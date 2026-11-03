FCT is seeking10,000 more i-DICE registrations after 4,000 young people enrolled, as North-Central registrations top 37,000

i-DICE offers Nigerians aged 15 to 35 digital skills training, business support, financing and international work opportunities

Eligible Nigerians can register for free at idicestartupbridge.ng, but registration does not guarantee funding or employment

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is targeting 10,000 additional beneficiaries under the $618 million Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (i-DICE) Programme, offering young Nigerians opportunities to acquire digital skills, access funding and build sustainable businesses.

The fresh enrolment drive follows the registration of 4,000 prospective beneficiaries in the FCT, as the Federal Government intensifies efforts to tackle youth unemployment through technology and entrepreneurship.

FG invites Nigerians to register for the $618m iDICE scheme; opens applications. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Across the North-Central region, more than 37,000 young people have registered against a target of 50,000.

FCT targets more young digital entrepreneurs

The Acting Managing Director of the Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA), Dr Chudi Ugwuada-Ezirigwe, disclosed the figures in a statement issued by the agency's Corporate Communications Team Lead, Emmanuel Tortiv.

Ugwuada-Ezirigwe, who doubles as the FCT focal person for i-DICE, described the programme as a major intervention aimed at unlocking Nigeria's digital and creative economy, MSME Africa reports.

He explained that Nigeria's employment challenge was not necessarily a shortage of talent or innovative ideas but the absence of adequate structures to transform those ideas into profitable businesses.

According to him, i-DICE seeks to bridge this gap through practical training, enterprise development, financing opportunities and strategic partnerships.

Programme opens international employment opportunities

Ugwuada-Ezirigwe also highlighted the "Hire from Nigeria" initiative, a component designed to connect skilled Nigerian professionals with international employers while allowing them to work from Nigeria.

He said the initiative could position Nigeria alongside India and the Philippines as a competitive destination for global outsourcing and business services.

Representatives of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and Ugwumba Leadership Centre welcomed the initiative and pledged to strengthen awareness among young Nigerians.

Who qualifies for the i-DICE programme?

The $618 million i-DICE programme targets 300,000 Nigerians aged 15 to 35 who are interested in technology, entrepreneurship and the creative industries.

The initiative is anchored by the Office of the Vice-President and implemented through the Bank of Industry (BOI), with support from the African Development Bank, Agence Française de Développement, Islamic Development Bank and private-sector partners.

Beneficiaries may access digital skills training, business development support, outsourcing opportunities and financing, depending on their eligibility and programme category.

FCT opens application for 10,000 residents to register for the $618m iDICE scheme. Credit: Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

How Nigerians can apply for free

Interested Nigerians can register through the programme's application portal: www.idicestartupbridge.ng

Applicants should follow the registration instructions, provide accurate personal information and select relevant opportunities.

Registration is free, although enrolment does not automatically guarantee funding, employment or admission into every programme component.

The initiative is expected to expand opportunities for young Nigerians seeking careers in the rapidly growing digital and creative economy.

Hope for Youths as NSIPA Verifies VSTP Payments

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has stepped up efforts to support Nigerian youths, with the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) commencing payment verification for beneficiaries of the Vocational and Skills Training Programme (VSTP), while the iDICE initiative moves ahead with a 30,000-person job training programme.

The twin developments are expected to strengthen skills development, improve access to economic opportunities and address payment challenges affecting some beneficiaries.

Source: Legit.ng