Kara Royster’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, movies and TV shows

The ability to bring characters to life and keep viewers engaged is something that only talented actors and actresses can. Kara Royster is one of the talented actresses with this ability. Besides acting, she is also a model.

Kara Royster is best known for starring in God Friended Me and Pretty Little Liars. She has also been involved in many other television shows and films. Here is all you need to know about her career and other personal details.

Profile summary

Name: Kara Mae Royster

Kara Mae Royster Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 5th of October 1993

5th of October 1993 Age: 28 years (as of 2021)

28 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, United States of America

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality: American

American Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Ethnicity: Mixed (Black-French-Canadian-Irish)

Mixed (Black-French-Canadian-Irish) Religion: Christinaity

Christinaity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in kilogrammes: 54

54 Weight in pounds: 118

118 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Marital status: Single

Single Father: Jerry Royster

Jerry Royster Sister: Kristie-Marie

Kristie-Marie Alma mater: Bak Middle School of the Arts, Dreyfoos School of the Arts, & Los Angeles County High School for the Arts

Bak Middle School of the Arts, Dreyfoos School of the Arts, & Los Angeles County High School for the Arts Occupation: Actress & model

Actress & model Kara Royster's Instagram: @kararoyster

@kararoyster Twitter: @kararoyster

Kara Royster's bio

Kara is a young American actress who has accomplished a lot in her life. She developed an interest in acting at the age of five after watching her sister's monologues.

Fortunately, her parents supported her interest and passion, so they guided and provided the required resources for her to become a professional actress.

How old is Kara Royster?

Kara Royster's age is 28 years old as of 2021. She was born on the 5th of October 1993. Her Zodiac sign is Libra.

Who are Kara Royster's parents?

The actress' father is Jerry Royster. He is a former baseball player, manager, and coach. Details of Kara Royster's mom are scarce, but it is known that she has an older sister named Kristie-Marie.

What is Kara Royster's nationality?

The young actress was born in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, United States of America, making her nationality American. She was raised in both Florida and California. Currently, she resides in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

Kara Royster's ethnicity

The actress has mixed ethnicity. Her father has a Black heritage, while her mother has French, Canadian, and Irish roots. Therefore, her ethnicity is Black-French-Canadian-Irish.

Educational background

Jerry and his wife did their best to support their daughter's talents and interests. As a result, Kara went to Bak Middle School of the Arts when she was ten years old. She later went to Dreyfoos School of the Arts.

The family then relocated to California where there were better opportunities to grow her acting career and study at the same time. She joined Los Angeles County High School for the Arts and majored in theatre.

Career

Kara started her career at a young age and made her debut on the screens in 2012. She has landed many acting roles over the years. Besides acting, she is also a fantastic makeup artist with credits in several music videos and photoshoots. She also works as a model.

Kara Royster's TV shows

This Indie Thing (2012) as Nia in one episode .

(2012) as Nia in one episode Fred: The Show (2012) as a girl in the episode titled Spirit of the 90's.

(2012) as a girl in the episode titled Hollywood Heights (2012) as Remi in four episodes.

(2012) as Remi in four episodes. Bucket and Skinner's Epic Adventur es (2013) as Jessie.

es (2013) as Jessie. Stevie TV (2013) as Jenny.

(2013) as Jenny. The Goodwin Games (2013) as Kayla.

(2013) as Kayla. The Mentalist (2014) as Kiley.

(2014) as Kiley. Oishi High School Battle (2014) as Anya.

(2014) as Anya. Arthur Dane 0.07 (2015) as Carmen.

(2015) as Carmen. Liv and Maddie: Cali Style (2015) as Kennedy.

(2015) as Kennedy. Hand of God (2015) as Olga.

(2015) as Olga. Scream Queens (2015) as girl #2.

(2015) as girl #2. Faking It (2014-2016) as Brandi.

(2014-2016) as Brandi. K.C. Undercover (2016-2017) as Abby Martin.

(2016-2017) as Abby Martin. Pretty Little Liars (2016-2017) as Yvonne Phillips.

(2016-2017) as Yvonne Phillips. Supernatural (2016-2017) as Alicia Banes.

(2016-2017) as Alicia Banes. The Fosters (2017) as Dawn.

(2017) as Dawn. 9-1-1 (2018) as Daphne B.

(2018) as Daphne B. Runaways (2018) as Millenial Wendy.

(2018) as Millenial Wendy. Youth & Consequences (2018-2021) as Jayne.

(2018-2021) as Jayne. Single Parents (2019) as KBS.

(2019) as KBS. God Friended Me (2020) as Emily.

(2020) as Emily. NCIS: Los Angeles (2020) as Jojo Ballard.

(2020) as Jojo Ballard. Jupiter's Legacy (2021) as Janna / Ghost Beam.

(2021) as Janna / Ghost Beam. Dynasty (2021) as Eva.

Kara Royster's movies and videos

Wake the F*ck Up (2012) as the best friend.

(2012) as the best friend. Mono (2016) as Christina.

(2016) as Christina. Hayley Kiyoko: Gravel to Tempo (2016) as the popular girl.

(2016) as the popular girl. Do I Say I Do? (2017) as Whitney.

(2017) as Whitney. When I've Wanted to Die (2018) as friend #1.

(2018) as friend #1. Misdirection (2019) as Jesse.

(2019) as Jesse. Secrets at the Lake (2019) as Nikki Leeds.

(2019) as Nikki Leeds. Most Likely to Murder (2019) as Taylor.

(2019) as Taylor. InstaPsycho (2020) as Sasha Curtis.

(2020) as Sasha Curtis. Mile High Escorts (2020) as Ashley.

(2020) as Ashley. Unpregnant (2020) as Kaylee.

(2020) as Kaylee. Don't Log Off (currently filming) as Katy.

Kara Royster's net worth

Although the young actress has had many acting roles, what she bags from each role is a well-kept secret. Therefore, her net worth is not known in the public domain.

Who is Kara Royster's boyfriend?

The actress is currently dating Tyler Shaw, as seen on their social media pages, where they post cute photos of themselves together. Tyler is a singer.

Kara Royster's height and other body measurements

Kara is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. She weighs about 54 kilogrammes or 118 pounds. Her hair is black, and she has brown eyes.

Kara Royster has accomplished a lot in the film and TV show industry at a relatively young age. Fans love her ability to portray different characters excellently. She is currently filming a thriller film titled Don't Log Off, so fans should be on the lookout for its release.

