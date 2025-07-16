RSVP Restaurant Lagos menu guide: What to order and how much it costs
RSVP restaurant Lagos is a high-end restaurant offering excellent service and American-style cuisines. The eatery is loved by diners for its fresh, homemade dishes and drinks, as well as its stellar service. Explore the RSVP restaurant Lagos menu guide and prices ahead of your next dining experience.
Key takeaways
- RSVP is an upscale casual restaurant and bar in Victoria Island, Lagos, with a 4.3-star review rating.
- The restaurant was founded by Nahi Halabi, under the Pistachio Foods Ltd, on 26 November 2014.
- The menu items' price range between ₦5,800 and ₦276,000.
- Although the eatery welcomes walk-ins, they highly recommend customers make reservations.
- RSVP operates from Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11.30 p.m. but is open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
RSVP restaurant Lagos menu guide
RSVP is an upscale casual restaurant that has an exquisite food menu and drinks with exceptional service. The ambience, accompanied by carefully curated music, offers a world-class dining experience in Lagos, Nigeria. Below, you will find RSVP Lagos photos for various dishes, an extensive menu, and prices.
Breakfast
RSVP breakfast is a fresh, in-house-made American-inspired breakfast. There are numerous items to choose from, as shown below.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Lobster Benedict
|33,600
|Smoked Salmon Toast
|26,200
|Pancakes (Short stack [2 pcs])
|10,400
|Pancakes (Tall stack [4 pcs])
|18,400
|Banana French Toast
|16,200
|Avocado Toast
|21,600
|Truffle Scrambled Eggs
|19,400
|Croque Monsieur
|34,600
|Eggs Your Way
|18,800
|Classic Benedict
|25,600
|Steak & Eggs
|96,000
|Duck Benedict
|25,200
|Royal Benedict
|26,800
Appetisers and snacks
The Nigerian restaurant offers an array of appetisers to enjoy before the main meal, and snacks to be taken in between. Here is a list of appetisers and snacks you can enjoy at the restaurant and their cost.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Tuna Tartare on Fried Rice
|23,400
|Smoked Salmon on Fried Rice
|21,200
|Prawn Tempura Handroll
|24,600
|Pork Dumplings
|23,400
|Edamame Dumplings
|21,200
|Duck Rolls
|24,400
|Potato Gratin
|26,800
|Crispy Chilli Prawn
|23,400
|Octopus
|63,600
|Chicken Pops
|15,600
|Jumbo Prawn Cocktail
|47,200
|Salt & Pepper Cauliflower
|17,200
|Bresaola
|41,200
|Duck Gyoza
|30,200
|Prawn Gyoza
|20,600
|Spicy Hummus
|18,000
|Prawn Summer Roll
|20,800
|Crispy Chicken Skewers
|15,200
|Calamari
|24,600
|Brie Blocks
|33,600
|Brisket Sando
|22,200
|Beef Sliders (3 pieces per order)
|30,600
|Chicken Caesar Sliders (3pcs)
|20,600
Raw bar
The raw bar section offers several nutritional raw items, including tuna, oysters, and sashimi. These foods are beneficial, primarily due to their high content of omega-3 fatty acids and protein. Here's what you'll find on the RSVP Lagos menu and prices for the raw bar section.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Yellowtail Sashimi
|37,400
|Bigeye Tuna
|39,200
|Bloody Mary Oysters (Half dozen)
|110,000
|Bloody Mary Oysters (Dozen)
|220,000
|Classic Oysters (Half dozen)
|104,000
|Classic Oysters (Dozen)
|208,000
|Seabass Carpaccio
|36,600
|Salmon Carpaccio
|35,800
Sushi
RSVP's sushi is all about fresh ingredients, and their rice has the perfect flavour and texture. They employ chefs from the best culinary schools locally and abroad to produce the best sushi in town. Here is what's on the menu and how much it will cost you.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Tuna Nigiri
|23,200
|Salmon Nigiri
|16,800
|Amazonia Roll
|26,800
|Volcano Roll (6pcs)
|26,800
|Truffle Beef Gunkan (2pcs)
|42,200
|Tempura Prawn Maki
|32,200
|Spicy Tuna Maki
|28,000
|Salmon Philly Maki
|30,200
|Kani Kama Maki
|28,400
|Eggplant Maki
|17,200
|Avocado Maki
|21,800
Salads
The restaurant offers a variety of freshly made healthy salads that combine your favourite vegetables and protein. Here is a list of salads you can order at the eatery.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Lobster Salad
|42,600
|Tuna Steak Salad
|37,600
|Duck Salad
|50,800
|Caesar Salad
|28,600
|Bang Bang Chicken Salad
|23,800
|Quinoa Salad
|22,400
|Lentil Salad
|21,200
|Chicken Salad
|32,800
Sandwiches and Burgers
RSVP Restaurant is not only known for its fine dining experience. The restaurant also serves convenient sandwiches and burgers. Below are the options you can choose from on their menu.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|BBQ Pork Sandwich
