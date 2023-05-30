Oyo, Ibadan - There is a rampaging melee at the Oyo state motor park less than 24 hours after Governor Seyi Makinde fired the union leader.

As reported by Daily Trust, the leader of the union was fired due to the recommendation of the Mukaila Lamidi (Auxillary)-led Disciplinary Committee of Oyo State Motor Park Management System.

There were gunshots in the Oyo state motor park as residents and commuters scampered for safety. Photo Credit: Gov Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that on Tuesday, May 30, a fight broke out at Olodo, Iyana Church, Alakia, Isebo, and Iwo Road areas of Ibadan.

Accounts from sources revealed that hoodlums attacked commuters and some members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the early hours of Tuesday.

The source revealed a sporadic gunshot at the scene of the incident by some gangs suspected to be affiliated with the axed union leader.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Source: Legit.ng