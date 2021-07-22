Celestia Vega’s biography: age, real name, net worth, what happened?

Celestia Vega is a popular American gamer and former YouTuber. She used to be a controversial figure due to her overly sensual videos. Her abrupt disappearance from the limelight has puzzled her fans and supporters. What happened to her?

Celestia started enjoying fame in her teenage years. She went from being a Twitch streamer to YouTuber to web cam model to adult film actress and back to streamer.

Profile summary

Full name : Celestia Vega

: Celestia Vega Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: August 12, 1998

August 12, 1998 Age : 23 years (as of 2021)

: 23 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Leo

: Leo Place of birth : California, United States

: California, United States Current residence: New York, US

New York, US Nationality : American

: American Religion : Christian

: Christian Ethnicity : White

: White Sexuality : Bisexual

: Bisexual Height in fee t: 5'5"

t: 5'5" Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Measurements in inches: 32-25-35

32-25-35 Measurements in centimetres: 80-63-89

80-63-89 Hair colour: Red (often changes)

Red (often changes) Eye colour: Blue

Blue Siblings: 1

1 Marital status : Single

: Single Profession : Twitch streamer

: Twitch streamer Net worth: $400,000

$400,000 YouTube : Celestia Vega

: Celestia Vega Twitch: @celestiavega

Celestia Vega’s biography

Who is Celestia Vega? She was born on August 12, 1998, in California, United States. She has a little sister.

Vega has had a passion for playing computer games from a tender age. Her favourite childhood games were Tekken, Oblivion, Animal Crossing, and Crash Bandicoot, among many other adventure games.

How old is Celestia Vega?

As of 2021, Celestia Vega’s age is 23 years.

Career

Celestia is an established gamer and former YouTuber. She started gaming in 2011 on Twitch. Unlike many, Celestia managed to turn her childhood hobby and made it her profession.

The American influencer started her YouTube channel in 2015. At that time, she used to stream her live videos together with her fellow YouTuber and gamer, Zoie Burgher. Their videos were well received, though Celestia decided to take a different course in 2016.

She surprised many when she posted her first adult video on Pornhub. As a result, Zoie decided to remove her from the gaming squad Luxe. That said, Vega's decision to go into adult entertainment was not completely out of the blue. Before, Celestia often posted suggestive content on her social media and was a webcam model.

For several years, Vega starred in various adult films. In her YouTube video, which is currently unlisted, she defended her decision and explained in detail why she wanted to join the industry.

After a brief disappearance from the public eye, Celestia returned to posting online content. These days, she often streams on Twitch, where she plays games and does Just Chatting streams. According to her post on her abandoned YouTube channel, Vega is currently attending college, where she is studying Psychology.

What happened to Celestia Vega?

So, what happened to Celestia Vega that convinced her to join the adult film industry? According to the video she posted on YouTube titled I’m Back, Vega revealed,

I originally did sex work as a way for me to have a better grasp and control of the way that people viewed me…I was seeking the attention that I previously lacked elsewhere.

After receiving backlash from the fans, the famous e-girl disappeared from social media for a while. For half a year, she was absent from social media after posting "I'm done" on her Twitter and deleting the account, along with her Snapchat.

Turns out, while she was absent, she continued to star in adult movies for a while, but decided to quit not long after. In the video mentioned above, she talked about the danger and hurt she experienced while in the industry. Now that she is more mature, she feels like she can reclaim and better herself.

For now, Celestia plans to stream on Twitch and continue her education. She has no plans to return to YouTube as of yet.

How much is Celestia Vega worth?

The Twitch star makes a living from gaming. As of 2021, Celestia Vega's net worth is allegedly estimated to be around $400k. That said, there is no official information on the matter.

Body measurements

The Twitch star is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall. She weighs 121 pounds (55 kg). Her measurements are 32-25-35 inches (80-63-89 cm).

Social media presence

Does Vegahave any social media accounts? Yes. She has Twitter and Snapchat, as well as her own Discord server.

Previously, the 23-year-old had an Instagram account, but it was closed down because she failed to comply with the platform's terms and conditions. Since then, she has vowed not to create one.

The American star also has a Twitch account. Currently, she has over 175k followers. Furthermore, Celestia has a YouTube channel with over 540k subscribers, even though it is currently abandoned.

Celestia Vega is a Twitch streamer with a complicated past. If you want to get to know her better, watch her streams, or join her community on Discord.

