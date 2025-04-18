Helicopter Carrying Two People Crashes, Both Occupants Survive

A helicopter carrying two people crashed at Moorabbin Airport, Melbourne, shortly after takeoff on April 17, leaving one person injured

Emergency crews rescued both occupants from the wreck, with authorities confirming no fatalities, though fuel leakage raised concerns of fire risk

Investigations are underway as officials assess the cause of the crash and potential safety measures for future training flights

A R44 helicopter carrying two people crashed at Moorabbin Airport, Melbourne, on April 17, minutes after takeoff, leaving one occupant injured.

The incident occurred at approximately 2.30pm local time (4.30am GMT) during a training operation, with the aircraft reaching an altitude of 750 feet before coming down near the runway.

Emergency response and wreckage details

Rescue teams swiftly pulled both individuals from the wreckage, with one person suffering minor injuries and taken to The Alfred hospital for further treatment.

Photographs from the crash site showed a mangled rotor blade and a detached tail section, indicating severe damage.

Fire Rescue Victoria reported fuel leakage, prompting crews to deploy firefighting foam to prevent ignition.

Authorities investigate incident causes

Victoria Police confirmed there were no fatalities, stating that WorkSafe and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) had been notified.

Data from FlightRadar24 showed that the helicopter was airborne only briefly before the crash. The ATSB is evaluating evidence to determine whether a full-scale investigation will be required.

Australia’s recent helicopter incidents

The crash is part of a series of aviation accidents in Australia, following the fatal 2023 Sea World crash in Queensland, which claimed four lives, including two British tourists.

In another case last year, a 23-year-old pilot died after crashing onto a Queensland hotel roof, with investigations revealing unauthorised flight and lack of night-flying qualifications.

About Melbourne

Melbourne, the capital of Victoria, is Australia's second-largest city, known for its vibrant culture, diverse population, and thriving arts scene.

Located on the southeastern coast, it boasts stunning architecture, world-class dining, and a dynamic sporting culture, including the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The city is famous for its coffee culture, laneways, and annual events like the Australian Open and Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

With a mix of historic and modern attractions, Melbourne offers a rich blend of urban life and natural beauty, including the nearby Great Ocean Road and Yarra Valley. It remains a hub for innovation, education, and tourism.

Final words of pilot in helicopter crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that a tour helicopter carrying six people crashed into New York City's Hudson River on Thursday, April 10, 2025, killing all onboard.

The pilot warned of fuel shortages just before the aircraft went down near Pier 40, closer to the New Jersey side, at approximately 3.15 pm.

According to Dailymail UK, the victims included Agustín Escobar, CEO of Siemens Spain, his wife, their three children, and the pilot, whose identity is yet to be confirmed. Emergency services received calls at 3:17 p.m., shortly after the helicopter had taken off from the Wall Street Heliport.

Source: Legit.ng