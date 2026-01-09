Dele Momodu criticises Datti Baba-Ahmed's remarks on Atiku's presidential ambitions for 2027

Momodu emphasises that age does not disqualify vision and aspirations in leadership

Challenging questions raised about Baba-Ahmed’s stance and Nigeria's need for experienced leaders

FCT, Abuja - The 2023 PDP presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, has slammed Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed for criticizing Atiku Abubakar for his continued interest in contesting the 2027 election.

The 2023 vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party said that Nigeria needed a new generation of leaders.

He questioned Atiku’s repeated presidential bids since his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) days as a serving corps member.

Reacting to Baba-Ahmed’s comment, Momodu asked What makes the LP chieftain better than Atiku.

The publisher of Ovation magazine said the former Vice-President said old age does not stop one from being good and visionary

He added that age does not disqualify anyone from his personal aspirations

He stated this in a post shared via his X handle @DeleMomodu on Friday, January 9, 2026.

“Questions for DATTI AHMED...

1. Does being old mean you're no longer good and visionary

2. Does age disqualify anyone from personal aspirations

3. Did ATIKU ABUBAKAR stop you and PETER OBI from contesting the last Presidential election

4. What makes you better than ATIKU ABUBAKAR, who owns the American University, just like you own Baze University, and was the Vice President of Nigeria

5. Can a man donate his personal dreams to you just because you're younger

6. If you admit that ATIKU is more formidable and comes from the regions where the votes are more voluminous, and has consistently built his structures since when you were still in school, why can't you appreciate, imbibe, and support his doggedness?”

Nigerians react as Momodu tackles Baba-Ahmed over Atiku

@RealQueenBee__

I'm now convinced that Dele Momodu @DeleMomodu is a mole in the @ADCNig working for Tinubu just like the late Doyin Okupe was in LP during the last election working for Tinubu. He needs to be checkmated now ahed of 2027 election.

@FadaChristmas_

Let whoever wants to contest do so including you sir, stop hiding behind Atiku or is Obi better than you? Anyways, my one and only vote is reserved for Peter Obi in any party he goes, under any circumstances, come rain, come shine. My resolve is unequivocal and unconditional.

@OnunakuDr

@DeleMomodu the Nigeria of today is not a country to be left to corrupt ministers, SAs, and sycophants. Nigeria needs a vibrant and energetic hands-on leader, who will have constant energy to drive that national bus of recovery and advancement for 4 full years. We are tired of absentee “King” presidents, who just want the title, only to delegate the country’s important affairs to looters and sycophants. By the way, you seem to conveniently ignore the issue of rotation. IT IS STILL THE TURN OF THE SOUTH UNTIL 2031.

2027: Datti says Obi may not get ADC's ticket

Recall that Datti Baba-Ahmed expressed doubts in Peter Obi's chances of securing the ADC presidential ticket for 2027.

Baba-Ahmed stated that he remains committed to the Labour Party despite Obi's departure, reaffirming its relevance and history;

He described ADC members as APC architects, expressing concern over ambitions jeopardising coalition success.

