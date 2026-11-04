God Is Good Mobility (GIGM) has announced a 20% discount on transport fares for Nigerian university students and members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

The offer was unveiled during the commissioning of the company's 40th terminal in Gwagwalada, Abuja

GIGM said the initiative would make travel more affordable for young Nigerians amid rising transportation costs

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God Is Good Mobility (GIGM) has announced a 20% fare discount for Nigerian university students and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, with the offer coming at a time when transportation costs are rising across the country.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, November 4, 2026, at the official commissioning of the company's 40th terminal, located in the Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

Nigerian students, corps members to enjoy cheaper travel as GIGM cuts fares Photo: ad

Source: Getty Images

GIGM Chief Executive Officer, Dr Enahoro Okhae, said the reduction was part of the company's corporate social responsibility efforts and was aimed at easing the financial burden on young Nigerians and their families, especially as travel demand rises ahead of the December holiday season.

Okhae said:

"Because we all know that things are a bit tough in the country, and disposable income is a bit challenging, we are using this to assist students and support parents as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility."

He added that GIGM was also partnering formally with the NYSC to provide safer and more affordable travel for corps members moving between postings and home states, noting that NYSC management had welcomed the collaboration.

GIGM launches youth ambassador programme

Beyond the discount, Okhae disclosed that the company had launched an ambassador programme through which young Nigerians can earn commissions by booking road and air transport services for others via GIGM's digital platforms. The initiative, he said, was designed to promote youth entrepreneurship and generate supplemental income for participants.

He also confirmed that GIGM was expanding beyond Nigeria's borders, with Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, The Gambia and Kenya among the target markets. Passengers can already use the company's mobile application to book both road and air travel within and outside Nigeria.

FRSC and police address passenger safety

At the commissioning event, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Unit Commander for Gwagwalada, Assistant Corps Commander Uche Amaku, praised GIGM's safety partnership with the agency.

He described Gwagwalada as a critical transport corridor linking the South-West, South-South and South-East to Abuja and the northern states.

Amaku said the FRSC had already begun its Ember Months safety campaign ahead of Christmas, targeting dangerous practices including overspeeding, overloading and reckless overtaking.

NYSC members, university students get 20% travel discount from GIGM Photo: as

Source: Getty Images

He called on both operators and travellers to make safety a priority during the busy season.

Divisional Crime Officer in Gwagwalada, CSP Bilikisu Shuaib, also commended GIGM for using technology to address persistent complaints about missing luggage and goods.

She noted that the company's digital ticketing system removes the need for passengers to visit terminals in person, while its logistics arm offers added security for customers sending items to other locations.

Tinubu celebrates N50 bus fare

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has renewed its plan to roll out one million compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered vehicles across Nigeria, as President Bola Tinubu highlights reported reductions in bus fares in some states.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, gave the directive in Abuja over the weekend while receiving progress reports from the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles and the Decade of Gas Secretariat.

Source: Legit.ng