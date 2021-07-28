Chandler Kinney’s biography: age, boyfriend, movies and TV shows
Chandler Kinney is an American actress, producer, writer, singer and dancer known for appearing in several films and TV shows including Zombies 2: Wolf Tales, Company Town, and Lethal Weapon.
Here is a detailed biography of the actress.
Profile summary
- Full name: Chandler Kinney
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 3rd August 2000
- Chandler Kinney's age: 21 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- Place of birth: Sacramento, California, USA
- Current residence: Los Angeles
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Sexuality: Straight
- Religion: Christianity
- Height in feet and inches: 5'7"
- Height in centimetres: 170
- Weight in pounds: 121
- Weight in kilograms: 55
- Body measurements in inches: 32-28-38
- Body measurements in centimetres: 81-71-96
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Hair colour: Black
- Siblings: 2
- Mother: Taryn Kinney
- Relationship status: Single
- Occupation: Actress, producer, writer, singer and dancer
- Net worth: $1.5 million
- Instagram: @chandlerlkinney
- TikTok: @chandlerlkinney
- Twitter: @ChandlerLKinney
How old is Chandler Kinney?
She is 21 years as of 2021. The actress was born on 3rd August 2000. She is an American citizen who was born in Sacramento, California, in the United States. Chandler grew up with her two brothers in Los Angeles.
Education
Kinney went to a Los Angeles elementary school. She also studied at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, the Kirov Academy of Ballet in Washington DC, and the Los Angeles Ballet Academy.
She also studied acting at the Marnie Cooper School.
Career
Chandler began her dance career when she was three years old. She was a member of several dancing groups. She also had martial arts instruction and achieved her first-degree black belt when she was 13 years old.
When did Chandler Kinney start acting? She made her acting debut in 2012 in the film Battlefield America. She has also been in several national advertisements. In addition, she was a guest star on shows like 90210 and American Horror Story.
In 2014, she was selected to perform in a piece by Joss Whedon entitled When I Speak. She has also produced one episode in the TV mini-series Across the Pond and Unseen.
Chandler Kinney's movies and TV shows
Below is a list of films and television shows she has appeared in.
Films
- 2021: Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 3 (TBA) as Willa
- 2020: Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 2 as Willa
- 2013: Company Town as Ally McKinley
- 2012: Battlefield America as Chantel
TV series
- 2021: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (TBA) as Tabby
- 2020: Zombies 2: Wolf Tales as Willa
- 2016-2019: Lethal Weapon as Riana Murtaugh
- 2017: KC Undercover as Monique
- 2014-2016: Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street as Catherine Dillman
- 2015: Girls Meets World as Vanessa
- 2014: The Haunted Hathaways as Mirabelle
- 2013: 90210 as Olivia
Appearance as herself
- 2020: Disney Channel Halloween House Party
- 2020: Various Artists: We Own the Night/Night Falls Mashup
- 2020: Guess That
- 2020: Red Carpet Report
- 2018: Hometown to Hollywood
- 2017: Chandler Kinney: Justine Magazine Exclusive
- 2017: Home & Family
- 2017: Hellblazerbiz
- 2017: Teen Choice Awards 2017
- 2017: Teens Wanna Know
- 2016: KawaiiHappii
- 2016: TinaQ's Celebrity Interviews
- 2016: JoJo's Juice
Besides dancing and acting, she is a talented singer with an amazing voice. Her singing talent has been demonstrated in her film and television work. Here are some of Chandler Kinney's songs:
- We Own the Night
- Flesh &Bone
- Call the World
- Like the Zombies Do
- One for All
- We own the Night/Night Falls Mashup
- Halloween House Party
- Put the Happy in the Holidays
Is Chandler Kinney single?
Who is Chandler Kinney's boyfriend? There is no confirmed information on whether Chandler Kinney is currently single or in a relationship.
Chandler may be protecting her privacy by keeping her relationship status hidden from the public eye.
How tall is Chandler Kinney?
Chandler Kinney's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm).
Weight and body measurements
The American dancer weighs 121 lbs (55 kgs). Her body measurements are 32-28-38 inches. She has dark brown eyes and black hair.
What is Chandler Kinney's net worth?
There is no trustworthy source that states her actual net worth; however, according to Famous Birthdays, she is worth $1.5 million.
Chandler Kinney is an impressive dancer and actress who is gradually walking her way to the top of her career in the entertainment industry.
