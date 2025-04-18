A US citizen hijacked a Tropic Air plane in Belize on April 17, injuring three people before being fatally shot by a passenger as the aircraft landed

Police Commissioner Chester Williams confirmed the hijacker was Akinyela Sawa Taylor, a suspected military veteran, who demanded the flight take him out of the country

Authorities are now investigating how Taylor boarded the plane with a knife, with the US Embassy assisting in reviewing his background and possible motives

A US citizen hijacked a Tropic Air plane in Belize on April 17, holding passengers at knifepoint before being fatally shot, authorities confirmed.

The incident unfolded mid-flight when the suspect, identified as Akinyela Sawa Taylor, demanded the domestic flight leave the country, Police Commissioner Chester Williams stated.

Tropic Air plane involved in a hijacking incident in Belize. Photo credit: Konstantin Voronov/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Violent struggle leads to injuries

According to CNN, Taylor stabbed three people on board, including the pilot and a passenger, before being shot by another traveller with a licensed firearm as the plane landed outside Belize City.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

All injured individuals were rushed to the hospital, with Taylor later succumbing to gunshot wounds.

Security concerns raised over knife on flight

Officials expressed uncertainty over how Taylor boarded the aircraft with a weapon, acknowledging that smaller Belizean airstrips lack rigorous passenger screening.

The attacker had allegedly been denied entry into the country earlier in the week.

Investigations underway with US embassy involvement

Belizean authorities have requested assistance from the US Embassy to further examine Taylor’s background and motives.

Luke Martin, public affairs officer at the embassy, stated that details on Taylor’s past remain unclear.

Tropic Air plane hijacked mid-flight lands safely in Belize. Photo credit: Aaron Forster/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Connections to US education sector

Information from the airport suggested Taylor had worked as a teacher in the US. Online records listed him as a former football coach at McCluer North High School in Missouri, though a school employee confirmed that Taylor was no longer employed there.

About Belize

Belize, located in Central America, is known for its rich biodiversity, stunning Caribbean coastline, and vibrant cultural heritage.

Formerly British Honduras, it gained independence in 1981 and remains the only English-speaking country in the region. Belize is home to the second-largest barrier reef in the world, making it a popular destination for diving and marine exploration.

Its diverse population includes Creoles, Mestizos, Garifuna, and Maya communities. The country boasts ancient Mayan ruins, lush rainforests, and abundant wildlife. Tourism, agriculture, and fishing are key industries. Belize’s relaxed atmosphere and natural beauty make it a unique and sought-after travel destination.

Airplane collides with helicopter on air

Legit.ng earlier reported that an American Airlines flight collided mid-air with a helicopter in Washington DC, resulting in both aircraft crashing into the Potomac River.

The jet, which was coming from Wichita, Kansas, was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, along with three US Army soldiers on the military helicopter.

Approximately 300 emergency responders were deployed in "rescue mode," with police divers and boats searching the water for survivors under windy and dark conditions. Police officials informed the BBC's US partner CBS News that 18 bodies had been recovered, but there was no official update on casualties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng