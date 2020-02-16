Best of Yul Edochie movies: 10 iconic films of the popular actor

Yul Edochie, like his father, Peter Edochie, has stepped into his acting abilities and astounded everyone with his great acting talent. He is an exceptional actor with many years of experience in the Nigerian film industry, thanks to his father, who paved the way for his success. Yul is also an activist and politician who became the first Nigerian actor to run for governor.

Yul Edochie is a top Nigerian actor who has taken the movie industry by storm with his flawless top-notch acting and his distinct husky voice that commands respect. He is also the son of veteran actor Pete Edochie. Yul has made a name for himself, demonstrating that he is famous not only because of his father but also because of his own abilities as an actor, producer, and director.

Top 10 best of Yul Edochie movies

Yul Edochie's acting career started in 2005 when he was chosen to play a part in the movie The Exquires. He gained fame in 2007 after co-starring with Genevieve Nnaji in the blockbuster film Wind of Glory. He has since appeared in several additional films, turning him into a legendary figure in Nollywood. Here are some of the best Yul Edochie movies available to watch online.

1. Wind of Glory (2007)

Role: Emeka

The film, directed by Anayo Nwafor, tells the story of a beautiful blind village orphan who believes she will never find a man who will cherish her completely until she has a chance to meet with an engineer working on a project in the village.

Emeka is a tennis player and Dr Ferdinand's friend in the film. He sees Juliana on the tennis court and falls in love with her, and they end up dating. Emeka had lost his fiance' a few months before their wedding, and then his best friend had vanished, leading him to believe he had been murdered.

The movie stars Genevieve Nnaji, Desmond Elliot, Yul Edochie, Linc Edochie, Ofia Mbaka, Livinus Nnochiri and Emeka Onu.

Role: Johnson

Johnson, a good-looking man with philandering tendencies, is the subject of this film. He plotted to extort money from two of his well-to-do lovers married women.

As his plot unravelled, he eliminated those who were on to him, but it was only a matter of time before the game ended. Johnson's affairs with Gloria (Tonto Dikeh) and Calista (Ini Edo) are central to the plot.

3. Agony of a Princess (2013)

The story revolves around a princess who develops a strong bond with a commoner who saves her after a gang of thugs kidnaps her. When her father, the king, learns of their relationship, he forbids them from communicating, unaware of how deep their bond is. Other actors include Chioma Akpotha and Jibola Dabo.

Role: Prince Chukwuemeka

Prince Chukwuemeka adores his wife Chioma, but Queen Onyedika is opposed to marriage and attempts to persuade the prince to abandon his wife. This fantastic film emphasizes the importance of believing in true love, sticking to what you love, and defending your love.

5. Royal Maid (2015)

Role: Prince Izozo

Yul Edochie is an arrogant prince who only respects the lower classes once he meets Angela Okorie, a beautiful palace maid. He eventually marries the maid, resulting in a beautiful love story between the two. This film is based on a true story and stars notable actors like Ngozi Ezeonu.

6. Fada Fada (2017)

Role: Eze

Fada Fada is a popular Igbo rapper's catchphrase. The film follows Eze, an intelligent, unemployed man who dupes his gullible relatives into investing in an online business that will make him so wealthy that he will change their community, but it's all a ruse.

The beauty of this film is that an entire Kingdom, and its people, including the royal family, have come to believe in a future they did not know of but blindly follow Eze's pure rhetoric.

He brags in front of the King and his Council of Elders. The burden then falls on Eze and his mother, Nneora, to demonstrate that the money will come from abroad.

7. The Affectionate Wife (2017)

Role: Kendo

Yul plays Kendo, a member of the Atakama fraternity, a powerful occult who left the country for the United States, leaving behind his pregnant fianceé. After ten years, the grand master of the frat nominates his ten-year-old son to replace his father.

Role: Eze Kwe Eche

This is a classic Nollywood story about vanity's futility. The story's plot is about a son of the land with ill-gotten money who moves to abolish tradition in his quest for the throne but runs into a stumbling block when the rightful heir's children begin flexing their own blood money.

This is the kind of story that made Nollywood famous: a cautionary tale about the evils of money and the value of preserving traditional values. Yul Edochie plays the lead role, and other notable Nigerian actors include Chinedu Ikedezie and Osita Iheme.

9. Moms at War (2018)

Role: Husband

Moms at War is one of the most popular Yul Edochie movies on Netflix, released in 2018. It tells the story of two mothers competing against each other to ensure their children's success, particularly in a scholarship competition.

Both of their children happened to attend the same school, and there was a competition for the kids, and both were at the top of their class. When one of them wins the competition, the mothers go insane, engaging in all antics.

Despite everything, it's a story of friendship, sisterhood, and bonding. Yul Edochie plays the role of a husband and father to one of the two competing families. Other lead characters in the film include Eucharia Anunobi and Funke Akindele.

10. Kachi: My Village Love (2018)

Role: Eric

A pretty girl is forced to choose between two men who have been kind to her and her family during difficult times: Nelson, her sweet but poor boyfriend, and Eric, who is equally sweet but more prosperous.

Yul Edochie is a famous Nigerian actor, director, and writer. He became well-known due to his portrayal as Emeka in the 2007 film Wind of Glory. Additionally, he has appeared in several other movies and television programs, such as Native Girl and Broken Chakkels. He is also well-known for being the last child of renowned Nollywood actor Pete Edochie.

