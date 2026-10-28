NSCDC Commandant General Professor Audi Ahmed Abubakar opened a three-day workshop for 216 officers drawn from across Nigeria's commands

The workshop is focused on election security, legal frameworks, and how officers should handle situations during the 2027 general elections

Representatives from the police, DSS, Immigration Service, and Corrections Service all attended the event at the Corps headquarters in Abuja

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Professor Audi Ahmed Abubakar, has told officers of the Corps to remain neutral and professional as Nigeria moves closer to the 2027 general elections.

Audi warned that the Corps will not tolerate any lapses in conduct during the electoral period.

NSCDC trains 216 officers on election security, de-escalation ahead of 2027. Photo credit: NSCDC

Source: UGC

Professor Audi made the remarks on Tuesday, October 28, 2026, at the Corps headquarters in Abuja, where he officially opened a three-day training workshop.

No fewer than 216 officers drawn from the 36 state commands, the Federal Capital Territory, and 18 zonal commands.

NSCDC workshop on election security

The workshop, organised in partnership with Alnas Consulting Limited, is themed "Role of Security Agencies in the Conduct of the General Elections in Nigeria: Legal, Field Conduct, Supervisory and Operational Perspectives."

The programme was designed to equip participating officers with knowledge on election security, intelligence gathering, de-escalation techniques, and how to work alongside other security agencies.

In the statement made available to Legit.ng, Professor Audi stressed that officers must be ready long before polling day.

"We must not wait till Election Day to familiarise ourselves with electoral rules. The rules of engagement help officers to protect the process, citizens and defend the democracy that we are currently enjoying," he said.

He urged officers to protect electoral materials, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) personnel, and other key stakeholders while avoiding voter intimidation, abandonment of duty posts, and compliance with unlawful orders.

He made clear that national interest must take priority in all circumstances.

The Commandant General also highlighted the need for officers to understand when to de-escalate a tense situation without resorting to force, and equally, when the use of force becomes necessary.

Inter-agency collaboration at Abuja event

The Chief Responsibility Officer of Alnas Consulting Limited, Prof. Nasirdeen Usman, described the NSCDC as a vital part of Nigeria's security structure in his welcome address and called on participants to share what they learn with colleagues who were not at the workshop.

The event drew goodwill messages from representatives of the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, the Controller-General of Corrections, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, and the Chief Executive Officer of TAF Africa, Ambassador Dr. Jake Ekpelle.

The NSCDC said the workshop reflects its broader commitment to peaceful elections, cooperation across security agencies, and the protection of democratic rights for all Nigerians ahead of 2027.

NSCDC trains 216 officers for 2027 general elections. Photo credit: NSCDC

Source: Twitter

NANYD defends NSCDC boss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the National Association of Nigerian Youth in Development praised NSCDC Commandant-General Ahmed Abubakar Audi for his handling of the Minna miners' tragedy.

NANYD called out opposition parties and social media commentators for allegedly using the deaths of 37 miners to score political points against the Corps.

A 10-member independent panel chaired by a retired DSS chief is investigating the cause and circumstances of the miners' deaths in Niger State.

Source: Legit.ng