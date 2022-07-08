Yankel Stevan’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, movies

Yankel Stevan is an actor, social media influencer and model from Mexico. He is well recognized for his portrayal of Raul in the Netflix television series Control Z. He has also appeared in other TV shows such as Sincronia and Waking Up with You.

Yankel Stevan poses for a photo during the "Lightyear" red carpet at Auditorio Nacional on June 14, 2022, in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Jaime Nogales

Source: Getty Images

Yankel Stevan's career has been very fast-paced. After starting out as a model, he soon branched out to telenovelas, and then to Netflix. Today, he is a successful and recognisable actor and model.

Profile summary

Full name Yankel Jacobo Stevan Salido Gender Male Date of birth 20 October 1995 Age 26 years (as of July 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Distrito Federal, Mexico City, Mexico Current residence Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Steel blue Mother Aldara Salido Father Enrique Stevan Relationship status In a relationship Girlfriend Macarena Garcia Romero Profession Actor, model, social media influencer Instagram @yankelstevan

Yankel Stevan’s biography

He was born in Distrito Federal, Mexico City, Mexico. He is of Mexican nationality, and his ethnicity is Hispanic. The Mexican actor spent most of his childhood in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. What is Yankel Stevan’s religion? He follows Christianity.

Who are Yankel Stevan’s parents?

He is the son of Aldara Salido (mother) and Enrique Stevan (father). His mother is a Mexican model who has worked for famous magazines and clothing brands.

How old is Yankel Stevan?

The Mexican actor is 26 years old as of 2022. He was born on 20 October 1995. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Why is Yankel Stevan famous?

He is an actor, model, and social media sensation. When he turned 18, he moved from his hometown to Mexico City to get into the modelling industry. During his career, he has worked with such popular brands as Coca-Cola, Cinépolis, Dior and many more.

After 1.5 years of modelling, Stevan decided to try acting. He starred in several popular Mexican telenovelas, and that got him noticed by Netflix. They invited him to star in their show Control Z, which brought him global recognition.

He is an Instagram star with a considerable following on Instagram. He uses the platform to share his modelling shots. Presently, he has over 1.4 million followers.

Yankel Stevan’s movies and TV shows

According to IMDB, he has eight acting credits:

Year Movie Role 2020-2022 Control Z Raul 2021 Esta historia me suena Jeremias 2020 Barbara’s Sins Ruben 2019 Preso No. 1 Rick 2017-2018 Como dice el dicho Ever 2017-2018 Papa a Toda Madre Baldo Turrubiates 2017 Sincronia Santiago 2016-2017 Waking Up With You uncredited

Who is Yankel Stevan’s girlfriend?

The social media personality is in a relationship with Macarena Garcia. Macarena is an actress and social media personality. She is also one of the cast members in Control Z, where she plays the role of Natalie Alexander. The two started dating in July 2019.

What is Yankel Stevan’s height?

He stands at the height of 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres). His weight is approximately 154 pounds (70 kg).

Yankel Stevan’s fast facts

Who is Yankel Stevan? He is a Mexican actor, model, and social media influencer. Where is Yankel Stevan from? The Mexican internet sensation is from Distrito Federal, Mexico City, Mexico. What is Yankel Stevan’s age? He is 26 years old as of July 2022. Who is Yankel Stevan dating? He is dating Macarena Garcia, a Mexican actress. What ethnicity is Yankel Stevan? His ethnicity is Hispanic. What is Yankel Stevan’s religion? He is a Christian.

Yankel Stevan is a Mexican actor, model, and social media influencer. He is well-known for his role of Raul in the television series Control Z.

