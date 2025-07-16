Hard Rock Cafe Lagos menu and prices: exploring the rockin' flavours

Hard Rock Cafe Lagos ranks among Nigeria’s most popular dining spots, serving up American-style favourites like juicy burgers, sizzling ribs, crispy wings, fresh salads, and creamy pastas. Set in a vibrant, music-infused atmosphere, it offers something for everyone, whether you're craving a hearty meal or just a quick bite.

Key takeaways

Hard Rock Cafe Lagos specialises in American-inspired dishes such as burgers, ribs, wings, and sandwiches, along with a range of cocktails and desserts.

such as burgers, ribs, wings, and sandwiches, along with a range of cocktails and desserts. It is located at Plot 3 & 4, Block XVI, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos .

. Hard Rock Cafe Lagos offers classic American cuisine at moderate prices, with meals starting from around ₦5,000 .

. The café is open from 12:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., Monday to Thursday , and from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Friday to Sunday .

, and from . Hard Rock Cafe Lagos holds a TripAdvisor rating of 4.6 out of 5.

Hard Rock Cafe Lagos menu and prices

Hard Rock Cafe Lagos is one of the top restaurants on Victoria Island. The lively dining spot offers a variety of American-inspired dishes and drinks at mid-range prices. Below is an updated 2025 Hard Rock Cafe Lagos menu price list.

Starters & shareables

Hard Rock Cafe Lagos serves bold, flavour-packed starters and shareables—perfect for beginning your meal or splitting with friends and loved ones. Below are the current options available:

Item Price (₦) Jumbo combo 40,000.00 Legendary nachos 40,000.00 One night in Bangkok, spicy shrimp 23,500.00 Wings 22,500.00 Boneless wings 21,500.00 Southwest spring rolls 17,500.00 Pepperoni flatbread 18,500.00 Margherita flatbread 12,500.00 Fried chicken sliders 24,500.00 Little legends sliders 35,000.00

Legendary steak burgers

Hard Rock Cafe Lagos is known for its legendary steak burgers—thick, juicy patties loaded with bold toppings and paired with seasoned fries. Check out the tasty selections below:

Item Price (₦) Original legendary burger 44,500.00 BBQ bacon cheeseburger 48,000.00 The big cheeseburger 38,500.00 Surf & turf burger 44,500.00 Messi burger 31,500.00 The classic burger 31,500.00 Swiss mushroom burger 31,500.00 Spicy Diablo Burger 30,000.00 Local legendary - soya burger 24,500.00 Cauliflower burger 18,500.00

Sandwiches

Hard Rock Cafe Lagos serves up a selection of satisfying sandwiches made with fresh ingredients and bold flavours. Whether you’re into timeless classics or unique twists, there’s a tasty option for everyone. Here’s what’s on the menu.

Item Price (₦) Messi chicken sandwich 24,500.00 BBQ pulled pork sandwich 22,500.00 Grilled chicken sandwich 24,500.00 Buffalo chicken sandwich 20,000.00 Fried chicken sandwich 20,000.00

Salads

The Nigerian restaurant offers flavourful Caesar and steak cobb salads, perfect for those craving something light yet filling. Here are the options to choose from:

Item Price (₦) Caesar salad 52,500.00 Steak cobb salad 34,000.00

Specialty entrées

Hard Rock Cafe Lagos offers a diverse range of speciality entrées. From juicy grilled meats to timeless comfort food, each dish is made to satisfy. Here are the available options.

Item Price (₦) Baby back ribs 74,000.00 New York strip steak 60,000.00 Rib-eye steak 75,000.00 Famous fajitas 38,500.00 Twisted mac, chicken& cheese 28,500.00 Smokehouse BBQ combo 60,000.00 Hickory-smoked barbecue chicken 28,000.00 Grilled Norwegian salmon 48,000.00 Tupelo chicken tenders 32,000.00

Premium sides served à la carte

Hard Rock Cafe Lagos offers a selection of premium à la carte sides to elevate your meal. Whether you’re adding a little extra or sharing with a , these delicious options are the perfect complement.

Item Price (₦) Seasoned fries 5,000.00 Twisted mac & cheese side 18,500.00 Add on jollof rice 6,500.00 Golden onion rings 8,500.00 Golden mashed potatoes 4,000.00 Side house salad 5,000.00 Fresh vegetables 7,500.00 Side cucumber and tomato salad 12,000.00 Side Caesar salad 16,500.00

Local favourites

Hard Rock Cafe Lagos adds a Nigerian touch to its menu with a range of local food favourites. Infused with bold, familiar flavours, these dishes offer a taste of home with a signature Hard Rock spin. Here are the local favourites available:

Starter & shareable

Start your dining experience at Hard Rock Cafe Lagos with a selection of flavourful starters and shareables. These tasty bites are the perfect way to begin your meal.

