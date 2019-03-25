Who is Nia Renee Hill? Top 10 facts about Bill Burr's wife

Nia Renee Hill is an actress, writer, producer and director known for appearing on TV series and films such as Did You Look for Work This Week?, Divorce: A Love Story, Santa Clarita Diet and F Is for Family. She has also regularly appeared on her husband's popular Monday Morning podcast.

Nia Renee Hill and Bill Burr attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney+ "The Mandalorian" Season 3 at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Nia Renee Hill is married to Bill Burr, a famous American stand-up comedian, actor, filmmaker, and podcaster. The couple is blessed with two kids, a boy and a girl. The couple is incredibly supportive of one another, and Hill frequently attends her husband's premieres.

Profile summary

Full name Nia Renee Hill Gender Female Date of birth 2 June 1969 Age 54 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, United States Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'8" (188 centimetres) Weight 143 lbs (65 kilograms) Body measurements 34-30-35 inches (86-76-88 centimetres) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Loretha Ree Gaskill Father Ben Hill Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Bill Burr Children 2 School Greensville County High School College Emerson College Profession Actress, writer and producer Net worth $1.2 million Instagram @niasalterego

Top 10 facts about Nia Renee Hill

Nia has been a talented actress in the entertainment industry for a while now. Here are more exciting facts about her life.

1. She was born in Los Angeles, California

Nia Renee Hill was born on 2 June 1969 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Does Bill Burr have a family? Yes, she was born to Loretha Ree Gaskill and Ben Hill. Her parents divorced when she was a tender age.

Nia has step-siblings from her father's second wife, Trey Gaskill and Cristal Bubblin.

2. She is 54 years old

How old is Nia Hill Burr? Nia Renee Hill's age is 54 years as of 2023. The American actress was born on 2 June 1969. Her zodiac sign is Gemini. She is of African-American ethnicity and an American national.

3. She is a graduate

Bill Burr's spouse got her education at Greenville School and Emerson College. As a student, Nia was very creative and did her best to boost her skills. She attended both fashion design and acting courses. She was also one of the members of the drama society at school.

4. She is an actress, writer, producer and director

What does Nia Renee Hill do for a living? Nia is an actress, writer, producer and director. She is famous for appearing in television series such as Lila, Long Distance and Santa Clarita Diet as Leslie.

She co-created the YouTube series; You Welcome alongside comedian Marcella Arguello. According to her IMDb profile, below is a list of films and television series she has appeared in.

Year Films/Television series Role 2017–2021 F Is for Family Georgia Roosevelt 2018 Crashing - 2017 Santa Clarita Diet Leslie 2013 Divorce: A Love Story Debbie 2012 Did You Look for Work This Week? Career Group Member 2 2011 Lila, Long Distance Tasha Smyth

Bill Burr's wife is a writer and the founder of the film production business Tenderheaded Film.

5. She earns her own money

Nia Renee Hill's net worth is alleged to be $1.2 million. She has acquired wealth from her entertainment career and endorsements from companies such as Talar Natural Beauty.

6. She is a wife

Nia Renee Hill and Bill Burr attend The Heat premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Who is Bill Burr married to? Bill is married to actress Nia Renee Hill. Is Bill Burr still married to Nia? Yes, the couple is still together. Bill and Nia met at a comedy concert and began as friends before developing a relationship that led to their engagement in 2008. They got married five years later, in September 2013.

7. She attended the same college as her husband

Burr was born and raised in Canton, Massachusetts. Like his wife, he also attended Emerson, but a decade before Nia, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in radio in 1993. As for Hill, she completed her studies in 2000, obtaining a degree in media arts.

8. Nia is a mother

How many children does Bill Burr have? Bill Burr and Nia Hill have two children, a son and a daughter. Nia Renee Hill's kids were born three years apart. Her daughter Lola Burr was born on 20 January 2017, and her son was born in June 2020.

9. She is slightly short than her husband

How tall is Nia Renee Hill? Nia's height is 5 feet 8 inches (188 centimetres), and she has 143 pounds (65 kilograms). She has black hair and eyes. Her body measurements are 34-30-35 inches (86-76-88 centimetres). Her husband's height is 5 feet 10 inches tall.

10. She is active on social media

The American actress maintains a strong presence across multiple social media platforms, including Instagram and Twitter. On her Instagram account, she boasts a following of 65.9k, regularly sharing photos of herself and her spouse. Similarly, her Twitter account has amassed over 63k followers.

Nia Renee Hill is an actress, a comedian, a designer, a wife and a mother. She has been married to Bill Burr, an American stand-up comedian, actor, and filmmaker, for over ten years.

Source: Legit.ng