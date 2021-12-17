Danielle Busby’s biography: age, family, health, OutDaughtered

Danielle Busby is an American reality television star and influencer currently working as a project coordinator. She is best known for featuring in the family reality show OutDaughtered that aires on TLC. She has also starred in Tamron Hall and GMA3: Strahan, Sara, and Keke.

American reality television star and influencer Danielle Busby. Photo: @dbusby

Source: Instagram

Danielle and her husband struggled with infertility for several years before conceiving their first child in 2011. But, she is currently a mother of six lovely daughters. Learn more about her life here.

Profile summary

Full name: Danielle Busby

Danielle Busby Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: December 23, 1983

December 23, 1983 Age: 38 years (as of 2021)

38 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA

Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA Current residence: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 127

127 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Michelle Theriot

Michelle Theriot Siblings: 2

2 Marital status: Married

Married Partner: Adam

Adam Children: 6

6 Profession: Reality TV personality

Reality TV personality Danielle Busby's Instagram: @dbusby

Danielle Busby's bio

The American reality TV star was born on 23rd December 1983 in Lake Charles, LA.

Who is Danielle Busby biological father?

A photo of Danielle with one of her dogs. Photo: @dbusby

Source: Instagram

Not much is known about her biological dad; however, her mother is Michelle.

Is Danielle Busby a twin?

The reality TV star is not a twin; she, however, has twin sisters named Crystal and Ashley. Danielle Busby's sisters are often featured on the TLC series.

The three are extremely close, and in addition to hanging together regularly, they also run the CADi fitness gear company.

How old is Danielle Busby?

As of 2021, Danielle Busby's age is 37 years old. She is close to all her family members.

What does Danielle Busby do for a living?

Danielle is a reality TV star and an influencer currently working as a project coordinator team lead for a company named AP Networks since 2008.

She also stars in an American reality series OutDaughtered together with her family. Besides her career on the TV, she is also a beauty consultant.

Together with her husband, they own an indoor cycling studio called Rush Cycle. She also has a salon in Kemah, Texas, called Heist Hair Bar. She has also written for the It's a Buzz World website.

According to her LinkedIn page, she previously worked as an office assistant in a company named Vital Care Medical from April 2007 to October 2008. She was also an office manager at Ship to Shore from December 2005 to January 2007.

Danielle and Adam Busby's relationship

In 2013, she met Adam Busby at her place of business. They dated for three years before marrying on June 22, 2006. The couple struggled with infertility before conceiving their firstborn child.

They were put on m*dication, with Danielle being given the Femara medicine. They eventually gave birth to their firstborn child, Blayke, on April 5, 2011.

Busby's family; husband and daughters. Photo: @dbusby

Source: Instagram

On April 8th, 2015 she delivered quintuplets at 28 weeks via C-section. Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, and Parker Kate are their names.

Who is Danielle Busby's son?

Danielle and Adam do not have a baby boy. They have daughters only. Also, they have two dogs, which they affectionately refer to as their "boys." Graeson Bee Boutique is the name of their first dog, and Beaux is the name of their second dog.

What is wrong with Danielle Busby?

The TV actress was battling several health difficulties around the end of 2020. She was admitted to the hospital a few months later. She's been in and out of the hospital. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in March 2021, she stated that,

I'm just like on a wave and have a lot of ups and downs and different forms of pains. From physical pains to migraines, to numbness, to tinglings, to digestive problems, to a little bit of skin issues. It's just a bunch of random things ... but there really is no identifying conclusion to this. I'm looking at a possible autoimmune disease, and sometimes that's just not easily defined. I'm just kind of having to go through a lot of the same processes over again, restarting different routines of blood work and everything.

Danielle Busby's health issues are still unpredictable until she gets a proper diagnosis. She is continuously going through testing.

How much is Danielle Busby's net worth?

According to WealthyPersons, her net worth is estimated to be $3 million. Also, what is Danielle Busby's salary? The reality TV actress earns an average of $25,000-$40,000 per episode in OutDaughtered. This information is, however not official.

Danielle Busby and her spouse have managed to take care of their six children while also running their business. She is a committed and diligent woman who has gone above and beyond to establish a strong family.

