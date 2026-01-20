A video of NURTW president MC Oluomo giving out the sum of N5,000 to people at an outdoor event has gone viral

The video has sparked reactions from many Nigerians, including Nollywood actor Emeka Nwagbaraocha

MC Oluomo, a known supporter of President Bola Tinubu, had his public display come ahead of the 2027 general election

Alhaji Musliu Ayinde Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, the president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has sparked reactions on social media following a video of him at an outdoor rally.

Oluomo, who was spotted wearing a fez cap that included President Tinubu's famous signature symbol and '4+4' sign, and an APC-branded attire, was seen handing out N5,000 notes to people in a queue, who gladly accepted it from him.

The video emerged online days after MC Oluomo's speech at the Zone 4 Zonal Delegates Conference organised by the union in Ilorin on Wednesday, January 17.

Actor Emeka, Nigerians react to the video

Reacting, actor Emeka Nwagbaraocha sarcastically lauded MC Oluomo as a “kind-hearted man” for personally handing out N5,000 notes to the people, ensuring no cheating in distribution.

He wrote:

"He even gave it to them himself, so nobody will cheat them. A very kind-hearted man."

The video of MC Oluomo gifting N5,000 to people is below:

The video also sparked reactions from Nigerians, as many argued that it was part of the preparation for the 2027 general election.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

abazwhyllzz commented:

"Them just dey buy dem with 5k,lmao."

zenmagafrica commented:

"Poverty is the weapon. Hunger is the vote .... Nigerians need to be saved from these wicked and ruthless leaders."

adejare_stephen said:

"MC Oluomo showing support in his own way — that 5k may be small, but to many people it means food on the table and relief for the day. Commendable gesture. Kundun si fun yin."

UmehWrites reacted:

"Money wey no go cover their transport to the venue. But why using camera, casting yourself by yourself?"

ITS_INNERCHILD commented:

"MC Oluomo whether he’s still in power or not I don’t want to know Let’s not pretend this is charity. This is not kindness. This is politics. This is APC doing what they have mastered for years: buying loyalty with crumbs."

ToniRhymze reacted:

"Kneeling down to accept the least only goes to show the hunger going on especially in the communities that speak same language as our presido. Hunger dey o."

UnseriousHQ1 said:

"Dem don dey buy the vote again, is going to be a long journey."

