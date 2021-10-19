Loni Willison’s biography: what happened to Jeremy Jackson’s ex-wife?

Loni Willison is best known as Kira Mickaels from Expose. She previously worked as a fitness model and magazine cover girl. She is also the ex-spouse of Jeremy Dunn Jackson, a singer and actor. In recent years, the former model has been spotted in unimaginable locations.

Actor Jeremy Jackson and his ex-wife arrive at the "Rupaul's Drag Race: All Stars" Premiere Party at The Abbey in West Hollywood, California. Photo: @Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Loni Willison lived a prestigious life and was the envy of many. Life threw curveballs at her, changing her lifestyle and social circles. Read more about her life and whereabouts today.

Profile summary

Loni Willison’s biography

Loni Christine Willison is a former fitness model and actress. She was once a household name in the American modelling and entertainment industry. Today, she seldom appears in front of the cameras.

How old is Loni Willison?

The former fitness model is 39 years old as of 2022. She was born on 21st May 1983, and her Zodiac sign is Gemini.

Jeremy Jackson and his ex-wife attend Universal Voice: Your Voice at Confidential Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: @Maury Phillips/WireImage

Where is Loni Willison from?

The former actress is from the United States of America. She was born in Hemet, California, United States of America. Her nationality is American, and her ethnicity is White.

Loni Willison’s family

Although the former actress has not publicly mentioned the names of her family members, she has previously admitted she has loving family and friends. However, she has not been in contact with most of them recently.

Career

Loni worked as a fitness model and actress. She is best known for portraying the character of Kira Mickaels in Expose (2005).

She was featured in several magazines and was also a fitness instructor. At one point, she worked as an assistant plastic surgeon.

What is Loni Willison’s net worth?

The former model's net worth is hard to establish but is likely minimal. This is because she has been spotted living on the streets. She is a former millionaire who lived a better life before.

Marriage

The actress is currently single and is the former wife of actor and singer Jeremy Jackson.

Jeremy Jackson and Loni Willison dated for some time before getting married. The two exchanged vows on 12th December 2012, on a Californian beach.

She wore a beautiful white dress and had her snow-white dog with her on that special day. The union between the two ended in 2014.

Jeremy Jackson and his ex-wife attend the "Q" Jewelry Line Launch Party at Dari Boutique in Studio City, California. Photo: @Jesse Grant/WireImage

What happened to Loni Willison?

The former model claimed to have undergone domestic violence, which she cited as a reason for parting ways with Jeremy Jackson. She said he attacked and strangled her. He allegedly broke two of her ribs.

The police investigated the matter, but it remains unclear whether he was arrested at that point. Following the ordeal, the former actress took more than two months to recover.

The assault made her quit her job as an assistant surgeon. She also stopped taking modelling gigs. She decided not to press charges against Jeremy because she did not want to see him go to jail, and she felt scared.

Why is Loni Willison homeless?

The former model experienced a mental breakdown following her breakup with Jeremy. She sought refuge in dr*gs and developed an addiction to crystal meth. This worsened her mental health status.

After the split, she rented an apartment in West Hollywood. However, being jobless and in a bad mental state meant she could not afford it for long.

She also reported experiencing frequent robberies and being el*ctrocuted in her home. These struggles made her leave the rented apartment. Loni Willison now lives on the streets of Los Angeles, California.

Where is Loni Willison now?

The former model is currently homeless. She has been spotted on the streets a few times and looks nothing like the glamourous model she once was.

She became homeless around 2016. In 2018, her friend tried to get her into a rehab facility, but she disappeared only to resurface about two years later.

In October 2020, she was spotted in Venice, Los Angeles, carrying cardboard and pushing a shopping cart piled with her belongings. She was walking barefoot at the time.

In March 2021, the former model was spotted diving in the trash in Santa Monica. She did that to get food and supplies and was seen pulling out rice cakes from one of the trashcans.

Despite her seemingly bad life, she has asserted she does not want or need help from family and friends.

Loni Willison is Jeremy Jackson's ex-wife and a former actress and model. She is currently homeless but does not desire the fame and money she once had.

