Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru secured the NDC House of Assembly ticket for Egor Constituency ahead of the 2027 general elections

The certificate confirmed her as the Nigeria Democratic Congress flag bearer, dated 26th October 2026

Osawaru shared the development on social media after defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party to the NDC

Edo State lawmaker Hon. Natasha Irobosa Osawaru has made her 2027 political ambitions official, sharing her newly acquired Certificate of Return on social media after clinching the House of Assembly ticket for Egor Constituency under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Nigerians react as Natasha Osawaru reveals political party and displays certificate of return. Credit: @natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

The certificate, dated 26th October 2026, formally names her as the NDC's flag bearer for the upcoming legislative elections. Its content reads in full:

"NIGERIA DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS (NDC) CERTIFICATE OF RETURN — This is to certify that: OSAWARU NATASHA IROBOSA Has been duly elected as the House of Assembly Flag Bearer of the NIGERIA DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS (NDC) for the 2027 General Election representing EGOR. Dated this 26th Day of October 2026."

Natasha Osawaru's NDC Ambitions

Osawaru, who is also widely known as the estranged wife of music veteran 2Baba, expressed excitement over the milestone in her caption, writing:

"GOD IS FAITHFUL!!!!!!!!!! CERTIFICATE OF RETURN! MY GOD IS THE HIGHEST 🙏❤️‍🔥🙏 #ndc #godisgreat❤️ #abetternigeria #onelovereligion"

2Baba’s Natasha Osawaru makes headlines after unveiling certificate of return. Credit: @natashaosawaru

Source: Facebook

From PDP to NDC

The development marks a significant step in Osawaru's political journey. She had previously operated under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before switching allegiance to the NDC, and her emergence as the party's flag bearer for Egor Constituency now puts her squarely on the ballot for the 2027 general elections.

With the ticket officially secured, the lawmaker enters the next phase of her campaign with a confirmed platform and constituency backing.

See her viral Instagram post below:

Iyabo Ojo reacts to 2Baba, Annie's marriage saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo joined celebrities who shared their views on the divorce between 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

She advised the two of them and spoke about their children and how they should be handled.

The actress also corrected the singer and stated clearly that his timing was wrong. Fans took to the comment section to share their takes on what the actress wrote online.

Source: Legit.ng