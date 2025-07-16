Africa Digital Media Awards

Hard Rock Cafe Lagos menu and prices: exploring the rockin' flavours
Guides

Hard Rock Cafe Lagos menu and prices: exploring the rockin' flavours

by  Isaac Wangethi reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
6 min read

Hard Rock Cafe Lagos ranks among Nigeria’s most popular dining spots, serving up American-style favourites like juicy burgers, sizzling ribs, crispy wings, fresh salads, and creamy pastas. Set in a vibrant, music-infused atmosphere, it offers something for everyone, whether you're craving a hearty meal or just a quick bite.

Hard Rock Cafe Lagos logo (L). A variety of American-style dishes (R)
Hard Rock Cafe Lagos brings bold American tastes to life. Photo: @hrclagos on Instagram (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Hard Rock Cafe Lagos specialises in American-inspired dishes such as burgers, ribs, wings, and sandwiches, along with a range of cocktails and desserts.
  • It is located at Plot 3 & 4, Block XVI, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.
  • Hard Rock Cafe Lagos offers classic American cuisine at moderate prices, with meals starting from around ₦5,000.
  • The café is open from 12:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Friday to Sunday.
  • Hard Rock Cafe Lagos holds a TripAdvisor rating of 4.6 out of 5.

Hard Rock Cafe Lagos menu and prices

Hard Rock Cafe Lagos is one of the top restaurants on Victoria Island. The lively dining spot offers a variety of American-inspired dishes and drinks at mid-range prices. Below is an updated 2025 Hard Rock Cafe Lagos menu price list.

Starters & shareables

Buffalo chicken wings served with crisp celery sticks and a bowl of crispy, golden shrimp, tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce
Hard Rock’s starters and shareables are perfect for sharing. Photo: @HardRockCafeLagos on Facebook (modified by author)
Hard Rock Cafe Lagos serves bold, flavour-packed starters and shareables—perfect for beginning your meal or splitting with friends and loved ones. Below are the current options available:

ItemPrice (₦)
Jumbo combo40,000.00
Legendary nachos40,000.00
One night in Bangkok, spicy shrimp23,500.00
Wings22,500.00
Boneless wings21,500.00
Southwest spring rolls17,500.00
Pepperoni flatbread18,500.00
Margherita flatbread12,500.00
Fried chicken sliders24,500.00
Little legends sliders35,000.00

Legendary steak burgers

A loaded double cheeseburger(L). A photo showing someone ready to eat a Messi burger (R)
Legendary Steak Burgers range from timeless classics to bold originals. Photo: @HardRockCafeLagos on Facebook (modified by author)
Hard Rock Cafe Lagos is known for its legendary steak burgers—thick, juicy patties loaded with bold toppings and paired with seasoned fries. Check out the tasty selections below:
ItemPrice (₦)
Original legendary burger44,500.00
BBQ bacon cheeseburger48,000.00
The big cheeseburger38,500.00
Surf & turf burger44,500.00
Messi burger31,500.00
The classic burger31,500.00
Swiss mushroom burger31,500.00
Spicy Diablo Burger30,000.00
Local legendary - soya burger24,500.00
Cauliflower burger18,500.00

Sandwiches

Hard Rock Cafe Lagos serves up a selection of satisfying sandwiches made with fresh ingredients and bold flavours. Whether you’re into timeless classics or unique twists, there’s a tasty option for everyone. Here’s what’s on the menu.

ItemPrice (₦)
Messi chicken sandwich24,500.00
BBQ pulled pork sandwich22,500.00
Grilled chicken sandwich24,500.00
Buffalo chicken sandwich20,000.00
Fried chicken sandwich20,000.00

Salads

The Nigerian restaurant offers flavourful Caesar and steak cobb salads, perfect for those craving something light yet filling. Here are the options to choose from:

ItemPrice (₦)
Caesar salad52,500.00
Steak cobb salad34,000.00

Specialty entrées

Twisted mac, chicken & cheese (L). Tenderloin Steak (R)
Hard Rock Cafe Lagos delivers variety with every signature entrée. Photo: @HardRockCafeLagos on Facebook (modified by author)
Hard Rock Cafe Lagos offers a diverse range of speciality entrées. From juicy grilled meats to timeless comfort food, each dish is made to satisfy. Here are the available options.
ItemPrice (₦)
Baby back ribs74,000.00
New York strip steak60,000.00
Rib-eye steak75,000.00
Famous fajitas38,500.00
Twisted mac, chicken& cheese28,500.00
Smokehouse BBQ combo60,000.00
Hickory-smoked barbecue chicken28,000.00
Grilled Norwegian salmon48,000.00
Tupelo chicken tenders32,000.00

Premium sides served à la carte

Hard Rock Cafe Lagos offers a selection of premium à la carte sides to elevate your meal. Whether you’re adding a little extra or sharing with a romantic date, these delicious options are the perfect complement.

