The Australian government published the official cost of its subclass 600 visitor visa, which allows stays of up to 12 months

The visa covers tourism, cruises, and visits to family and friends, with the base fee set at AUD250 (roughly ₦250,000)

It is noteworthy that applicants can choose from stay periods of three, six, or 12 months under the visitor visa stream

Australia has set the base application fee for its subclass 600 visitor visa at AUD 250 (roughly ₦250,000), according to official guidance published by the Australian government for 2026.

The visa allows holders to stay in Australia for up to 12 months, depending on the duration granted.

Australia reveals how much applicants must pay for 12-month visitor visa. Photo credit: Hilary Wardhaugh

Source: Getty Images

Applicants can be considered for stays of three, six, or 12 months under the tourist stream of the Subclass 600 category.

Who the Australia subclass 600 visa covers

The tourist stream is designed for people who want to visit Australia for leisure, go on a cruise, or spend time with family and friends.

It is not intended for people seeking to work or study in Australia during their stay.

The Australian Department of Home Affairs confirmed that concessions on the AUD250 (roughly ₦250,000) base fee apply only in limited circumstances, meaning most applicants will pay the full amount when submitting their application.

Australia subclass 600 visa: How to apply

Prospective visitors are required to apply before travelling to Australia. The visa is processed under Australia's immigration framework managed by the Department of Home Affairs, which oversees all visitor visa applications through its online portal.

Applicants are advised to check the official visa listing for a full breakdown of conditions, eligibility requirements, and the specific documents needed to support an application.

The cost listed is a starting figure, and the total amount payable may vary depending on individual application details.

Legit.ng reported that Australia explained the conditions for eligible foreigners to enter the country with an ETA instead of a visa.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia published the requirements applicants must fulfil to get its passport.

No student visa required: Australia's training visa for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia opened its two-year training visa for eligible foreigners.

According to the official guidance published by the Department of Home Affairs, the visa is designed for people looking to improve their skills in their current occupation, area of tertiary study, or field of expertise, and also covers professional development training programmes.

The Australian government makes clear that this visa is not intended to fill workforce gaps or allow ongoing work in the country.

Source: Legit.ng