Sidney Starr’s biography: age, birthday, partner, net worth

Who is Sidney Starr? She is a well-known reality TV star, actress, model, and social media personality from the United States. She has appeared on shows like Star, Empire, Love and Hip Hop: New York, and Atlanta Plastic, among others.

The rapper posing for a photo in a black outfit. Photo: @sidneystarrbad

Source: Instagram

Sidney Starr rose to popularity when she came out publicly as transgender. She faced bullying at school during her transition.

Profile summary

Full name: Sidney Starr

Sidney Starr Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 5 February 1989

5 February 1989 Age: 33 years old (as of 2022)

33 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States of America

Chicago, Illinois, United States of America Current residence: Atlanta, Georgia, US

Atlanta, Georgia, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 128

128 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Body measurements in inches: 36-26-38

36-26-38 Body measurements in centimetres: 91-66-96

91-66-96 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: Single

Single High school: Bogan High School

Bogan High School Profession: Reality TV star, actress, rapper, social media influencer

Reality TV star, actress, rapper, social media influencer Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Instagram: @sidneystarrbad

Sidney Starr's biography

The reality TV star in a black dress. Photo: @sidneystarrbad

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, United States of America. She spent her childhood in Atlanta, Georgia.

When is Sidney Starr's birthday?

Sidney Starr from Love and Hip Hop was born on 5 February 1989. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

How old is Sidney Starr?

As of 2022, Sidney Starr's age is 33 years old.

How did Sidney Starr get famous?

She became famous after appearing on the VH1 television series Love and Hip Hop: New York season 9. She appeared in nine episodes of the show as a regular cast member.

Additionally, she has also appeared in a number of reality television shows. Below are her acting credits.

2022: Queendom as Gigi

as Gigi 2021: The Chi as Interviewer

as Interviewer 2020: Boomerang as Str*pper 1

as Str*pper 1 2019: Empire as Fan

as Fan 2017: Star as Dallas

She has also appeared in several TV shows as herself. They include:

2021: Baddies ATL: The Reunion

2021: Baddies ATL

2020: Joseline's Cabaret: Auditions

2019: VH1: Unveiled

2018-2019: Love and Hip Hop: New York

2017: Black Ink Crew: Chicago

2017: Botched

2016: Girlfriends and Champagne

2015-2016: Atlanta Plastic

2011: Maury

She is also a singer and rapper who has released a few songs, including Text Me Back, Boss Chick, Swipe Ya Card, and I'm Here Now.

Is Sidney Starr transgender?

Reality TV personality in a top that says 'stop'. Photo: @sidneystarrbad

Source: Instagram

Sidney Starr was assigned male at birth, but began to feel gender dysphoria when she was five years old. She began her transition when she was in her adolescent years. Even though she was bullied at school, this did not stop her from transitioning.

Who is Sidney Starr dating?

The TV star has been tight-lipped about her personal life as of late. In terms of her previous relationships, she dated O'Block Montana in 2013, however the romance was short-lived. Sidney Starr's ex-partner is also rapper.

Sidney shared photographs and a video from her photoshoot with Darius McCrary on October 18, 2021. This caused speculation of a relationship between the two, although Sidney Starr and Darius McCrary are only friends.

Is Sidney Starr engaged?

The actress is not engaged at the moment. She was in a relationship with a popular rapper named Chase God Swag, with whom she got engaged. Not much is known about the reason for their breakup.

What is Sidney Starr's net worth?

According to Biography Daily, her net worth is estimated to be $2 million. This information is not from a verified source.

Sidney Starr is very active and popular on social media platforms. She is a reality TV star and rapper.

