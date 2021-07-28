Chandler Kinney’s biography: age, boyfriend, movies and TV shows

Chandler Kinney is an American actress, producer, writer, singer and dancer known for appearing in several films and TV shows including Zombies 2: Wolf Tales, Company Town, and Lethal Weapon.

Actress Chandler Kinney

Here is a detailed biography of the actress.

How old is Chandler Kinney?

She is 21 years as of 2021. The actress was born on 3rd August 2000. She is an American citizen who was born in Sacramento, California, in the United States. Chandler grew up with her two brothers in Los Angeles.

Education

Kinney went to a Los Angeles elementary school. She also studied at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, the Kirov Academy of Ballet in Washington DC, and the Los Angeles Ballet Academy.

She also studied acting at the Marnie Cooper School.

Career

Chandler began her dance career when she was three years old. She was a member of several dancing groups. She also had martial arts instruction and achieved her first-degree black belt when she was 13 years old.

When did Chandler Kinney start acting? She made her acting debut in 2012 in the film Battlefield America. She has also been in several national advertisements. In addition, she was a guest star on shows like 90210 and American Horror Story.

In 2014, she was selected to perform in a piece by Joss Whedon entitled When I Speak. She has also produced one episode in the TV mini-series Across the Pond and Unseen.

Chandler Kinney's movies and TV shows

Below is a list of films and television shows she has appeared in.

Films

2021: Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 3 (TBA) as Willa

as Willa 2020: Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 2 as Willa

as Willa 2013: Company Town as Ally McKinley

as Ally McKinley 2012: Battlefield America as Chantel

TV series

2021: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (TBA) as Tabby

as Tabby 2020: Zombies 2: Wolf Tales as Willa

as Willa 2016-2019: Lethal Weapon as Riana Murtaugh

as Riana Murtaugh 2017: KC Undercover as Monique

as Monique 2014-2016: Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street as Catherine Dillman

as Catherine Dillman 2015: Girls Meets World as Vanessa

as Vanessa 2014: The Haunted Hathaways as Mirabelle

as Mirabelle 2013: 90210 as Olivia

Appearance as herself

2020: Disney Channel Halloween House Party

2020: Various Artists: We Own the Night/Night Falls Mashup

2020: Guess That

2020: Red Carpet Report

2018: Hometown to Hollywood

2017: Chandler Kinney: Justine Magazine Exclusive

2017: Home & Family

2017: Hellblazerbiz

2017: Teen Choice Awards 2017

2017: Teens Wanna Know

2016: KawaiiHappii

2016: TinaQ's Celebrity Interviews

2016: JoJo's Juice

Besides dancing and acting, she is a talented singer with an amazing voice. Her singing talent has been demonstrated in her film and television work. Here are some of Chandler Kinney's songs:

We Own the Night

Flesh &Bone

Call the World

Like the Zombies Do

One for All

We own the Night/Night Falls Mashup

Halloween House Party

Put the Happy in the Holidays

Is Chandler Kinney single?

Who is Chandler Kinney's boyfriend? There is no confirmed information on whether Chandler Kinney is currently single or in a relationship.

Chandler may be protecting her privacy by keeping her relationship status hidden from the public eye.

How tall is Chandler Kinney?

Chandler Kinney's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm).

Weight and body measurements

The American dancer weighs 121 lbs (55 kgs). Her body measurements are 32-28-38 inches. She has dark brown eyes and black hair.

What is Chandler Kinney's net worth?

There is no trustworthy source that states her actual net worth; however, according to Famous Birthdays, she is worth $1.5 million.

Chandler Kinney is an impressive dancer and actress who is gradually walking her way to the top of her career in the entertainment industry.

