Barry and Honey Sherman's case remains one of Canada's most perplexing mysteries. The billionaire couple, known for their business acumen and philanthropy, were found lifeless in their Toronto mansion under highly suspicious circumstances. Despite a high-profile investigation filled with twists—inheritance drama, business intrigue, and police errors—the case is still open.

The family of Barry and Honey Sherman dismissed the initial theory of self-inflicted death, prompting police to classify the case as an intentional killing.

Apotex faced lawsuits, financial strain, and global competition, fuelling speculation around the case.

Despite a $35 million reward and private investigations, authorities have not identified any suspects.

The tragedy exposed deep family rifts, with lawsuits over trusts and inherited wealth following the couple's deaths.

Who are Barry and Honey Sherman?

Barry Sherman was not just one of Canada’s wealthiest individuals but also a transformative figure in global pharmaceuticals. Having built Apotex from scratch, Sherman forged the company into Canada’s foremost manufacturer of generic medicines, at one point supplying roughly one in five prescriptions filled nationwide.

Honey Sherman, his wife and partner of almost thirty years at their North York mansion, was equally influential in Canada's philanthropic and social scenes. The couple strongly supported Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, beloved for their community support and regular presence on the charity circuit.

Barry’s commitment to family was reflected in generous financial support for his children and extended relatives, often loaning large sums to help launch businesses or buy homes.

The shocking scene in Toronto

Everything changed in December 2017 at 50 Old Colony Road. Real estate agents, showing the property to potential buyers, noticed the alarm was off and could not find Barry in his usual kitchen routine.

Moments later, an agent looking toward the pool area witnessed a sight neither they nor the city would soon forget: Barry and Honey, side by side and fully clothed, immobilized on the pool deck in what an agent described as a “weird meditation or yoga” pose.

Their arms were bound behind their backs, and leather belts looped their necks, attaching them to a low metal railing. Police arrived to find rigor mortis set in. The unusual scene, initially baffling to investigators, ignited immediate national headlines.

Barry and Honey Sherman’s case

As details began to emerge, so did flaws in the initial investigation. Police initially considered the possibility of an initial theory of self-inflicted death—a scenario rejected by both family and friends. That same day, house staff noticed not only the absence of their employers but also the nonfunctional alarm. Notably, there were no signs of forced entry.

According to Bloomberg, the Sherman's children, troubled by the initial theory of self-inflicted death and lack of progress, hired renowned criminal defence attorney Brian Greenspan to lead an independent investigation, which included retired detectives.

Their subsequent private probe revealed evidence (such as additional bindings) missed by the first police team, eventually concluding that the deaths were targeted killings. Several weeks later, Toronto police formally adopted the targeted killings stance.

Other complexities surfaced: the family’s extensive financial arrangements, the sale of the mansion, and the couple’s recent pressures—including a multimillion-dollar judgment against Apotex, ongoing business lawsuits, and the couple’s efforts to revise their wills and succession plans.

Investigators, journalists, and the courts became embroiled in fights over the disclosure of property ownership documents entwined with the ongoing investigation.

The national fixation only deepened when Kevin Donovan of the Toronto Star was legally challenged for access to key court records, leading to a Supreme Court of Canada ruling in favour of open justice—even as many details remained sealed to protect the active inquiry.

Who killed Barry and Honey Sherman? Possible theories

Despite global interest and multiple investigative avenues, no suspect has been named and little progress has been reported. Possible motives cover various angles pointed out below:

Some suspect business enemies since Apotex disrupted the pharmaceutical industry and Barry Sherman often clashed with major corporations. He also opened labs in Asia, which angered competitors.

Others point to family or close associates, especially after recent changes to the Shermans' wills and internal disputes over money.

, especially after recent changes to the Shermans’ wills and internal disputes over money. Investigators also examined international connections, reviewing evidence from five different countries to follow potential leads.

Barry Sherman had numerous adversaries due to his aggressive business tactics. In Jeffrey Robinson's 2001 book Prescription Games, Sherman acknowledged the risks associated with his position:

For a thousand bucks paid to the right person, you can probably get someone killed. Perhaps I’m surprised that hasn’t happened.

While some speculated about a professional hit, law enforcement officers have publicly discounted theories involving organised crime. However, internal suspicions lingered, given Apotex’s high-stakes legal battles and documented threats within the pharmaceutical industry.

In December 2021, Toronto police released surveillance footage showing an unidentified individual, referred to as the “walking man,” near the Shermans' home on the night of the killings. Despite this lead, no suspect has been identified, and the case remains open.

Family under the spotlight

The aftermath of Barry and Honey Sherman's deaths exposed deep tensions within their extended family. Honey’s relatives, the Shechtmans, had longstanding financial ties with the Shermans, receiving loans and ongoing support.

Court records revealed that Honey paid her sister Mary for home decorating services, and Barry and Honey provided substantial funds to Mary's husband for his business, as well as to their niece and nephew.

Following the tragedy, these relationships deteriorated. Emails, trust disputes, and court cases brought to light simmering resentments and competing claims to the Sherman fortune. Mary Shechtman and her children's claims for inheritances and promised gifts were contested by the Sherman children, especially after it was revealed that Honey died without a will.​

In January 2024, Mary’s children, Matthew and Rebecca Shechtman, initiated legal action against various trustees of a trust valued at over $400 million. They alleged a lack of transparency and exclusion from the trust. The lawsuit claimed that the trustees breached their fiduciary duties by refusing to share information about the trust and its assets.

This legal battle further exposed the family's internal fractures, drawing significant media attention and challenging the family's long-held preference for privacy

Insights into Barry and Honey Sherman’s children

The Sherman children—Jonathon, Lauren, Alexandra, and Kaelen—rallied to protect their parents’ legacy and press for justice. Deeply critical of police handling, they employed independent investigators and boosted the reward for meaningful information to as high as $35 million.

Relations within the family, however, grew strained after the deaths. Jonathon, the only son, assumed a public leadership role but is reportedly no longer communicating with his sisters.

The children also severed ties with Mary Shechtman following disputes over inheritance claims, travel expenses, and lingering concerns that some relatives were attempting to unfairly access assets.

Barry and Honey Sherman’s documentary

Public fascination naturally found its way into documentaries and investigative reports that dissected the mystery behind the Shermans’ deaths.

CBC’s The Fifth Estate released episodes like The Billionaire Murders (2018) and The Unsolved Murder of Barry and Honey Sherman (2021). These examined crime scene details, police missteps, and conflicting theories through interviews with journalists, friends, and investigators.

A more recent series, The Billionaire Murders:The Killing of Honey and Barry Sherman, aired on Crave in 2023. It offered a deep dive into the couple’s lives, their business empire, and the unresolved questions surrounding their deaths.

Other documentaries and media explorations have delved into family relationships, possible criminal conspiracies, and the personal philosophies that shaped the Shermans’ lives.

FAQs

Who killed Barry and Honey Sherman? No suspect has been identified, and the case remains unsolved despite extensive investigations. What happened to Barry and Honey Sherman’s children after the murders? Their children became involved in legal disputes over inheritance and the management of the Sherman estate. Why did the police rule out organized crime in the Sherman case? Despite industry rumours, police discounted organised crime theories but acknowledged Apotex’s business challenges as a factor. Was Barry Sherman involved in any legal battles before his death? Yes, Barry Sherman was involved in multiple lawsuits, especially concerning his pharmaceutical company, Apotex. Did Barry Sherman leave a will? No, it was revealed that Honey Sherman died without a will, which caused significant family disputes over the estate. Has anyone been arrested in the Barry and Honey Sherman case? No one has been arrested, and the case remains an ongoing investigation with no clear suspects.

Barry and Honey Sherman’s legacy is as profound as the mystery surrounding their deaths is enduring. Their story—at once about innovation, generosity, family, ambition, and vulnerability—has become part of Canadian lore. The unanswered questions, continuing legal disputes, and human drama ensure that the case remains not only unsolved but also unforgettable.

