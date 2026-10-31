Dr Jide Johnson of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism urged Nigerians to move beyond dissatisfaction and take active roles in governance

The call came during a National Development Conversation held in Lagos on October 24, 2026, tied to the launch of a public interest reporting compendium

Panellists addressed citizenship, media responsibilities, insecurity and the role of AI in civic engagement and journalism

Ikeja, Lagos State - Dr Jide Johnson, Director of Special Programmes at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), has urged Nigerians to go beyond complaining about poor governance and take meaningful roles in shaping the country's future.

Legit.ng reports that Johnson made the call on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at a National Development Conversation held in Lagos, which formed part of the public presentation of 'Nigeria Is Ours: A Compendium of Public Interest Reporting,' a book authored by award-winning journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf.

Dr Jide Johnson speaks on civic engagement and citizens' participation in governance in Lagos.

Source: Original

The session was themed 'Reimagining Leadership, Citizenship and Security for National Development'.

It brought together media professionals, academics, public affairs commentators and students to discuss Nigeria's development challenges.

Bridging gap between citizens, leaders

Johnson argued that narrowing the distance between the governed and those in power required accountability, open public dialogue and genuine participation. In his view, citizens must understand their civic responsibilities rather than remain passive observers of government decisions that directly affect them.

Speaking with Legit.ng on the sidelines of the event, Johnson said building a society where institutions respond to public needs required citizens to engage actively rather than merely criticise.

Fellow panellist and public interest journalist James Ojo reinforced that message by pointing to research he published in the International Journal of Sub-Saharan African Research (IJSSAR). The study found that a significant number of Nigerian youths could not identify their representatives at the ward, local government, state House of Assembly, House of Representatives or Senate levels. Ojo also noted a disconnect between online agitation for good governance and actual participation in politics at the grassroots level.

Ojo identified political, economic, social and cultural involvement as four ways citizens could contribute to nation-building. He called on journalists to sharpen their watchdog role, promote issue-based discussions and create spaces where citizens can engage on matters that affect their daily lives.

Security tool and job creation among key topics

The conversation also turned to Nigeria's security situation. Timothy Avele, Chief Executive Officer of Agent X Security Group, introduced a product called Panic-X, a mobile-based safety tool offering panic-button alerts, real-time GPS location sharing and emergency response coordination for Nigerians and visitors across the country.

Tope Balogun Abdulrazaq, who ran as the Action Alliance's governorship candidate in the 2023 elections, argued that governments at all levels needed to invest more in job creation and citizens' welfare as a way to address the root causes of crime.

The event also featured a session on artificial intelligence, during which IT expert Salisu Ibrahim spoke about how AI could support education, business operations, civic engagement and journalism in Nigeria.

The compendium at the centre of the event covers issues including education, governance, healthcare, security, technology and civil liberties, drawing on public interest reporting to document challenges facing Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng