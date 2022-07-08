Global site navigation

Yankel Stevan’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, movies
by  Brian Oroo

Yankel Stevan is an actor, social media influencer and model from Mexico. He is well recognized for his portrayal of Raul in the Netflix television series Control Z. He has also appeared in other TV shows such as Sincronia and Waking Up with You.

Yankel Stevan
Yankel Stevan poses for a photo during the "Lightyear" red carpet at Auditorio Nacional on June 14, 2022, in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Jaime Nogales
Yankel Stevan's career has been very fast-paced. After starting out as a model, he soon branched out to telenovelas, and then to Netflix. Today, he is a successful and recognisable actor and model.

Profile summary

Full nameYankel Jacobo Stevan Salido
GenderMale
Date of birth20 October 1995
Age26 years (as of July 2022)
Zodiac signLibra
Place of birthDistrito Federal, Mexico City, Mexico
Current residenceMexico
NationalityMexican
EthnicityHispanic
ReligionChristian
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'9''
Height in centimetres175
Weight in pounds154
Weight in kilograms70
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourSteel blue
MotherAldara Salido
Father Enrique Stevan
Relationship statusIn a relationship
GirlfriendMacarena Garcia Romero
ProfessionActor, model, social media influencer
Instagram@yankelstevan

Yankel Stevan’s biography

He was born in Distrito Federal, Mexico City, Mexico. He is of Mexican nationality, and his ethnicity is Hispanic. The Mexican actor spent most of his childhood in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. What is Yankel Stevan’s religion? He follows Christianity.

Who are Yankel Stevan’s parents?

He is the son of Aldara Salido (mother) and Enrique Stevan (father). His mother is a Mexican model who has worked for famous magazines and clothing brands.

How old is Yankel Stevan?

The Mexican actor is 26 years old as of 2022. He was born on 20 October 1995. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Why is Yankel Stevan famous?

He is an actor, model, and social media sensation. When he turned 18, he moved from his hometown to Mexico City to get into the modelling industry. During his career, he has worked with such popular brands as Coca-Cola, Cinépolis, Dior and many more.

After 1.5 years of modelling, Stevan decided to try acting. He starred in several popular Mexican telenovelas, and that got him noticed by Netflix. They invited him to star in their show Control Z, which brought him global recognition.

He is an Instagram star with a considerable following on Instagram. He uses the platform to share his modelling shots. Presently, he has over 1.4 million followers.

Yankel Stevan’s movies and TV shows

According to IMDB, he has eight acting credits:

YearMovieRole
2020-2022Control ZRaul
2021Esta historia me suenaJeremias
2020Barbara’s SinsRuben
2019Preso No. 1Rick
2017-2018Como dice el dichoEver
2017-2018Papa a Toda Madre Baldo Turrubiates
2017SincroniaSantiago
2016-2017Waking Up With You uncredited

Who is Yankel Stevan’s girlfriend?

The social media personality is in a relationship with Macarena Garcia. Macarena is an actress and social media personality. She is also one of the cast members in Control Z, where she plays the role of Natalie Alexander. The two started dating in July 2019.

What is Yankel Stevan’s height?

He stands at the height of 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres). His weight is approximately 154 pounds (70 kg).

Yankel Stevan’s fast facts

  1. Who is Yankel Stevan? He is a Mexican actor, model, and social media influencer.
  2. Where is Yankel Stevan from? The Mexican internet sensation is from Distrito Federal, Mexico City, Mexico.
  3. What is Yankel Stevan’s age? He is 26 years old as of July 2022.
  4. Who is Yankel Stevan dating? He is dating Macarena Garcia, a Mexican actress.
  5. What ethnicity is Yankel Stevan? His ethnicity is Hispanic.
  6. What is Yankel Stevan’s religion? He is a Christian.

Yankel Stevan is a Mexican actor, model, and social media influencer. He is well-known for his role of Raul in the television series Control Z.

