Super Eagles forward Akor Adams shared a post on his social media page after Senegal beat Morocco 1-0

The Teranga Lions won the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after a hard-fought battle against the host nation

Morocco beat Nigeria in the semi-final under controversial conditions by Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea

Super Eagles forward Akor Adams shared a perfectly-timed post on his social media page after Senegal beat Morocco to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Teranga Lions won the trophy after a hard-fought 120 minutes battle against the host, which included controversies, disruptions and boycott.

Brahim Diaz misses penalty as Morocco loses AFCON 2025 final to Senegal. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Pape Gueye’s strike in the fourth minute of the extra time, which Senegal held on, gave the Pape Thiaw-led side victory over the host nation Morocco.

Senegal won their second AFCON title, while the Atlas Lions’ 50-year wait to conquer Africa continues until the 2027 edition at least.

Akor Adams makes cryptic post

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams shared a cryptic post on his X page shortly after Senegal defeated Morocco to win the AFCON 2025 trophy.

Adams shared a video of his goal celebration against Algeria, which honoured DR Congo superfan Michel Kuka Mboladinga, who laid tribute to Patrice Lumumba.

The Sevilla forward captioned the video “Africa❤️”, and the timing has made Nigerians suggest it is a direct jibe at losing finalist Morocco.

The Atlas Lions defeated Nigeria on penalties in the semi-final under controversial officiating by Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea.

@im_kappachino wrote:

“I love this tweet 😂😂 Subtle jest 😂.”

@alli_ya7 wrote:

“I love this 😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣They robbed us so bad and Senegal helped us finished them.”

@utdodiahkoncept wrote:

“Omo you petty o but I love it😍😍😍.”

@mylifeasice wrote:

“Perfect timing 🤭🤭.”

Adams explains celebration for Mboladinga

Adams, speaking after Nigeria won the bronze medal explained his reason for the celebration, describing the Algerian player’s action as unacceptable.

Akor Adams pays tribute to DR Congo fan Michel Kuka Mboladinga. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

“I think you do not kick somebody when he's down, not to name names but I think he was passionate for his country, that's the fan I'm talking about now, and when Congo lost, all that happened was not acceptable, it's not acceptable in Africa,” he told Ademola Victor TV.

