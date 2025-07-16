Hard Rock Cafe Lagos menu and prices: exploring the rockin' flavours
Hard Rock Cafe Lagos ranks among Nigeria’s most popular dining spots, serving up American-style favourites like juicy burgers, sizzling ribs, crispy wings, fresh salads, and creamy pastas. Set in a vibrant, music-infused atmosphere, it offers something for everyone, whether you're craving a hearty meal or just a quick bite.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Hard Rock Cafe Lagos menu and prices
- What is the dress code for Hard Rock Cafe?
- What is so special about Hard Rock Cafe?
- Who owns Hard Rock Cafe, Lagos?
- What can you drink at Hard Rock Cafe?
- Hard Rock Cafe Lagos' locations
Key takeaways
- Hard Rock Cafe Lagos specialises in American-inspired dishes such as burgers, ribs, wings, and sandwiches, along with a range of cocktails and desserts.
- It is located at Plot 3 & 4, Block XVI, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.
- Hard Rock Cafe Lagos offers classic American cuisine at moderate prices, with meals starting from around ₦5,000.
- The café is open from 12:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Friday to Sunday.
- Hard Rock Cafe Lagos holds a TripAdvisor rating of 4.6 out of 5.
Hard Rock Cafe Lagos menu and prices
Hard Rock Cafe Lagos is one of the top restaurants on Victoria Island. The lively dining spot offers a variety of American-inspired dishes and drinks at mid-range prices. Below is an updated 2025 Hard Rock Cafe Lagos menu price list.
Starters & shareables
Hard Rock Cafe Lagos serves bold, flavour-packed starters and shareables—perfect for beginning your meal or splitting with friends and loved ones. Below are the current options available:
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Jumbo combo
|40,000.00
|Legendary nachos
|40,000.00
|One night in Bangkok, spicy shrimp
|23,500.00
|Wings
|22,500.00
|Boneless wings
|21,500.00
|Southwest spring rolls
|17,500.00
|Pepperoni flatbread
|18,500.00
|Margherita flatbread
|12,500.00
|Fried chicken sliders
|24,500.00
|Little legends sliders
|35,000.00
Legendary steak burgers
Hard Rock Cafe Lagos is known for its legendary steak burgers—thick, juicy patties loaded with bold toppings and paired with seasoned fries. Check out the tasty selections below:
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Original legendary burger
|44,500.00
|BBQ bacon cheeseburger
|48,000.00
|The big cheeseburger
|38,500.00
|Surf & turf burger
|44,500.00
|Messi burger
|31,500.00
|The classic burger
|31,500.00
|Swiss mushroom burger
|31,500.00
|Spicy Diablo Burger
|30,000.00
|Local legendary - soya burger
|24,500.00
|Cauliflower burger
|18,500.00
Sandwiches
Hard Rock Cafe Lagos serves up a selection of satisfying sandwiches made with fresh ingredients and bold flavours. Whether you’re into timeless classics or unique twists, there’s a tasty option for everyone. Here’s what’s on the menu.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Messi chicken sandwich
|24,500.00
|BBQ pulled pork sandwich
|22,500.00
|Grilled chicken sandwich
|24,500.00
|Buffalo chicken sandwich
|20,000.00
|Fried chicken sandwich
|20,000.00
Salads
The Nigerian restaurant offers flavourful Caesar and steak cobb salads, perfect for those craving something light yet filling. Here are the options to choose from:
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Caesar salad
|52,500.00
|Steak cobb salad
|34,000.00
Specialty entrées
Hard Rock Cafe Lagos offers a diverse range of speciality entrées. From juicy grilled meats to timeless comfort food, each dish is made to satisfy. Here are the available options.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Baby back ribs
|74,000.00
|New York strip steak
|60,000.00
|Rib-eye steak
|75,000.00
|Famous fajitas
|38,500.00
|Twisted mac, chicken& cheese
|28,500.00
|Smokehouse BBQ combo
|60,000.00
|Hickory-smoked barbecue chicken
|28,000.00
|Grilled Norwegian salmon
|48,000.00
|Tupelo chicken tenders
|32,000.00
Premium sides served à la carte
Hard Rock Cafe Lagos offers a selection of premium à la carte sides to elevate your meal. Whether you’re adding a little extra or sharing with a romantic date, these delicious options are the perfect complement.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Seasoned fries
|5,000.00
|Twisted mac & cheese side
|18,500.00
|Add on jollof rice
|6,500.00
|Golden onion rings
|8,500.00
|Golden mashed potatoes
|4,000.00
|Side house salad
|5,000.00
|Fresh vegetables
|7,500.00
|Side cucumber and tomato salad
|12,000.00
|Side Caesar salad
|16,500.00
Local favourites
Hard Rock Cafe Lagos adds a Nigerian touch to its menu with a range of local food favourites. Infused with bold, familiar flavours, these dishes offer a taste of home with a signature Hard Rock spin. Here are the local favourites available:
Starter & shareable
Start your dining experience at Hard Rock Cafe Lagos with a selection of flavourful starters and shareables. These tasty bites are the perfect way to begin your meal.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Red hot chilli fries
|8,000.00
|Spicy pepe wings
|21,500.00
|Grilled chicken suya
|16,500.00
Local entrées
Hard Rock Cafe Lagos features a variety of local entrées that showcase rich Nigerian flavours with a unique Hard Rock twist. These satisfying dishes offer a delicious taste of home.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Spicy jollof rice
|15,000.00
|Hickory-smoked BBQ suya spice chicken
|28,000.00
Desserts & milkshakes
Treat yourself to a sweet finish at Hard Rock Cafe Lagos with decadent desserts and smooth, creamy milkshakes. Below are the available options and their prices.
