Wh0.nia’s biography: age, height, real name, boyfriend, net worth

Wh0.nia is a young TikTok star and social media influencer from the United States of America. She is widely known for sharing lip-syncing, dance and comedy-related videos on TikTok, where she has amassed a significant fan following.

Photo: @wh0s.nia on Instagram

Wh0.nia is a popular social media influencer who has won many people’s hearts with her diverse and engaging content on social media. She commands a considerable following across various social media platforms, especially on TikTok and Instagram.

Profile summary

Real name Shania Christian Famous as wh0.nia Gender Female Date of birth 9 July 2003 Age 19 years old as of 2022 Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Dallas, Texas, United States Current residence Texas, US Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 31-24-32 Body measurements in centimetres 79-61-81 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Ex-boyfriend Tray Williams Profession TikTok star, social media influencer Net worth $1 million – $5 million

Wh0.nia’s biography

The TikTok sensation was born Shania Christian in Dallas, Texas, United States of America. She holds American nationality and is of African-American ancestry. She comes from a Christian family.

How old is Who Nia?

She is 19 years old as of 2022. When is Who Nia’s birthday? She was born on 9 July 2003. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Why is Who Nia famous?

Who Nia is a social media influencer known for her lip-syncing, comedy and dance videos on TikTok, where she boasts a significant following. Her first video on TikTok was posted on 26 December 2020. Currently, she has acquired almost 5 million followers and 380 million likes.

She has a YouTube channel created on 6 March 2015 with her debut video, Painting/Night Vlog with My Boyfriend!! which was uploaded on 20 March 2021. The channel mainly contains vlogs, challenges, make-up routines and comedy-related videos. Currently, the channel has over 103 thousand subscribers.

Aside from TikTok and YouTube, she is also an Instagram personality with 689 thousand followers. She primrily uses the account to share her lifestyle pictures and markets various brands like The Prada Luxury Hair.

What is Who Nia's net worth?

Her alleged net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. However, this information is not verified. Her major source of income is her social media endeavours and brand promotions.

Who is Who Nia dating?

The social media influencer is not dating anyone at the moment; she is seemingly single. She previously dated her fellow TikTok star Tray Williams.

Did Who Nia and her boyfriend break up? Yes. Her ex-boyfriend recently confirmed that he is single via a YouTube video.

How tall is Who Nia?

The TikTok star is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 119 pounds (54 kilograms). Her measurements are 31-24-32 inches (79-61-81 centimetres).

Fast facts about Who Nia

Who is Who Nia? She is a TikTok star and social media influencer from Dallas, Texas, United States of America. When is Who Nia’s birthday? She marks her birthday on 9 July each year. She was born in 2003. What is Who Nia's ethnicity? She is of African-American ethnicity. What is Who Nia’s age? She is 19 years old as of 2022. What is Who Nia's real name? The social media influencer’s real name is Shania Christian. Who is Who Nia's boyfriend? She is currently single. She previously dated Tray Williams. What is Who Nia's height? The TikTok star stands at 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. What is Who Nia’s net worth? Her net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million.

