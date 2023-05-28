Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, has said he would consider it if the incoming administration of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, offers him a ministerial appointment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on "Recommended for you" and enjoy!

The cleric said this in reaction to a question asked him during a webinar on Saturday, May 27.

Pastor Tunde Bakare spoke on the possibility of accepting a ministerial appointment from the Tinubu government. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Pastor Tunde Bakare

Source: Facebook

Pastor Bakare said if he was called to be a minister under the incoming government, there would be conditions to it.

"But I am not desperate to be a minister, not at all. I was offered before but I turned it down. My life is not just to take photographs with the president and shake hands.

“But we will do if it will benefit even one citizen," The Punch quoted him as saying.

Tinubu will, on Monday, May 29, be sworn in as the President of the country.