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Hot fudge brownie
|20,000.00
|New York cheesecake
|25,500.00
|Homemade apple cobbler
|12,500.00
|Ice cream
|9,500.00
|Thickshake (vanilla/chocolate )
|9,500.00
Add-ons
Take your meal to the next level with a selection of delicious add-ons at Hard Rock Cafe Lagos. These optional extras are perfect for personalising your dish or adding an extra kick.
Table 1
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Cheese fries with bacon
|12,500.00
|Extra chicken
|5,000.00
|Add on shrimps
|12,000.00
|Add beef
|8,500.00
|Add bacon bits
|6,000.00
|Add on guacamole
|4,000.00
|Add egg
|1,250.00
|Add pico
|1,500.00
|Add on a mix of cheese
|4,500.00
|Extra sour cream
|2,500.00
|Add dip honey, Musturd
|3,000.00
|Add a carrot stick
|1,500.00
|Add blue cheese dressing
|3,000.00
|Ranch beans
|3,000.00
|Add extra straws
|3,000.00
|Add a cheese slice
|4,500.00
|Add Caesar dressing
|4,500.00
|Add BBQ chipotle dip
|3,750.00
|Extra avocado
|2,125.00
|Add mayonnaise
|1,800.00
|Add parmesan
|5,500.00
|Add pilaf rice
|2,500.00
|Add tangy BBQ sauce
|3,750.00
|Add on wing sauce
|3,750.00
|Add-on bacon
|6,000.00
|Add guacamole and ranch dressing
|3,125.00
|Add walnuts
|5,000.00
|Add straws
|3,125.00
|Add ranch dressing
|3,125.00
Table 2
|Item
|Price (₦)
|Add chipotle BBQ dip
|1,500.00
|Add on olive oil
|5,000.00
|Add balsamic vinegar
|1,875.00
|Extra Jalepino
|2,500.00
|Add on chilli pepe
|1,250.00
|Black pepper sauce
|2,500.00
|Mushroom sauce
|2,500.00
What is the dress code for Hard Rock Cafe?
Hard Rock Cafe typically follows a casual dress code, encouraging guests to wear comfortable and relaxed outfits such as jeans, T-shirts, sneakers, polos, casual dresses, and neat footwear.
What is so special about Hard Rock Cafe?
Hard Rock Cafe stands out for its distinctive mix of music, cuisine, and vibrant atmosphere, offering a dining experience that’s recognised and celebrated around the world.
Who owns Hard Rock Cafe, Lagos?
Hard Rock Cafe Lagos is owned and managed locally by Landmark Africa Group, a leading Nigerian hospitality and real estate company established by Paul Onwuanibe.
What can you drink at Hard Rock Cafe?
Hard Rock Cafe Lagos serves a wide variety of drinks to please every guest. Signature sips like the Blackberry Sparkling Sangria, Ultimate Long Island Iced Tea, Espresso Martini, and Hurricane bring bold, vibrant flavours.
Classic cocktails such as the Smoked Old Fashioned, Paloma, and Cosmopolitan add timeless appeal. For a refreshing alcohol-free option, mocktails like the Strawberry Basil Lemonade and Mango Tango hit the spot.
Hard Rock Cafe Lagos' locations
You can find Hard Rock Cafe Lagos' address in Lagos, Nigeria. Here are more contact details and how to reach them:
- Lagos: Plot 3 & 4, Block XVI, Water Corporation Road, Landmark Village, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.
- Phone: +234 908 198 8888
- Instagram: @hardrockcafelagos
- Facebook: @hardrockcafelagos
- Website: cafe.hardrock.com/lagos
Hard Rock Cafe Lagos serves up a diverse menu of American classics at wallet-friendly prices. From juicy steaks to rich desserts, each dish satisfies, served with a side of iconic rock vibes. Visit the restaurant for bold flavours, live music, and stunning beachfront vibes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or assistance and should not be relied upon to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
