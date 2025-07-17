SOHO restaurant Lagos: what to order and how much it costs

SOHO restaurant in Lagos is known for its flavourful Asian fusion cuisine, with standout favourites like Peking Duck, spicy chicken wings, and Singapore noodles. These dishes are not just mouthwatering, but also reasonably priced, especially considering the premium dining experience.

Key takeaways

SOHO restaurant is located in Victoria Island , a prime Lagos location perfect for date nights, business dinners, and celebrations.

, a prime Lagos location perfect for date nights, business dinners, and celebrations. The restaurant specialises in Asian fusion cuisine, combining flavours from China, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, and more .

. The average price for meals ranges between ₦4,000 and ₦81,000, making it a mid-to-high-end dining option.

SOHO restaurant menu and prices

The menu offers a wide range of international dishes, including sumptuous starters, soups, and indulgent main courses. Each meal is beautifully presented, bursting with flavour. Here is a closer look at the restaurant’s menu and prices.

Starters

Starters are the perfect way to stimulate your appetite and set the tone for the meal ahead. From light bites to bold flavours, these small dishes offer a taste of what is to come. They can be crispy, spicy, or refreshing, matching every craving. Below is SOHO restaurant's menu of starters and prices:

Meal Price (₦) Crispy beef salad 18,000 Szechuan chilli chicken, Beijing style 15,000 Poached chicken dumpling 15,000 Salt & pepper prawns 19,000 Prawn spring rolls 15,000 Vegetarian spring roll 13,000 Radish cake 16,000

Soups

Soups provide warmth, comfort, and a depth of flavour in every spoonful. Ranging from clear broths to hearty stews, they offer a delicious beginning or a satisfying standalone dish. Crafted with care, these bowls capture both Asian tradition and creativity. Here is a list of SOHO Lagos restaurant’s various delicious soups and prices:

Meal Price (₦) Seafood soup 10,000 Hot & sour chicken soup 10,000 Creamy corn soup 10,000 Chicken wonton soup 11,000

Main dishes (meat)

If you are a meat lover, you will find rich and savoury satisfaction in the selection of main dishes with meat. Depending on your taste preference, you can have grilled, braised, or slow-cooked meals. The dishes highlight bold spices and tender textures, with each designed to be hearty, flavourful, and fulfilling.

Meal Price (₦) Braised duck cantonese 24,000 Kung pao of chicken 20,000 Sweet 'n sour chicken 20,000 Crispy boneless chicken 20,000 Salt and pepper pork 36,000 Deep-fried pork chop 36,000 Marinated lamb chop, Mongolian style 65,000 Wok fried cubes of beef tenderloin & potato 18,000 Shredded beef with capsicum 18,000 Braised pork knuckle full portion 65,000 Braised pork knuckle 1/2 portion 46,000

Main dishes (seafood and fish)

Fresh seafood and fish take centre stage in these main meals, offering light yet indulgent options. There is a variety for your taste preference, and you can choose from flaky fillets to shellfish delicacies. With each plate crafted with coastal flair, these dishes bring the ocean’s bounty straight to your table.

Meal Price (₦) Crispy-fried tiger prawns with fruits 27,000 Deep-fried tiger prawns with Szechuan style 27,000 Steamed fish fillet with fermented black bean sauce 22,000 Sweet & sour fish fillet 24,000 Calamari sambal 25,000 Calamari with crushed pepper 25,000 SOHO style crab 44,000

Tofu and vegetables

Wholesome and vibrant, tofu and vegetable dishes are a celebration of plant-based goodness. These dishes are packed with flavour, colour, and nutrients, making them appealing to vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. Well-prepared and properly presented, these meals prove that simplicity and creativity can go hand in hand.

Meal Price (₦) Ma Poh Tofu 12,000 Tofu and aubergine 12,000 Aubergine with chicken 13,000 Stir-fry season fresh vegetables 13,000 Stir-fry spiced okra 15,000 Mixed vegetables 15,000

Side dishes

Side dishes bring variety and balance to your meal, offering textures and tastes that complement the main course. Whether you're looking for something starchy, leafy, or tangy, there is always a perfect match on the side. The following side dishes complement main meals and complete the dining experience.

Meal Price (₦) Plain rice 4,000 Wok fried rice - egg 8,000 Wok fried rice - vegetables 8,000 Wok fried rice - chicken 9,000 Wok fried rice - prawns 11,000 Singapore noodles - plain 9,000 Singapore noodles - egg 10,000 Singapore noodles - vegetables 10,000 Singapore noodles - chicken 11,000 Singapore noodles - prawns 13,000 Noodle soup 15,000

Family-style menu

The family-style menu is all about sharing various delicious foods and making memories around the table. Designed for groups, these generous platters encourage connection and conversation. With something for everyone, it is a warm and welcoming way to dine together.

Meal Price (₦) Family style menu 1 41,000 Family style menu 2 50,000 Family style menu 3 69,000 Family style menu 4 75,000 Family style menu 5 81,000 Fish market night 53,000

Who owns SOHO Lagos?

While no individual owner is prominently named in public sources as the owner of the restaurant, it operates as part of the Lagos Continental Hotel group. The hotel’s culinary direction is led by master chef Chua, who is credited with designing the menu and sourcing ingredients.

What is SOHO Lagos' address?

The restaurant has two addresses in Lagos, Nigeria. The first one is located at 6A Ogbunike St, Eti-Osa, Lekki 105102, Lagos, Nigeria, and the second one is situated on the 2nd Floor of the Continental Hotel, 52 Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island.

What do people say about SOHO restaurant in Lagos?

Generally, the restaurant has positive reviews on various online review platforms as it is one of the best restaurants on Victoria Island. To learn more about SOHO Lagos reviews, you can check platforms such as TripAdvisor, where it has a rating of 4.8.

Does SOHO restaurant have desserts on its menu?

Yes! Dessert offerings have included items like Asian Delight ice cream with mixed fruits and fried ice cream.

How much does SOHO restaurant charge for takeaway packaging?

The restaurant charges ₦800 for takeaway packaging in addition to the price of the meal purchased.

Can I host private events at SOHO restaurant?

SOHO is suitable for private events such as birthdays, anniversaries, and business dinners, with event-specific packages available upon request.

Is SOHO restaurant suitable for vegetarians?

SOHO Lagos Continental Hotel offers vegetarian-friendly options, including vegetable spring rolls, tofu stir-fry, and hot and sour soup with tofu.

SOHO restaurant in Lagos brings the magic of Asian cuisine to the heart of Victoria Island with an upscale yet welcoming environment. Whether you are a meat lover or a vegetarian, you can always find a meal on the menu that tantalises your taste buds. It is one of the best restaurants in Lagos, offering an exceptional dining experience at a reasonable price.

