RSVP Restaurant Lagos menu guide: What to order and how much it costs

by  Naomi Karina reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
RSVP restaurant Lagos is a high-end restaurant offering excellent service and American-style cuisines. The eatery is loved by diners for its fresh, homemade dishes and drinks, as well as its stellar service. Explore the RSVP restaurant Lagos menu guide and prices ahead of your next dining experience.

RSVP restaurant Lagos logo (L) and a bowl of soup (R)
RSVP restaurant Lagos serves American-style cuisine.. Photo:@rsvp.lagos on Instagram (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • RSVP is an upscale casual restaurant and bar in Victoria Island, Lagos, with a 4.3-star review rating.
  • The restaurant was founded by Nahi Halabi, under the Pistachio Foods Ltd, on 26 November 2014.
  • The menu items' price range between ₦5,800 and ₦276,000.
  • Although the eatery welcomes walk-ins, they highly recommend customers make reservations.
  • RSVP operates from Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11.30 p.m. but is open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

RSVP restaurant Lagos menu guide

RSVP is an upscale casual restaurant that has an exquisite food menu and drinks with exceptional service. The ambience, accompanied by carefully curated music, offers a world-class dining experience in Lagos, Nigeria. Below, you will find RSVP Lagos photos for various dishes, an extensive menu, and prices.

Breakfast

Two pieces of Croque Monsieur (L) and a plate of Eggs & Steak (R)
Two pieces of Croque Monsieur (L) and a plate of Eggs & Steak (R). Photo: @rsvp.lagos on Instagram (modified by author)
RSVP breakfast is a fresh, in-house-made American-inspired breakfast. There are numerous items to choose from, as shown below.

ItemPrice (₦)
Lobster Benedict33,600
Smoked Salmon Toast26,200
Pancakes (Short stack [2 pcs])10,400
Pancakes (Tall stack [4 pcs]) 18,400
Banana French Toast16,200
Avocado Toast 21,600
Truffle Scrambled Eggs19,400
Croque Monsieur34,600
Eggs Your Way18,800
Classic Benedict25,600
Steak & Eggs96,000
Duck Benedict25,200
Royal Benedict26,800

Appetisers and snacks

Duck rolls with salad and gravy (L). A platter of Calamari with dipping sauce (R)
Duck rolls with salad and gravy (L). A platter of Calamari with dipping sauce (R). Photo: @rsvp.lagos on Instagram (modified by author)
The Nigerian restaurant offers an array of appetisers to enjoy before the main meal, and snacks to be taken in between. Here is a list of appetisers and snacks you can enjoy at the restaurant and their cost.

ItemPrice (₦)
Tuna Tartare on Fried Rice23,400
Smoked Salmon on Fried Rice21,200
Prawn Tempura Handroll24,600
Pork Dumplings 23,400
Edamame Dumplings21,200
Duck Rolls24,400
Potato Gratin 26,800
Crispy Chilli Prawn23,400
Octopus63,600
Chicken Pops15,600
Jumbo Prawn Cocktail 47,200
Salt & Pepper Cauliflower17,200
Bresaola41,200
Duck Gyoza30,200
Prawn Gyoza20,600
Spicy Hummus 18,000
Prawn Summer Roll 20,800
Crispy Chicken Skewers15,200
Calamari24,600
Brie Blocks33,600
Brisket Sando22,200
Beef Sliders (3 pieces per order)30,600
Chicken Caesar Sliders (3pcs)20,600

Raw bar

A plate of Bigeye Tuna (L) and Classic Oysters (R)
A plate of Bigeye Tuna (L) and Classic Oysters (R). Photo: @rsvp.lagos on Instagram (modified by author)
The raw bar section offers several nutritional raw items, including tuna, oysters, and sashimi. These foods are beneficial, primarily due to their high content of omega-3 fatty acids and protein. Here's what you'll find on the RSVP Lagos menu and prices for the raw bar section.

ItemPrice (₦)
Yellowtail Sashimi37,400
Bigeye Tuna39,200
Bloody Mary Oysters (Half dozen)110,000
Bloody Mary Oysters (Dozen)220,000
Classic Oysters (Half dozen)104,000
Classic Oysters (Dozen)208,000
Seabass Carpaccio36,600
Salmon Carpaccio35,800

Sushi

RSVP's sushi is all about fresh ingredients, and their rice has the perfect flavour and texture. They employ chefs from the best culinary schools locally and abroad to produce the best sushi in town. Here is what's on the menu and how much it will cost you.

ItemPrice (₦)
Tuna Nigiri23,200
Salmon Nigiri16,800
Amazonia Roll26,800
Volcano Roll (6pcs) 26,800
Truffle Beef Gunkan (2pcs)42,200
Tempura Prawn Maki32,200
Spicy Tuna Maki 28,000
Salmon Philly Maki30,200
Kani Kama Maki28,400
Eggplant Maki17,200
Avocado Maki 21,800

Salads

A bowl of Caesar Salad (L) and a bowl of Lentil Salad (R)
A bowl of Caesar Salad (L) and a bowl of Lentil Salad (R). Photo: @rsvp.lagos on Instagram (modified by author)
The restaurant offers a variety of freshly made healthy salads that combine your favourite vegetables and protein. Here is a list of salads you can order at the eatery.

ItemPrice (₦)
Lobster Salad42,600
Tuna Steak Salad37,600
Duck Salad50,800
Caesar Salad 28,600
Bang Bang Chicken Salad23,800
Quinoa Salad22,400
Lentil Salad21,200
Chicken Salad 32,800

Sandwiches and Burgers

RSVP Restaurant is not only known for its fine dining experience. The restaurant also serves convenient sandwiches and burgers. Below are the options you can choose from on their menu.

