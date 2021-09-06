Gab Smolders is one of the popular gaming YouTube celebrities. She likes doing horror game playthroughs. She has also gained fame due to her relationship with one of the most prominent YouTube gamers, Jacksepticeye. What else is known about her and her career?

Who is Jacksepticeye dating? Currently, he is in a relationship with a fellow gamer Gab Smolders. A lot of fans are curious about his sweetheart, who also uploads her videos to YouTube.

Profile summary

Full name: Evelien Smolders

Evelien Smolders Nickname: Gab, GirlGamerGab, GG Gab

Gab, GirlGamerGab, GG Gab Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: September 11, 1988

September 11, 1988 Age: 33 years (as of 2021)

33 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Netherlands

Netherlands Current residence: Brighton, United Kingdom

Brighton, United Kingdom Nationality: Dutch

Dutch Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5 feet 11 inches

5 feet 11 inches Height in centimetres: 180.5

180.5 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Weight in pounds: 143.5

143.5 Eye colour: Light brown and dark brown

Light brown and dark brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Siblings: 3

3 Marital status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Jacksepticeye (2019-present)

Jacksepticeye (2019-present) University: Leiden University, Netherlands

Leiden University, Netherlands Occupation: Gaming YouTuber

Gaming YouTuber Instagram: @gabsmolders

@gabsmolders YouTube: GabSmolders

GabSmolders Twitch: @gabsmolders

Gab Smolders' biography: who is Jacksepticeye's girlfriend?

The real name of this Dutch YouTuber is Evelien. She is known under the online nickname Gab, which came from her first username GebrekAanBeter. This phrase translates to "for the lack of better", and it indicated that all the usernames she wanted were already taken.

She is primarily known for her horror game playthroughs. Additionally, she is a regular Twitch streamer.

How old is Gab Smolders?

Evelien was born in the Netherlands on September 11, 1988. Currently, Gab Smolders' age is 33 years old, as of 2021.

Career

Evelien joined the YouTube platform on September 23, 2014. Throughout her career, she has collaborated with many YouTube celebrities, such as MrKravin, Sinow, Arin Hanson, John Wolfe, TheRPGMinx, and Stefanie Joosten.

She is a fluent Japanese speaker and often uses her knowledge to translate Japanese horror games. She learned this language during her studies at Leiden University in the Netherlands, her home country.

She often interacts with her fanbase, who have adopted the name "Gabbers" to refer to themselves.

A few of the most popular Let's Plays that Evelien has done throughout her YouTube career are Fatal Frame 5, Ikenie no Yoru, Metal Gear Solid 1, Clock Tower 1, Resident Evil Revelations 2, Outlast, and Until Dawn.

One of her other interests is doing workout routines, which she frequently uploads on her Instagram. She is also a former piano player, as she learned how to play this instrument during her school years.

How tall is Gab Smolders?

Gab Smolders' height interests many viewers, as she appears to be a tall woman.

How tall is Gab Smolders in feet? She stands at 5 feet 11 inches, which also translates to 180.5 cm.

Does Gab Smolders have heterochromia?

Jacksepticeye's girlfriend has heterochromia, which means that her eyes are of slightly different colours. One of her eyes is light brown, while the other one is dark brown.

Where does Gab Smolders live?

She currently lives with her boyfriend Jacksepticeye in Brighton, United Kingdom.

Gab Smolders' net worth

Even though there is no reliable information on the net worth of this online celebrity, the website NetWorthSpot estimates that she has a net worth of about $831,000 based on advertising revenue.

The same site also predicts that she possibly earns $207,000 per year.

Gab Smolders' tattoos

The gamer has quite a few tattoos. She got a large sleeve tattoo on her arm during her time in Japan.

The most famous fact about her tattoos is that she shares the same Shadow of the Colossus tattoo with her boyfriend, Jacksepticeye.

Was Gab Smolders married?

Before she started dating Sean McLaughlin, better known as Jacksepticeye, Evelien was married to another man.

Her ex-husband was also a YouTuber under the name Taiyou Inc, who went by Pyke in real life. He was known as Gab-Man from his appearances in her videos.

However, the two got divorced in 2018.

Are Gab Smolders and Jack still together?

A lot of fans question - are Gab and Jack still together? The answer is yes, and they are in a very happy relationship.

The two first announced that they were dating back in March 2019 through posting photos on their respective Instagram pages. The couple has quarantined together, and their relationship is still going strong.

Gab Smolders is a cheerful and charismatic YouTube star who is known for more than just her relationship with one of the most prominent gamers.

