male at birth, but began to feel gender dysphoria when she was five years old. She began her transition when she was in her adolescent years. Even though she was bullied at school, this did not stop her from transitioning.
Who is Sidney Starr dating?
The TV star has been tight-lipped about her personal life as of late. In terms of her previous relationships, she dated O'Block Montana in 2013, however the romance was short-lived. Sidney Starr's ex-partner is also rapper.
Sidney shared photographs and a video from her photoshoot with Darius McCrary on October 18, 2021. This caused speculation of a relationship between the two, although Sidney Starr and Darius McCrary are only friends.
Is Sidney Starr engaged?
The actress is not engaged at the moment. She was in a relationship with a popular rapper named Chase God Swag, with whom she got engaged. Not much is known about the reason for their breakup.
What is Sidney Starr's net worth?
According to Biography Daily, her net worth is estimated to be $2 million. This information is not from a verified source.
Sidney Starr is very active and popular on social media platforms. She is a reality TV star and rapper.
READ ALSO: Adelaine Morin's biography: age, height, birthday, ethnicity, parents
Legit.ng recently published an article on Adelaine Morin. She is a renowned Canadian social media personality, businesswoman and singer. She was born on 28 January 1998 to Bernadette, and Randy Morin was raised alongside her two siblings, Celeste and Brayden.
She boasts a huge online following, particularly on her YouTube channel and Instagram page as an influencer. Learn more interesting details about her personal and career life.
Source: Legit.ng