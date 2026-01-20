How to understand Davido's music if you're just getting started
Davido's music blends infectious Afrobeats rhythms with hip-hop swagger and smooth R&B melodies, creating a sound that resonates globally while remaining deeply rooted in Nigerian culture. Beginners can understand Davido's music by starting with defining hits from his playlist, including Dami Duro, Skelewu, and Unavailable, which showcase his evolution and signature style.
Key takeaways
- Davido's lyrics mix English, Yoruba, and Pidgin, appealing to both local and international audiences.
- New fans can add some of his hits to their playlist to understand his music, including Gobe (2013), FEM (2020), and Assurance (2018).
- Fall (2017) was a massive international crossover, becoming one of the longest-charting Nigerian singles in U.S. radio history.
- Aye (2014) remains Davido's most iconic love song, celebrated for its danceable tenderness.
Ultimate Davido music playlist: Decode the Afrobeats king
From his 2011 breakout to his status as a stadium filler in 2026, Omo Baba Olowo (OBO) has consistently turned street anthems into world phenomena. Whether you're a new listener or a long-time fan, here are the essential tracks that define the king of Afrobeats.
Song title
Release year
Vibe
Dami Duro
2012
High-energy and defiant anthem
Gobe
2013
Playful and catchy street-pop
Skelewu
2013
Viral dance craze
Aye
2014
Romantic wedding classic
If
2017
Global Afrobeats luxury
Fall
2017
International chart-topper
Assurance
2018
Romance and summer flex
FEM
2020
Street anthem and protest defiance
Unavailable
2023
Amapiano dance craze
Be There Still
2025
Triumphant legacy hit
1. Dami Duro (2012)
- Release date: 30 October 2011
- Album: Omo Baba Olowo
- Genre: Afrobeats
- Time: 4.00
Dami Duro is where the Nigerian singer-songwriter began. Translating to "don't stop me," this track was Davido's defiant middle finger to those who doubted his career, including his parents. It's a high-energy mix of Yoruba and English that instantly turned a rich kid with a dream into Afrobeats royalty.
2. Gobe (2013)
- Release date: 25 February 2013
- Album: Omo Baba Olowo (The Genesis)
- Genre: Afrobeats
- Time: 3:49
Gobe, which means "trouble," is a playful, cheeky banger about a man caught in romantic chaos. It shows Davido's sense of humour and his ability to create catchy, rhythmic hooks that work just as well on the street as they do in the club. The song peaked at number one on the MTV Base Official Naija Top Ten chart and stayed atop the music chart for three weeks.
3. Skelewu (2013)
- Release date: 13 August 2013
- Album: N/A
- Genre: Afrobeats
- Time: 3:07
Long before TikTok, there was Skelewu. This track sparked a massive viral dance craze across Nigeria and Africa. With its repetitive, hypnotic chorus, it remains a staple of Nigeria top artist live shows. As of 2026, the music video sits at a staggering 34 million views on YouTube.
4. Aye (2014)
- Release date: 1 February 2014
- Album: N/A
- Genre: Afropop
- Time: 3:55
Aye is a landmark single that solidified Davido's status as a premier African artist, shifting his public perception from a high-energy party artist to a versatile, romantic hitmaker. Produced by TSpize, the song arguably became the biggest Nigerian love song ever and a timeless wedding favourite.
5. If (2019)
- Release date: 22 November 2019
- Album: A Good Time
- Genre: Afrobeats and R&B
- Time: 3:58
If is the song that changed everything for Davido. It merges Afrobeats with a smooth R&B flow, launching the "30 Billion" mantra. It's a song about lavish devotion, designer gifts, and pure opulence. With over 213 million YouTube views, it remains one of the most successful African exports in music history.
6. Fall (2019)
- Release date: 22 November 2019
- Album: A Good Time
- Genre: Afrobeat
- Time: 4:00
Fall, released in 2019, was praised by DJ Envy when he was invited to Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club. Its bouncy bassline and the infectious Money fall on you hook made it a permanent fixture on international radio for years. If you want the essence of Davido's sound, start here.
7. Assurance (2018)
- Release date: 30 April 2018
- Album: A Good Time
- Genre: Afrobeats
- Time: 4:09
A public love letter to his then-girlfriend, Chioma Rowland, Assurance became a summer anthem for romantic loyalty. Produced by Speroach Beatz, the track features a hypnotic groove that dominated air waves and solidified Davido's image as the ultimate lover man.
8. FEM (2020)
- Release date: 11 September 2020
- Album: A Better Time
- Genre: Nigerian street music, Afrobeats
- Time: 3:22
Released during a time of industry tension, FEM, Yoruba slang for "shut up," became more than just a diss track. The song became a protest anthem for the #EndSARS movement. It's gritty, aggressive, and shows Davido's "gangsta" side, proving he can command respect in the most cutthroat environments.
9. Unavailable (2023)
- Release date: 11 April 2023
- Album: Timeless
- Genre: Amapiano-Afrobeats
- Time: 3:03
From the Grammy-nominated album Timeless, Unavailable is a masterclass in Amapiano-Afrobeats fusion. The song, which features South Africa’s singer and record producer Musa Keys, blew up on TikTok with over 600,000 dance videos. It represents the modern Davido: resilient, global, and always ahead of the curve.
10. Be There Still (2025)
- Release date: 14 March 2025
- Album: 5ive
- Genre: Afrobeats
- Time: 3:16
Released in March 2025 as a standout single from his fifth album, 5ive, this track is a victory lap. Be There Still is a triumphant anthem that celebrates over a decade of dominance in the music industry.
The song quickly became a TikTok sensation, with fans using the track to showcase their own journeys of longevity and hustle. It's the perfect closing track for any playlist because it bridges the gap between the defiant kid who gave people Dami Duro and the global icon he is today.
What is Davido's most popular song?
Unavailable from his fourth studio album Timeless (2023) is the biggest song by Nigerian artist Davido. The music, released on 11 April 2023, features South African singer Musa Keys.
What is the first song of Davido?
Davido's first official song, is Back When, featuring Naeto C. The song which he also produced was released in 2012 on his debut album, Omo Baba Olowo.
Which Davido song has the highest stream?
With You featuring Omah Lay, is Davido's song with the most streams and also outdid all Nigerian songs on Spotify in 2025. The hit also led Nigerian charts on YouTube as well, though Fall had a massive global success.
Embracing Davido's music starts with his infectious Afrobeat rhythms and heartfelt lyrics that blend joy, hustle, and love. Dive into some of his songs Aye (2014) and Fall (2017) to feel the vibe, then explore his storytelling in albums like Timeless (2023) and 5ive (2025) to understand what makes Davido a global superstar.
