Alahna Ly’s biography: age, height, nationality, net worth

Alahna Ly is a social media influencer, singer, and dancer. She has performed cover versions of songs by Justin Bieber, Adele, Ed Sheeran, among others. Have a look at Alahna Ly's biography here to learn more about her personal life and career.

American belly dancer Alahna Ly. Photo: @alahnaly

Source: Instagram

Alahna's Instagram feed is full of great photographs, videos, and selfies. Her online fame has grown as a result of her belly dancing videos. Find out more about her below.

Profile summary

Full name: Alahna Ly

Alahna Ly Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: the 11th of March 2000

the 11th of March 2000 Alahna Ly's age: 21 years (as of 2021)

21 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Royal Oak, Michigan, USA

Royal Oak, Michigan, USA Current residence: United States of America

United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Asian

Asian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Famous for: Her belly dance videos

Her belly dance videos Height in feet and inches: 4'8"

4'8" Height in centimetres: 142

142 Weight in pounds: 110

110 Weight in kilograms: 50

50 Body measurements in inches: 34-24-36

34-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-60-91

86-60-91 Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: Single

Single Favourite actresses: Emma Watson and Jennifer Lawrence

Emma Watson and Jennifer Lawrence Favourite actor: Will Smith

Will Smith Favourite colours: Pink, blue and green

Pink, blue and green Occupation: Dancer, singer and social media personality

Dancer, singer and social media personality Instagram: @alahnaly

@alahnaly Email: alahnalymusic@gmail.com

When is Alahna Ly's birthday?

The American dancer celebrates her birthday on the 11th of March. She was born in the year 2000 in Royal Oak, Michigan, to Asian parents.

What is Alahna Ly's zodiac sign?

Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What is Alahna Ly's nationality?

Ly poses next to a car. Photo: @alahnaly

Source: Instagram

She holds American nationality.

Where did she go to high school?

The social media influencer attended high school in Michigan.

Career

Alahna had a passion for singing and dancing since she was a child. As a result, she went after her ambition and became well-known for uploading cover songs.

She uploaded the covers on the SoundCloud platform and on her YouTube channel. However, judging from the About page of her current YouTube channel, Ly's old YouTube channel does not exist:

"Hi everyone, this is my new and only official channel!"

She has only uploaded three videos so far:

WHY (Audio) Ft. YJ The Author

(Audio) Ft. YJ The Author Helluva Night (Official Video)

(Official Video) Helluva Night - (Teaser Video)

The channel currently has 5.82 thousand subscribers. She also has a popular Instagram account with over 1 million followers.

Alahna Ly's music

Hot

Talk About

Helluva Night

Who is Alahna Ly's boyfriend?

The 21-year-old singer is currently single. She tends to keep her personal life under wraps.

How tall is Alahna Ly?

Ly poses for a photo. Photo: @alahnaly

Source: Instagram

Alahna Ly's height is 4 feet 8 inches (142 cm).

Body measurements

She weighs approximately 110 lbs (50 kgs). Her body measurements are 34-24-36 inches (86-60-91 cm). She wears shoe size 4 (US). She has black eyes and dark brown hair.

Alahna Ly is a young singer and dancer with a lot of potential. As a social media celebrity, she uses her platforms to connect with her fans.

READ ALSO: Lily Newmark's biography: age, parents, boyfriend, movies, career

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Lily Newmark. Lily is a popular British-American social media influencer, entrepreneur, actress and TV personality. She is best known for her roles in several renowned television series and films like Cursed (2020) as Pym, Sex Education (2019-2020) as Ruthie, Born a King (2019) as Sarah and A Brixton Tale (2021) as Leah.

As a model, she has done photoshoots for magazines such as LUXX and British Girls Magazine. She has also modelled in attires from the world-famous fashion line, Chanel. Have a look at her interesting biography here to find out more about her life.

Source: Legit