Item Price (₦) Red hot chilli fries 8,000.00 Spicy pepe wings 21,500.00 Grilled chicken suya 16,500.00

Local entrées

Hard Rock Cafe Lagos features a variety of local entrées that showcase rich Nigerian flavours with a unique Hard Rock twist. These satisfying dishes offer a delicious taste of home.

Item Price (₦) Spicy jollof rice 15,000.00 Hickory-smoked BBQ suya spice chicken 28,000.00

Desserts & milkshakes

Treat yourself to a sweet finish at Hard Rock Cafe Lagos with decadent desserts and smooth, creamy milkshakes. Below are the available options and their prices.

Item Price (₦) Hot fudge brownie 20,000.00 New York cheesecake 25,500.00 Homemade apple cobbler 12,500.00 Ice cream 9,500.00 Thickshake (vanilla/chocolate ) 9,500.00

Add-ons

Take your meal to the next level with a selection of delicious add-ons at Hard Rock Cafe Lagos. These optional extras are perfect for personalising your dish or adding an extra kick.

Table 1

Item Price (₦) Cheese fries with bacon 12,500.00 Extra chicken 5,000.00 Add on shrimps 12,000.00 Add beef 8,500.00 Add bacon bits 6,000.00 Add on guacamole 4,000.00 Add egg 1,250.00 Add pico 1,500.00 Add on a mix of cheese 4,500.00 Extra sour cream 2,500.00 Add dip honey, Musturd 3,000.00 Add a carrot stick 1,500.00 Add blue cheese dressing 3,000.00 Ranch beans 3,000.00 Add extra straws 3,000.00 Add a cheese slice 4,500.00 Add Caesar dressing 4,500.00 Add BBQ chipotle dip 3,750.00 Extra avocado 2,125.00 Add mayonnaise 1,800.00 Add parmesan 5,500.00 Add pilaf rice 2,500.00 Add tangy BBQ sauce 3,750.00 Add on wing sauce 3,750.00 Add-on bacon 6,000.00 Add guacamole and ranch dressing 3,125.00 Add walnuts 5,000.00 Add straws 3,125.00 Add ranch dressing 3,125.00

Table 2

Item Price (₦) Add chipotle BBQ dip 1,500.00 Add on olive oil 5,000.00 Add balsamic vinegar 1,875.00 Extra Jalepino 2,500.00 Add on chilli pepe 1,250.00 Black pepper sauce 2,500.00 Mushroom sauce 2,500.00

What is the dress code for Hard Rock Cafe?

Hard Rock Cafe typically follows a casual dress code, encouraging guests to wear comfortable and relaxed outfits such as jeans, T-shirts, sneakers, polos, casual dresses, and neat footwear.

What is so special about Hard Rock Cafe?

Hard Rock Cafe stands out for its distinctive mix of music, cuisine, and vibrant atmosphere, offering a dining experience that’s recognised and celebrated around the world.

Who owns Hard Rock Cafe, Lagos?

Hard Rock Cafe Lagos is owned and managed locally by Landmark Africa Group, a leading Nigerian hospitality and real estate company established by Paul Onwuanibe.

What can you drink at Hard Rock Cafe?

Hard Rock Cafe Lagos serves a wide variety of drinks to please every guest. Signature sips like the Blackberry Sparkling Sangria, Ultimate Long Island Iced Tea, Espresso Martini, and Hurricane bring bold, vibrant flavours.

Classic cocktails such as the Smoked Old Fashioned, Paloma, and Cosmopolitan add timeless appeal. For a refreshing alcohol-free option, mocktails like the Strawberry Basil Lemonade and Mango Tango hit the spot.

Hard Rock Cafe Lagos' locations

You can find Hard Rock Cafe Lagos' address in Lagos, Nigeria. Here are more contact details and how to reach them:

Lagos: Plot 3 & 4, Block XVI, Water Corporation Road, Landmark Village, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Plot 3 & 4, Block XVI, Water Corporation Road, Landmark Village, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos. Phone: +234 908 198 8888

+234 908 198 8888 Instagram: @hardrockcafelagos

@hardrockcafelagos Facebook: @hardrockcafelagos

@hardrockcafelagos Website: cafe.hardrock.com/lagos

Hard Rock Cafe Lagos serves up a diverse menu of American classics at wallet-friendly prices. From juicy steaks to rich desserts, each dish satisfies, served with a side of iconic rock vibes. Visit the restaurant for bold flavours, live music, and stunning beachfront vibes.

