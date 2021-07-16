Courtney Eaton’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth

Courtney Eaton is an Australian model and actress. She is famous for her roles in various TV shows and movies such as Line of Duty, Gods of Egypt and Yellowjackets.

Actress Eaton attends LA Premiere Of Sony Pictures Classic's Maiden at Linwood Dunn Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Courtney landed her first acting role when she was 19 years old. She has made numerous appearances in films, and she recently made her television series debut.

Profile summary

Full name: Courtney Eaton

Courtney Eaton Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: January 6th 1996

January 6th 1996 Age: 25 years (as of 2021)

25 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Bunbury, Western Australia

Bunbury, Western Australia Current residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Nationality: Australian

Australian Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet and inches: 5'10"

5'10" Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 123

123 Weight in kilograms: 56

56 Body build: Slim

Slim Body measurements in inches: 33-24-36

33-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres: 84-61-91

84-61-91 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Black

Black Siblings: 3

3 Brothers: Campbell and Danny

Campbell and Danny Sister: Olivia

Olivia Father: Stephen Eaton

Stephen Eaton Relationship status: single

single Education: Bunbury Cathedral Grammar School

Bunbury Cathedral Grammar School Occupation: Actor and model

Actor and model Net worth: $700 thousand

$700 thousand Courtney Eaton's Instagram account: @courtneyeaton

@courtneyeaton Twitter account: @courtneyeaton

@courtneyeaton Facebook account: Courtney Eaton

Courtney Eaton's biography

The actress was born in Bunbury, Western Australia. Stephen Eaton, Courtney's father, is an Australian IT manager.

She has a sister named Olivia and two brothers, Danny and Campbell.

Model and actress Eaton arrives on the red carpet for the Santos de Cartier Watch Launch at Pier 48 in San Francisco, California. Photo: Kelly Sullivan

Source: Getty Images

What is Courtney Eaton's age?

Courtney Eaton from Gods of Egypt is 25 years old as of 2021. She was born in 1996 and celebrates her birthday on January 6th.

Career

Courtney began modelling when she was 16 years old. Christine Fox, the head of Vivien's Models, was the one who signed her. She made her acting debut in 2015.

Here is a look at some of Courtney Eaton's movies and TV shows.

Movies and TV shows

Yellowjackets (2021) as Lottie

as Lottie Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) as Cheedo the Fragile

(2015) as Cheedo the Fragile R5: All Night (2015) as Courtney Eaton

(2015) as Courtney Eaton Gods of Egypt (2016) as Zaya

(2016) as Zaya Newness (2017) as Blake Beeson

(2017) as Blake Beeson Angus & Julia Stone: Chateau (2017) as Lead Girl

(2017) as Lead Girl Status Update (2018) as Charlotte Alden

(2018) as Charlotte Alden Perfect (2018) as Sarah

(2018) as Sarah In the Line of Duty (2019) as Ava Brooks

Appearance as herself

Up Close with Carrie Keagan (2015)

(2015) The Five Wives: So Shiny, So Chrome (2015)

Made in Hollywood (2015)

Who is Courtney Eaton dating?

Eaton and her boyfriend, Spencer Goodall. Photo: @courtneyeaton

Source: Instagram

Who is Courtney Eaton's boyfriend? The 25-year-old actress is currently dating Spencer Goodall. The couple celebrated their 3rd anniversary on June 10th 2021. The actress posted their photos with a caption stating,

"I know I’ll always be second to your first love, Drake @champagnepapi . But I’m okay with that, and that’s why we work! Happy anniversary lover. 3years and you’re still not sick of me?!"

Previously, Courtney used to date Ross Lynch, who is a songwriter, actor and musician. Courtney Eaton and Ross Lynch started dating in September 2015.

The couple first met through manager Nils Larsen who introduced them to each other. They separated in November 2017.

Courtney Eaton's measurements

Courtney Eaton's height is 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm), and she weighs 123 lbs (56 kgs). The actress' body measurements are 33-24-36 inches. Courtney has dark brown eyes and black hair.

What is Courtney Eaton's net worth?

The talented actress has an estimated net worth of $700 thousand. She has acquired her wealth from her acting career.

Courtney Eaton is taking the acting industry by storm despite being in the industry for only a few years. She is a determined person who works hard to achieve her success.

