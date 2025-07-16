RSVP Restaurant Lagos menu guide: What to order and how much it costs

RSVP restaurant Lagos is a high-end restaurant offering excellent service and American-style cuisines. The eatery is loved by diners for its fresh, homemade dishes and drinks, as well as its stellar service. Explore the RSVP restaurant Lagos menu guide and prices ahead of your next dining experience.

RSVP restaurant Lagos serves American-style cuisine.. Photo:@rsvp.lagos on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

RSVP is an upscale casual restaurant and bar in Victoria Island, Lagos, with a 4.3-star review rating .

with a . The restaurant was founded by Nahi Halabi , under the Pistachio Foods Ltd, on 26 November 2014 .

, under the Pistachio Foods Ltd, on . The menu items' price range between ₦5,800 and ₦276,000 .

and . Although the eatery welcomes walk-ins, they highly recommend customers make reservations .

. RSVP operates from Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11.30 p.m. but is open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

RSVP restaurant Lagos menu guide

RSVP is an upscale casual restaurant that has an exquisite food menu and drinks with exceptional service. The ambience, accompanied by carefully curated music, offers a world-class dining experience in Lagos, Nigeria. Below, you will find RSVP Lagos photos for various dishes, an extensive menu, and prices.

Breakfast

Two pieces of Croque Monsieur (L) and a plate of Eggs & Steak (R). Photo: @rsvp.lagos on Instagram (modified by author)

RSVP breakfast is a fresh, in-house-made American-inspired breakfast. There are numerous items to choose from, as shown below.

Item Price (₦) Lobster Benedict 33,600 Smoked Salmon Toast 26,200 Pancakes (Short stack [2 pcs]) 10,400 Pancakes (Tall stack [4 pcs]) 18,400 Banana French Toast 16,200 Avocado Toast 21,600 Truffle Scrambled Eggs 19,400 Croque Monsieur 34,600 Eggs Your Way 18,800 Classic Benedict 25,600 Steak & Eggs 96,000 Duck Benedict 25,200 Royal Benedict 26,800

Appetisers and snacks

Duck rolls with salad and gravy (L). A platter of Calamari with dipping sauce (R). Photo: @rsvp.lagos on Instagram (modified by author)

The Nigerian restaurant offers an array of appetisers to enjoy before the main meal, and snacks to be taken in between. Here is a list of appetisers and snacks you can enjoy at the restaurant and their cost.

Item Price (₦) Tuna Tartare on Fried Rice 23,400 Smoked Salmon on Fried Rice 21,200 Prawn Tempura Handroll 24,600 Pork Dumplings 23,400 Edamame Dumplings 21,200 Duck Rolls 24,400 Potato Gratin 26,800 Crispy Chilli Prawn 23,400 Octopus 63,600 Chicken Pops 15,600 Jumbo Prawn Cocktail 47,200 Salt & Pepper Cauliflower 17,200 Bresaola 41,200 Duck Gyoza 30,200 Prawn Gyoza 20,600 Spicy Hummus 18,000 Prawn Summer Roll 20,800 Crispy Chicken Skewers 15,200 Calamari 24,600 Brie Blocks 33,600 Brisket Sando 22,200 Beef Sliders (3 pieces per order) 30,600 Chicken Caesar Sliders (3pcs) 20,600

Raw bar

A plate of Bigeye Tuna (L) and Classic Oysters (R). Photo: @rsvp.lagos on Instagram (modified by author)

The raw bar section offers several nutritional raw items, including tuna, oysters, and sashimi. These foods are beneficial, primarily due to their high content of omega-3 fatty acids and protein. Here's what you'll find on the RSVP Lagos menu and prices for the raw bar section.

Item Price (₦) Yellowtail Sashimi 37,400 Bigeye Tuna 39,200 Bloody Mary Oysters (Half dozen) 110,000 Bloody Mary Oysters (Dozen) 220,000 Classic Oysters (Half dozen) 104,000 Classic Oysters (Dozen) 208,000 Seabass Carpaccio 36,600 Salmon Carpaccio 35,800

Sushi

RSVP's sushi is all about fresh ingredients, and their rice has the perfect flavour and texture. They employ chefs from the best culinary schools locally and abroad to produce the best sushi in town. Here is what's on the menu and how much it will cost you.

Item Price (₦) Tuna Nigiri 23,200 Salmon Nigiri 16,800 Amazonia Roll 26,800 Volcano Roll (6pcs) 26,800 Truffle Beef Gunkan (2pcs) 42,200 Tempura Prawn Maki 32,200 Spicy Tuna Maki 28,000 Salmon Philly Maki 30,200 Kani Kama Maki 28,400 Eggplant Maki 17,200 Avocado Maki 21,800

Salads

A bowl of Caesar Salad (L) and a bowl of Lentil Salad (R). Photo: @rsvp.lagos on Instagram (modified by author)

The restaurant offers a variety of freshly made healthy salads that combine your favourite vegetables and protein. Here is a list of salads you can order at the eatery.

Item Price (₦) Lobster Salad 42,600 Tuna Steak Salad 37,600 Duck Salad 50,800 Caesar Salad 28,600 Bang Bang Chicken Salad 23,800 Quinoa Salad 22,400 Lentil Salad 21,200 Chicken Salad 32,800

Sandwiches and Burgers

RSVP Restaurant is not only known for its fine dining experience. The restaurant also serves convenient sandwiches and burgers. Below are the options you can choose from on their menu.