ItemPrice (₦)
BBQ Pork Sandwich25,200
Lobster Roll34,600
Steak Sandwich 37,200
BLT 36,400
The Burger36,800
Dirty Burger39,200

Mains

A plate of Creamy Mushroom Pasta (L) and a piece of Australian Ribeye (R)
A plate of Creamy Mushroom Pasta (L) and a piece of Australian Ribeye (R). Photo: @rsvp.lagos on Instagram (modified by author)
RSVP's main menu offers a variety to meet each customer's demands and preferences. From seafood to chicken and pasta, there is an array of choices for everyone. Explore the mains below and their cost for your next dining experience.

ItemPrice (₦)
Sea Bass51,600
Jumbo Tiger Prawn55,800
Seafood Pappardelle34,400
Lobster Gnocchi 33,600
Salmon Filet50,800
Fish for 2 54,800
Red Snapper45,800
Chicken Katsu Curry38,000
Chicken Roast42,000
Crispy Duck Rice (2 persons)138,000
Crispy Duck Rice (4 persons) 276,000
Australian Ribeye102,000
Rabbit Lasagnette34,200
Cumin Lamb Noodle32,800
Lamb Barbacoa (Pre-order 48 hours)98,400
Lamb Shank58,000
Australian Filet86,200
Naughty Rigattoni32,400
Gnocchi32,400
Wild Mushroom Risotto39,600
Creamy Mushroom Pasta 35,400

Desserts

A cup of Lemon Sorbet (L) and a piece of Blueberry Cheesecake (R)
A cup of Lemon Sorbet (L) and a piece of Blueberry Cheesecake (R). Photo: @rsvp.lagos on Instagram (modified by author)
RSVP is a great place to throw a birthday party, as their dessert menu includes a birthday cake. Additionally, there are delicious dessert options to select from, including Chocolate Fondant, Sticky Date Pudding, and Vanilla Ice Cream. Here is a list of desserts you can order and the prices.

ItemPrice (₦)
Salted Caramel Chocolate Tart 14,400
Blueberry Cheesecake20,200
Chocolate Fondant16,800
Miso Creme Brûlée 18,400
Caramel Bread Pudding17,800
Sticky Date Pudding14,200
Strawberry Crumble16,200
Birthday Cake16,600
Coconut Sorbet9,400
Single Malt Ice Cream16,200
Strawberry Persian Ice Cream11,600
Keylime Cheesecake Ice Cream8,400
Lemon Sorbet5,800
Mango Sorbet8,800
Vanilla Ice Cream6,600

Kids Menu

For diners with children, RSVP is an excellent choice. RSVP has a delicious food menu designed to fit the needs of kids of all ages. Explore the options available for children at the restaurant and their costs.
ItemPrice (₦)
Reddy Spaghetti13,400 (Gluten free option: 15,400)
No Meat-A Pizza 13,200
Tom's Crispy Nuggets14,600
Jen's Golden Nuggets20,600
Sou's Chicken Sliders20,600
Finger Lickin' Good Chicken 14,200
I scream for ice cream (per scoop caramel, vanilla, homemade ice cream)7,200

Sides

A bowl of Potato Mash (L) and Smoked Salmon (R)
A bowl of Potato Mash (L) and Smoked Salmon (R). Photo: @rsvp.lagos on Instagram (modified by author)
The restaurant has a side menu option, which is great to accompany the main meal. RSVP sides, which include fries, mash, greens, and bread, complement and add variety to the main meal. There are numerous items you can choose from at affordable prices.

ItemPrice (₦)
Green Goddess Rice9,400
Fries 10,200
Potato Mash8,800
Truffle Potato Mash9,800
Smashed Baked Potato8,200
Sweet Potato Fries5,800
Mixed Greens18,400
Mushroom & Sautéed Greens12,600
Double-Fried Plantain12,200
Greens 10,400
Asparagus 16,200
Mushrooms5,500
Butter Baked Potatoes4,600
Smoked Salmon7,200
Avocado 4,000
Bacon (Pork)6,000
Sausage (Pork/Beef)4,000
An assortment of bread (Bread Basket)7,200

Add-ons

Chicken filet (L) and a bowl of spinach (R)
Chicken filet (L) and a bowl of spinach (R). Photo: @rsvp.lagos on Instagram (modified by author)
RSVP has additional classes of food for customers to add to their meals. They include avocado, spinach, lobster, and bacon. Below are the Add-ons you can top up to your dish or even have them as a whole dish.

ItemPrice (₦)
Avocado6,600
Bacon12,200
Chicken filet11,200
Prawn13,800
Lobster29,600
Gruyère 1,500
Feta1,500
Onions1,000
Tomato1,000
Spinach1,300

Who owns RSVP Lagos?

RSVP is owned by Nahi Halabi, who is the Managing Director of Pistachio Foods LTD, a hospitality management and operations company in Nigeria. He is also the CEO of SLoW and Vici eateries under the company.

What time does RSVP Lagos close?

The restaurant closes at 11.30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, but closes at 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Opening hour is 11 a.m. throughout the week.

What are the RSVP Lagos reviews?

According to Tripadvisor, RSVP Lagos is reviewed at 4.3. This means that most people who have been there recommend the restaurant.

RSVP Lagos address

  • Location: 9 Eletu Ogabi St, Victoria Island, Lagos
  • Phone: +234 (0) 818 61 66666
  • WhatsApp: +234 (0) 818 61 66666
  • Email: info@pistachiofoods.com

RSVP restaurant Lagos offers a menu rich in American flavours at reasonable prices. From delicious appetisers like Chicken Pops and Octopus to mouthwatering mains like Lamb Barbacoa and Naughty Rigattoni, every dish is fresh with authentic taste.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or assistance and should not be relied upon to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed

