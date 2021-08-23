Nicole TV’s biography: age, height, net worth, baby, boyfriend

Kayla Nicole Jones, popularly known as Nicole TV, is an American Instagram celebrity, musician and YouTube star. She is known for her viral comedic sketches such as The Ponytail Goes to School and Single Mom Routine.

Nicole TV is never shy of sharing her personal life on social media. Even though she has been frank with most of her details, some aspects of her life are still unknown. Want to know what is known about her?

Profile summary

Full name : Kayla Nicole Jones

: Kayla Nicole Jones Nickname : Nicole TV

: Nicole TV Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : May 26, 2001

: May 26, 2001 Nicole TV’s age : 20 years old (as of August 2021)

: 20 years old (as of August 2021) Zodiac sign : Gemini

: Gemini Place of birth : Montgomery, Alabama, United States

: Montgomery, Alabama, United States Current residence : Atlanta, US

: Atlanta, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 8”

: 5’ 8” Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements in inches : 34-26-35

: 34-26-35 Shoe size : 6.5 (UK)

: 6.5 (UK) Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Black

: Black Relationship status : Engaged

: Engaged Partner : Luhkye

: Luhkye Children : 1

: 1 Profession : YouTuber, Musician and Social Media Personality

: YouTuber, Musician and Social Media Personality Net worth : $1.3 Million

: $1.3 Million Instagram : @kaylanicolejones

: @kaylanicolejones YouTube: Nicole Tv

Who is Kayla Nicole Jones?

She is an American YouTuber popular known by her channel Nicole TV. Kayla was born on May 26, 2001, in Montgomery, Alabama, USA. Currently, there are no details about her parents, siblings and educational background.

How old is Nicole TV?

Kayla Nicole’s age as of August 2021 is 20 years old. Kayla Nicole Jones’ birthday is on May 26 every year.

Career

She started her social media career by creating a YouTube channel in 2014. She posted her first video on the channel in 2015. Even though the first video got the attention of her channel’s subscribers, it wasn’t enough to give her the fame she is enjoying today.

She recognized that she had immense potential to be a more successful YouTuber than other YouTubers who she thought only had half of her potential. As a result, she consistently posted videos on her channel consisting of comedy sketches, tutorials, and vlogs on different subject matters.

Her popularity on the platform is largely attributed to viral videos such as Ponytail tutorial, Summer clothing haul, African mall back for revenge and Single mom routine.

Kayla Nicole Jones has a massive following on Instagram. She is notorious for posting funny video clips, beauty tips, challenges, pranks, selfies, and makeup tutorials. She also promotes commercial brands such as Hooru on the platform.

Most recently, the prominent YouTuber has released a show on Snapchat. The new show is called MEME MOM, which can only be watched on subscription.

The YouTuber is also a singer. Her popular songs include:

Bundles

Think about me

Move like a snake

Decisions

Late nights

Kayla Nicole’s net worth

According to Net Worth Spot, she has an estimated net worth of $1.3 million. However, this net worth figure is estimated from her YouTube channel only and does not consider other income sources such as promoting brands on Instagram and music.

Who is Nicole TV’s boyfriend?

Kayla is engaged to Luhkye. The 21-year-old American rapper is known for his song 4 pockets. He has also worked with Quoncho to release Hardaway.

Luhkye and Kayla had kept their relationship a secret until February 6, 2020, when Luhkye posted their video on Instagram. Later in August 2020, Kayla displayed her engagement ring on one of her social media platforms.

Before disclosing whoever she was dating, many people thought that she was dating Jeromy B. However, the two were only good friends.

Is Nicole TV married?

The social media star is not yet married but engaged to her fiancé, Luhkye.

Nicole TV’s baby

Kayla Nicole’s baby was born on February 1, 2021. So, what did Kayla Nicole name her baby? The baby boy’s name is Messiah Kaylon Ni’Colby.

Nicole TV’s pregnancy journey was well documented in pictures and videos until the time of giving birth. Birthing Messiah (Labour & Delivery), one of her most-watched videos, captured baby Messiah’s delivery process.

Is Nicole TV pregnant, and who is the father?

Currently, Nicole TV is not pregnant. However, she gave birth to her firstborn child in February 2021. The child’s father is called Luhkye, and he is engaged to Kayla.

Kayla Nicole’s height

How tall is Nicole TV? She stands at five feet eight inches and weighs 121 pounds.

Social media presence

The multitalented American entertainer is available and active on Instagram with 7.3 million followers. She regularly posts videos and pictures on the platform to keep her followers entertained. She is also available on Snapchat with a considerable number of subscribers.

Nicole TV’s consistency in engaging her fans on social media by posting content frequently has earned her fame and money.

