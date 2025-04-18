Adamawa State was thrown into mourning following the brutal murder of Governor’s Special Adviser, Thomas Godwin, who was beaten to death by unknown attackers

The late PDP official was killed near his hometown in Ka’ala, sparking public outrage and prompting a full-scale investigation by the state police command

Family members and political allies have demanded swift justice as authorities urge citizens to assist with credible information to identify the perpetrators

Authorities in Adamawa State have launched a full-scale investigation following the brutal killing of Mr Thomas Godwin, a senior political figure and Special Adviser to the Governor, who was murdered on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

The 49-year-old was reportedly ambushed and killed by unidentified assailants while returning home to his community in Ka’ala village, Hong Local Government Area.

Police have commenced a full investigation into the horrific act.

PDP stalwart attacked with sticks

Witnesses say he was attacked with clubs and sticks, resulting in fatal injuries. His body was later recovered by locals who alerted the authorities.

Mr Godwin, a key member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the organizing secretary in his local government, was described as a peaceful and humble personality, deeply committed to community service. His sudden death has left residents of Hong LGA and political colleagues in shock, with many calling for swift justice.

Speaking to reporters, a grieving family member - his niece - expressed the family’s devastation.

“It is so disheartening and painful to hear about the demise of my uncle in such a wicked manner. I was so devastated and still in shock and confusion,” she said.

"He has left a vacuum no one can fill. The entire family is in deep sorrow, especially now that the perpetrators remain unknown.”

She further appealed to law enforcement agencies to bring those responsible to justice, urging them not to relent until those behind the act are held accountable.

“I pray that the perpetrators are fetched out and face judgment,” she added.

Police launch full investigation

Reacting to the incident, the Adamawa State Police Command confirmed the commencement of an extensive investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner in charge of investigations to lead a dedicated team of detectives on the case.

Members of the community have been urged to come forward with useful information. Image credit: FB/NPF

According to a statement released by the Command, efforts are underway to gather intelligence, and members of the public have been encouraged to come forward with any information that could assist the investigation.

The attack on Mr Godwin adds to growing concerns over the rising cases of violence in Adamawa, including assassinations, arson, and attacks on farmlands and places of worship.

Residents fear that the region’s security situation may worsen unless urgent and effective measures are put in place.

Mr Godwin was laid to rest on April 17 at his hometown in Ka’ala. His friends and political associates remember him as a unifier, whose legacy will live on in the hearts of those he served.