|25,200
|Lobster Roll
|34,600
|Steak Sandwich
|37,200
|BLT
|36,400
|The Burger
|36,800
|Dirty Burger
|39,200
Mains
RSVP's main menu offers a variety to meet each customer's demands and preferences. From seafood to chicken and pasta, there is an array of choices for everyone. Explore the mains below and their cost for your next dining experience.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Sea Bass
|51,600
|Jumbo Tiger Prawn
|55,800
|Seafood Pappardelle
|34,400
|Lobster Gnocchi
|33,600
|Salmon Filet
|50,800
|Fish for 2
|54,800
|Red Snapper
|45,800
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|38,000
|Chicken Roast
|42,000
|Crispy Duck Rice (2 persons)
|138,000
|Crispy Duck Rice (4 persons)
|276,000
|Australian Ribeye
|102,000
|Rabbit Lasagnette
|34,200
|Cumin Lamb Noodle
|32,800
|Lamb Barbacoa (Pre-order 48 hours)
|98,400
|Lamb Shank
|58,000
|Australian Filet
|86,200
|Naughty Rigattoni
|32,400
|Gnocchi
|32,400
|Wild Mushroom Risotto
|39,600
|Creamy Mushroom Pasta
|35,400
Desserts
RSVP is a great place to throw a birthday party, as their dessert menu includes a birthday cake. Additionally, there are delicious dessert options to select from, including Chocolate Fondant, Sticky Date Pudding, and Vanilla Ice Cream. Here is a list of desserts you can order and the prices.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Salted Caramel Chocolate Tart
|14,400
|Blueberry Cheesecake
|20,200
|Chocolate Fondant
|16,800
|Miso Creme Brûlée
|18,400
|Caramel Bread Pudding
|17,800
|Sticky Date Pudding
|14,200
|Strawberry Crumble
|16,200
|Birthday Cake
|16,600
|Coconut Sorbet
|9,400
|Single Malt Ice Cream
|16,200
|Strawberry Persian Ice Cream
|11,600
|Keylime Cheesecake Ice Cream
|8,400
|Lemon Sorbet
|5,800
|Mango Sorbet
|8,800
|Vanilla Ice Cream
|6,600
Kids Menu
For diners with children, RSVP is an excellent choice. RSVP has a delicious food menu designed to fit the needs of kids of all ages. Explore the options available for children at the restaurant and their costs.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Reddy Spaghetti
|13,400 (Gluten free option: 15,400)
|No Meat-A Pizza
|13,200
|Tom's Crispy Nuggets
|14,600
|Jen's Golden Nuggets
|20,600
|Sou's Chicken Sliders
|20,600
|Finger Lickin' Good Chicken
|14,200
|I scream for ice cream (per scoop caramel, vanilla, homemade ice cream)
|7,200
Sides
The restaurant has a side menu option, which is great to accompany the main meal. RSVP sides, which include fries, mash, greens, and bread, complement and add variety to the main meal. There are numerous items you can choose from at affordable prices.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Green Goddess Rice
|9,400
|Fries
|10,200
|Potato Mash
|8,800
|Truffle Potato Mash
|9,800
|Smashed Baked Potato
|8,200
|Sweet Potato Fries
|5,800
|Mixed Greens
|18,400
|Mushroom & Sautéed Greens
|12,600
|Double-Fried Plantain
|12,200
|Greens
|10,400
|Asparagus
|16,200
|Mushrooms
|5,500
|Butter Baked Potatoes
|4,600
|Smoked Salmon
|7,200
|Avocado
|4,000
|Bacon (Pork)
|6,000
|Sausage (Pork/Beef)
|4,000
|An assortment of bread (Bread Basket)
|7,200
Add-ons
RSVP has additional classes of food for customers to add to their meals. They include avocado, spinach, lobster, and bacon. Below are the Add-ons you can top up to your dish or even have them as a whole dish.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Avocado
|6,600
|Bacon
|12,200
|Chicken filet
|11,200
|Prawn
|13,800
|Lobster
|29,600
|Gruyère
|1,500
|Feta
|1,500
|Onions
|1,000
|Tomato
|1,000
|Spinach
|1,300
Who owns RSVP Lagos?
RSVP is owned by Nahi Halabi, who is the Managing Director of Pistachio Foods LTD, a hospitality management and operations company in Nigeria. He is also the CEO of SLoW and Vici eateries under the company.
What time does RSVP Lagos close?
The restaurant closes at 11.30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, but closes at 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Opening hour is 11 a.m. throughout the week.
What are the RSVP Lagos reviews?
According to Tripadvisor, RSVP Lagos is reviewed at 4.3. This means that most people who have been there recommend the restaurant.
RSVP Lagos address
- Location: 9 Eletu Ogabi St, Victoria Island, Lagos
- Phone: +234 (0) 818 61 66666
- WhatsApp: +234 (0) 818 61 66666
- Email: info@pistachiofoods.com
RSVP restaurant Lagos offers a menu rich in American flavours at reasonable prices. From delicious appetisers like Chicken Pops and Octopus to mouthwatering mains like Lamb Barbacoa and Naughty Rigattoni, every dish is fresh with authentic taste.