Item Price (₦) BBQ Pork Sandwich 25,200 Lobster Roll 34,600 Steak Sandwich 37,200 BLT 36,400 The Burger 36,800 Dirty Burger 39,200

Mains

A plate of Creamy Mushroom Pasta (L) and a piece of Australian Ribeye (R). Photo: @rsvp.lagos on Instagram (modified by author)

RSVP's main menu offers a variety to meet each customer's demands and preferences. From seafood to chicken and pasta, there is an array of choices for everyone. Explore the mains below and their cost for your next dining experience.

Item Price (₦) Sea Bass 51,600 Jumbo Tiger Prawn 55,800 Seafood Pappardelle 34,400 Lobster Gnocchi 33,600 Salmon Filet 50,800 Fish for 2 54,800 Red Snapper 45,800 Chicken Katsu Curry 38,000 Chicken Roast 42,000 Crispy Duck Rice (2 persons) 138,000 Crispy Duck Rice (4 persons) 276,000 Australian Ribeye 102,000 Rabbit Lasagnette 34,200 Cumin Lamb Noodle 32,800 Lamb Barbacoa (Pre-order 48 hours) 98,400 Lamb Shank 58,000 Australian Filet 86,200 Naughty Rigattoni 32,400 Gnocchi 32,400 Wild Mushroom Risotto 39,600 Creamy Mushroom Pasta 35,400

Desserts

A cup of Lemon Sorbet (L) and a piece of Blueberry Cheesecake (R). Photo: @rsvp.lagos on Instagram (modified by author)

RSVP is a great place to throw a birthday party, as their dessert menu includes a birthday cake. Additionally, there are delicious dessert options to select from, including Chocolate Fondant, Sticky Date Pudding, and Vanilla Ice Cream. Here is a list of desserts you can order and the prices.

Item Price (₦) Salted Caramel Chocolate Tart 14,400 Blueberry Cheesecake 20,200 Chocolate Fondant 16,800 Miso Creme Brûlée 18,400 Caramel Bread Pudding 17,800 Sticky Date Pudding 14,200 Strawberry Crumble 16,200 Birthday Cake 16,600 Coconut Sorbet 9,400 Single Malt Ice Cream 16,200 Strawberry Persian Ice Cream 11,600 Keylime Cheesecake Ice Cream 8,400 Lemon Sorbet 5,800 Mango Sorbet 8,800 Vanilla Ice Cream 6,600

Kids Menu

For diners with children, RSVP is an excellent choice. RSVP has a delicious food menu designed to fit the needs of kids of all ages. Explore the options available for children at the restaurant and their costs.

Item Price (₦) Reddy Spaghetti 13,400 (Gluten free option: 15,400) No Meat-A Pizza 13,200 Tom's Crispy Nuggets 14,600 Jen's Golden Nuggets 20,600 Sou's Chicken Sliders 20,600 Finger Lickin' Good Chicken 14,200 I scream for ice cream (per scoop caramel, vanilla, homemade ice cream) 7,200

Sides

A bowl of Potato Mash (L) and Smoked Salmon (R). Photo: @rsvp.lagos on Instagram (modified by author)

The restaurant has a side menu option, which is great to accompany the main meal. RSVP sides, which include fries, mash, greens, and bread, complement and add variety to the main meal. There are numerous items you can choose from at affordable prices.

Item Price (₦) Green Goddess Rice 9,400 Fries 10,200 Potato Mash 8,800 Truffle Potato Mash 9,800 Smashed Baked Potato 8,200 Sweet Potato Fries 5,800 Mixed Greens 18,400 Mushroom & Sautéed Greens 12,600 Double-Fried Plantain 12,200 Greens 10,400 Asparagus 16,200 Mushrooms 5,500 Butter Baked Potatoes 4,600 Smoked Salmon 7,200 Avocado 4,000 Bacon (Pork) 6,000 Sausage (Pork/Beef) 4,000 An assortment of bread (Bread Basket) 7,200

Add-ons

Chicken filet (L) and a bowl of spinach (R). Photo: @rsvp.lagos on Instagram (modified by author)

RSVP has additional classes of food for customers to add to their meals. They include avocado, spinach, lobster, and bacon. Below are the Add-ons you can top up to your dish or even have them as a whole dish.

Item Price (₦) Avocado 6,600 Bacon 12,200 Chicken filet 11,200 Prawn 13,800 Lobster 29,600 Gruyère 1,500 Feta 1,500 Onions 1,000 Tomato 1,000 Spinach 1,300

Who owns RSVP Lagos?

RSVP is owned by Nahi Halabi, who is the Managing Director of Pistachio Foods LTD, a hospitality management and operations company in Nigeria. He is also the CEO of SLoW and Vici eateries under the company.

What time does RSVP Lagos close?

The restaurant closes at 11.30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, but closes at 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Opening hour is 11 a.m. throughout the week.

What are the RSVP Lagos reviews?

According to Tripadvisor, RSVP Lagos is reviewed at 4.3. This means that most people who have been there recommend the restaurant.

RSVP Lagos address

Location : 9 Eletu Ogabi St, Victoria Island, Lagos

: 9 Eletu Ogabi St, Victoria Island, Lagos Phone : +234 (0) 818 61 66666

: +234 (0) 818 61 66666 WhatsApp : +234 (0) 818 61 66666

: +234 (0) 818 61 66666 Email: info@pistachiofoods.com

RSVP restaurant Lagos offers a menu rich in American flavours at reasonable prices. From delicious appetisers like Chicken Pops and Octopus to mouthwatering mains like Lamb Barbacoa and Naughty Rigattoni, every dish is fresh with authentic taste.

