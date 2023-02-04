Digital Princess' biography: real name, child, what did she do?

Digital Princess is a social media influencer, gamer, and entrepreneur from the United States of America. She is known for uploading captivating content on her social media pages, such as dance and makeup videos. The entertainer has also gained the media’s attention a couple of times for being caught on the wrong side of the law.

Digital Princess’ real name is Marissa Cloutier. She is a gamer on Twitch and also thrives as a social media influencer with a significant audience on different platforms. She is a single mother, raising her son.

Profile summary

Full name Marissa Cloutier Nickname Digital Princess Gender Female Date of birth 17 January 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth United States of America Current residence Fort Myers, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’6” Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-89 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Relationship status Single Children 1 Profession Social media influencer, gamer, entrepreneur Net worth $5 million - $6 million Twitter Twitch @digitalprincxss

Digital Princess’ biography

The social media influencer Marissa Cloutier was born and brought up in the United States of America. She is an American national of white ethnicity. She currently resides with her child in Fort Myers, Florida, USA, where she pursues her social media entertainment career.

How old is Digital Princess?

The TikTok personality is 26 years old as of 2023. She was born on 17 January 1997. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Why is Digital Princess so famous?

Marissa is a social media influencer, Twitch streamer, and entrepreneur. She began her social media entertainment journey as Pokeprincxss but later changed her name to Digital Princxss. She shares lip-syncs, dance, and makeup videos on her TikTok account, where she boasts about 2.2 million followers as of writing. On the other hand, her Instagram page has 298 thousand followers, and she uploads lifestyle and automotive videos and pictures.

She is an avid video gamer and streams on Twitch, where she has over 60 thousand followers. She also has a self-titled YouTube channel with more than 29 thousand subscribers, but she only has a few videos uploaded and has not posted any content lately.

Marissa is also an entrepreneur and owns an online thrift store that deals in apparel.

What is Marissa Cloutier’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be between $5 million and $6 million. Her primary income sources include earnings from the sale of merchandise and social media endeavours such as brand endorsements.

Is Digital Princess married?

Marissa Cloutier is not married and is seemingly not in a relationship with anyone at the moment. Does Digital Princess have a kid? She is a mother of a single child from her previous relationship.

Digital Princess’ son Onix, was born in 2016. He is seven years old as of 2023.

What did Digital Princess do?

In 2021, the TikToker was charged with child neglect in Lee County after her neighbours found her then five-year-old son roaming and crying at night. She was arrested, and later, she confessed to having left her child to meet her friends, who were 11 miles away. However, Digital Princess’ child neglect charges were dropped, and she was released on the same day.

In another incident in October 2020, she was served with a cease-and-desist order from Nintendo for using the name Pokeprincxss, violating the company’s copyright laws and regulations. As a result, she dropped the name and began using Digital Princxss.

Digital Princess’ measurements

The American social media entertainer is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 126 pounds (57 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-26-35 inches (86-66-89 centimetres).

Fast facts about Digital Princess

Even though she has been caught on the wrong side of the law a few times, Digital Princess is a prosperous online content creator boasting millions of followers on social media. The mother of one is also a gamer and entrepreneur with an online apparel store. She lives in Fort Myers, Florida, USA.

