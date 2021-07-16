Alahna Ly’s biography: age, height, nationality, net worth
Alahna Ly is a social media influencer, singer, and dancer. She has performed cover versions of songs by Justin Bieber, Adele, Ed Sheeran, among others. Have a look at Alahna Ly's biography here to learn more about her personal life and career.
Alahna's Instagram feed is full of great photographs, videos, and selfies. Her online fame has grown as a result of her belly dancing videos. Find out more about her below.
Profile summary
- Full name: Alahna Ly
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: the 11th of March 2000
- Alahna Ly's age: 21 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Place of birth: Royal Oak, Michigan, USA
- Current residence: United States of America
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Asian
- Sexuality: Straight
- Religion: Christianity
- Famous for: Her belly dance videos
- Height in feet and inches: 4'8"
- Height in centimetres: 142
- Weight in pounds: 110
- Weight in kilograms: 50
- Body measurements in inches: 34-24-36
- Body measurements in centimetres: 86-60-91
- Eye colour: Black
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Relationship status: Single
- Favourite actresses: Emma Watson and Jennifer Lawrence
- Favourite actor: Will Smith
- Favourite colours: Pink, blue and green
- Occupation: Dancer, singer and social media personality
- Instagram: @alahnaly
- Email: alahnalymusic@gmail.com
When is Alahna Ly's birthday?
The American dancer celebrates her birthday on the 11th of March. She was born in the year 2000 in Royal Oak, Michigan, to Asian parents.
What is Alahna Ly's zodiac sign?
Her zodiac sign is Pisces.
What is Alahna Ly's nationality?
She holds American nationality.
Where did she go to high school?
The social media influencer attended high school in Michigan.
Career
Alahna had a passion for singing and dancing since she was a child. As a result, she went after her ambition and became well-known for uploading cover songs.
She uploaded the covers on the SoundCloud platform and on her YouTube channel. However, judging from the About page of her current YouTube channel, Ly's old YouTube channel does not exist:
"Hi everyone, this is my new and only official channel!"
She has only uploaded three videos so far:
- WHY (Audio) Ft. YJ The Author
- Helluva Night (Official Video)
- Helluva Night - (Teaser Video)
The channel currently has 5.82 thousand subscribers. She also has a popular Instagram account with over 1 million followers.
Alahna Ly's music
- Hot
- Talk About
- Helluva Night
Who is Alahna Ly's boyfriend?
The 21-year-old singer is currently single. She tends to keep her personal life under wraps.
How tall is Alahna Ly?
Alahna Ly's height is 4 feet 8 inches (142 cm).
Body measurements
She weighs approximately 110 lbs (50 kgs). Her body measurements are 34-24-36 inches (86-60-91 cm). She wears shoe size 4 (US). She has black eyes and dark brown hair.
Alahna Ly is a young singer and dancer with a lot of potential. As a social media celebrity, she uses her platforms to connect with her fans.