ItemPrice (₦)
Seasoned fries5,000.00
Twisted mac & cheese side18,500.00
Add on jollof rice6,500.00
Golden onion rings8,500.00
Golden mashed potatoes4,000.00
Side house salad5,000.00
Fresh vegetables7,500.00
Side cucumber and tomato salad12,000.00
Side Caesar salad16,500.00

Local favourites

Spicy pepe wigs (L). Red hot chili fries (R)
Hard Rock Cafe Lagos celebrates local flavour with traditional favourites. Photo: @HardRockCafeLagos on Facebook (modified by author)
Hard Rock Cafe Lagos adds a Nigerian touch to its menu with a range of local food favourites. Infused with bold, familiar flavours, these dishes offer a taste of home with a signature Hard Rock spin. Here are the local favourites available:

Starter & shareable

Start your dining experience at Hard Rock Cafe Lagos with a selection of flavourful starters and shareables. These tasty bites are the perfect way to begin your meal.

ItemPrice (₦)
Red hot chilli fries8,000.00
Spicy pepe wings21,500.00
Grilled chicken suya16,500.00

Local entrées

Hard Rock Cafe Lagos features a variety of local entrées that showcase rich Nigerian flavours with a unique Hard Rock twist. These satisfying dishes offer a delicious taste of home.

ItemPrice (₦)
Spicy jollof rice15,000.00
Hickory-smoked BBQ suya spice chicken28,000.00

Desserts & milkshakes

Treat yourself to a sweet finish at Hard Rock Cafe Lagos with decadent desserts and smooth, creamy milkshakes. Below are the available options and their prices.

ItemPrice (₦)
Hot fudge brownie20,000.00
New York cheesecake25,500.00
Homemade apple cobbler12,500.00
Ice cream9,500.00
Thickshake (vanilla/chocolate )9,500.00

Add-ons

People having a meal at Hard Rock Cafe Lagos
Take your meal to the next level with premium add-ons like melted cheese. Photo: @HardRockCafeLagos (modified by author)
Take your meal to the next level with a selection of delicious add-ons at Hard Rock Cafe Lagos. These optional extras are perfect for personalising your dish or adding an extra kick.

Table 1

ItemPrice (₦)
Cheese fries with bacon12,500.00
Extra chicken5,000.00
Add on shrimps12,000.00
Add beef8,500.00
Add bacon bits6,000.00
Add on guacamole4,000.00
Add egg1,250.00
Add pico1,500.00
Add on a mix of cheese4,500.00
Extra sour cream2,500.00
Add dip honey, Musturd3,000.00
Add a carrot stick1,500.00
Add blue cheese dressing3,000.00
Ranch beans3,000.00
Add extra straws3,000.00
Add a cheese slice4,500.00
Add Caesar dressing4,500.00
Add BBQ chipotle dip3,750.00
Extra avocado2,125.00
Add mayonnaise1,800.00
Add parmesan5,500.00
Add pilaf rice2,500.00
Add tangy BBQ sauce3,750.00
Add on wing sauce3,750.00
Add-on bacon6,000.00
Add guacamole and ranch dressing3,125.00
Add walnuts5,000.00
Add straws3,125.00
Add ranch dressing3,125.00

Table 2

ItemPrice (₦)
Add chipotle BBQ dip1,500.00
Add on olive oil5,000.00
Add balsamic vinegar1,875.00
Extra Jalepino2,500.00
Add on chilli pepe1,250.00
Black pepper sauce2,500.00
Mushroom sauce2,500.00

What is the dress code for Hard Rock Cafe?

Hard Rock Cafe typically follows a casual dress code, encouraging guests to wear comfortable and relaxed outfits such as jeans, T-shirts, sneakers, polos, casual dresses, and neat footwear.

What is so special about Hard Rock Cafe?

Hard Rock Cafe stands out for its distinctive mix of music, cuisine, and vibrant atmosphere, offering a dining experience that’s recognised and celebrated around the world.

Who owns Hard Rock Cafe, Lagos?

Steak cobb salad
Landmark Africa Group locally owns and operates Hard Rock Cafe Lagos. Photo: @HardRockCafeLagos (modified by author)
Hard Rock Cafe Lagos is owned and managed locally by Landmark Africa Group, a leading Nigerian hospitality and real estate company established by Paul Onwuanibe.

What can you drink at Hard Rock Cafe?

Hard Rock Cafe Lagos serves a wide variety of drinks to please every guest. Signature sips like the Blackberry Sparkling Sangria, Ultimate Long Island Iced Tea, Espresso Martini, and Hurricane bring bold, vibrant flavours.

Classic cocktails such as the Smoked Old Fashioned, Paloma, and Cosmopolitan add timeless appeal. For a refreshing alcohol-free option, mocktails like the Strawberry Basil Lemonade and Mango Tango hit the spot.

Hard Rock Cafe Lagos' locations

You can find Hard Rock Cafe Lagos' address in Lagos, Nigeria. Here are more contact details and how to reach them:

Hard Rock Cafe Lagos serves up a diverse menu of American classics at wallet-friendly prices. From juicy steaks to rich desserts, each dish satisfies, served with a side of iconic rock vibes. Visit the restaurant for bold flavours, live music, and stunning beachfront vibes.

