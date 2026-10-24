The EFCC has announced recruitment openings across multiple grade levels, from entry-level to professional cadres

Applicants must meet specific academic, physical and personal criteria depending on the position they are applying for

The commission states that the application process is entirely free and must be completed within a set window

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced a recruitment exercise, inviting Nigerians across various educational backgrounds and professional fields to apply for positions within the commission.

Four broad categories of roles are on offer. The first is the position of Assistant Superintendent of EFCC II, graded at GL 08, which requires a Bachelor's degree or Higher National Diploma (HND). Applicants for this role must be between 18 and 30 years of age.

The second category, Inspector of EFCC II at GL 06, is open to holders of a National Diploma (ND) or Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE), with an age limit of 27 years. Below that is the Detective Assistant II cadre at GL 04, which requires a minimum of five credit passes in WAEC, NECO, GCE or NABTEB, including English Language and Mathematics, and is open to applicants aged between 18 and 25.

A fourth category covers professionals and skilled workers. The commission is seeking qualified individuals in fields including Medicine, Pharmacy, Law, Nursing, Engineering, ICT, Finance, Human Resources, Media, Research, Administration and Driving, among others.

Across all categories, applicants must be Nigerian citizens, possess basic computer skills, be medically fit and hold no criminal record. Where applicable, candidates are also required to present a valid NYSC discharge or exemption certificate.

Physical requirements apply to cadet positions: males must stand at least 1.67 metres tall, while females must be at least 1.64 metres. Cadets are additionally required to be single at the time of application.

According to the recruitment notice, the application portal is located at recruitment.efcc.gov.ng. The commission states that applying is free of charge, and that submissions must be made within one week of the exercise's commencement date.

Prospective applicants are advised to verify the current status and authenticity of this notice directly through the EFCC's official website before proceeding, as the announcement has not been independently confirmed.

Source: Legit.ng