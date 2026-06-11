A Lagos-based worker shared his early-morning routine to slash his daily transport fare to Lekki on TikTok

The commuter started his day at 4:30 AM and left his house by 5:00 AM to beat peak-period price increases

The man arrived at his office location and clocked in using biometric verification at exactly 5:47 AM

A Lagos-based 9-to-5 worker has generated significant traction on social media after showcasing the rigorous routine he relies on to reduce his daily transportation costs to the Island.

The commuter lives on the Mainland and travels to Lekki for work every weekday.

A corporate worker mentions the time he wakes up to beat traffic. Photo credit: @_justhemzy/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The commuter, who uses the TikTok handle @_justhemzy, uploaded a detailed clip showing the strategic adjustments he made to survive transport inflation.

For this worker, the key to financial survival involves beating the rush hour price hikes introduced by commercial drivers.

The early commute savings breakdown

The corporate worker begins his daily routine at 4:30 AM and exits his residence by 5:00 AM sharp. By moving before the rest of the city wakes up, he effectively avoids the peak pricing traps that affect late commuters.

Instead of paying N300 for a commercial motorcycle or tricycle to his local bus stop, the man chooses to walk the first leg of his journey. He then boards a commercial bus to CMS for N300 instead of the standard N700 rush-hour fare, before securing a shared ride into Lekki for N500 instead of N1,000.

This morning strategy brings his total transport cost down to N800, allowing him to save N1,200 daily on his way to the office. The video ends with the man arriving at his workplace empty and clocking in at 5:47 AM.

He captioned the video:

"The real struggle!!"

Reactions as man narrates work struggles

Legt.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

Giddy said:

"Bro if your salary isn't up to 300k to 400K please stop that work, 4:30am."

Tees01 said:

"If I wake by 4:30 I sure say I go craze before the week finish. 😳😩"

Olawálé said:

"I have never been this exhausted from watching a video. May God create a better job for you o."

Watch the video below:

Lady who works 9-5 shares daily commute

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman has shared a video showing her daily "travel" from Ibadan to her workplace in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng