Nick Austin’s biography: what is known about this Hype House member?

Nick Austin is a young talented American social media influencer, model and TikTok star who rose into the limelight in 2018 through his TikTok account after sharing lip-syncing and dancing videos. He is also a good dancer with excellent acting skills.

Nick sitting on the stairs. Photo: @nickaustin

Source: Instagram

In addition, Nick Austin is a member of a popular TikTok content creator group known as the Hype House with Thomas Petrou, Addison Rae, and Alex Warren. The media star is equally famous on Instagram and YouTube, gaining huge fame and million followers. Find out more about him here.

Profile summary

Full name : Nick Austin

: Nick Austin Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: July 1st, 2000

July 1st, 2000 Nick Austin's age: 21 years (as of 2021)

21 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: San Diego, California, USA

San Diego, California, USA Current residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'9"

5'9" Height in centimeters: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 125

125 Weight in kilograms: 57

57 Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Father: Robert Austin

Robert Austin Mother: Jo Anne Taylor

Jo Anne Taylor Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Madison Beer

Madison Beer Profession: Tiktok star, model and influencer

Tiktok star, model and influencer Instagram: @nickaustin

@nickaustin TikTok: @nickaustinn

Nick Austin's bio

The TikTok star was born in San Diego, California, the USA, on July 1st 2000. However, not much is known about his childhood and educational background.

Nick Austin on a motorbike. Photo: @nickaustin

Source: Instagram

His mother's name is Jo Anne Taylor, while his father's name is Robert Austin. He enjoys spending time with his family and has a wonderful relationship with them.

How old is Nick Austin?

As of 2021, he is 21 years old. He was born on July 1st, 2000. Nick Austin's zodiac sign is Cancer.

Nick Austin on Famous Birthdays

According to Famous Birthdays, Nick Austin's birthday is on July 1st every year. The TikTok star has also appeared on Famous Birthdays' TikTok platform playing Guess The Post.

Rise to fame

After finishing his education in his hometown, Nick's plan was to be an actor but later changed his mind after discovering social media.

He became well known on social media using his TikTok account, which he started in 2018. In 2019, he created his debut video with Mia Hayward. In the same year, he collaborated on a second video alongside Ryland Stormslater.

These videos helped him gain a sizeable following on his various social media platforms. He now uploads dancing and lip-synced videos to TikTok.

As a result of his fame, he was offered the opportunity to join the Hype House. He keeps his fans entertained by uploading his videos on a daily basis. Besides that, Nick is also an official merchandise seller through Fanjoy, which deals with formal attires.

Being a member of the Hype House

The social media influencer is part of a famous TikTok group named the Hype House, located in Los Angeles, together with other popular TikTok stars.

Formed in December 2019, the Hype House was the original concept of Thomas Petrou and Chase Hudson. Within days of its formation, this group became popular with teens who form a huge fan base to date.

Since joining the group, Nick from the Hype House spends time with his friends in the French mansion in Los Angeles, creating TikTok content.

Nick Austin and Madison Beer's relationship

Are Madison and Nick still together? Yes they are. Austin verified his relationship with Madison Beer on March 6th through Instagram after a period of speculations.

Nick with his girlfriend Madison. Photo: @nickaustin

Source: Instagram

The duo was rumored to be dating after being seen together several times in the summer of 2020, including at Nick's birthday party. Madison Beer is an American singer and social media influencer.

What is Nick Austin's weight?

He weighs 125 pounds (57 kg). He is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) tall.

Social media presence

Nick Austin is very popular on social media and boasts a considerable following. He has millions of followers, especially on TikTok and Instagram, where he keeps his fans entertained with his creative content.

He also shares his fitness routine and skateboarding skills videos. He also has a self-titled YouTube channel.

Nick Austin is a remarkable social media influencer. He hopes to be an actor in the American entertainment industry.

