Members of the Wunti community praised Bala Wunti's leadership qualities, describing him as a public servant driven by service, integrity and responsibility

Wunti stated that he had never pursued political office out of personal ambition and expressed gratitude for the success he had achieved in life

Supporters welcomed his pledge against misusing public funds, citing it as evidence of his commitment to transparency and ethical leadership

Growing calls for Dr Bala Wunti to seek higher political office in Bauchi state have received fresh attention following a tribute from members of his hometown community, who described him as a public servant guided by responsibility, faith and accountability.

The tribute was contained in an opinion article by Aminu Bauchin Bauchi titled A Sacred Trust: Dr. Bala Wunti’s Pledge to the Wunti Community.

Bala Wunti receives praise from community members who described him as a leader guided by integrity and public service.

Source: Original

The piece, made available to Legit.ng, reflected on Wunti's response to increasing appeals from supporters and community leaders urging him to enter the Bauchi governorship race.

Why are supporters backing Bala Wunti?

According to the article, Wunti made it clear that political ambition has never been his driving force.

The oil and gas executive reportedly told community members that he already considers himself fulfilled and grateful for the opportunities life has offered him.

“I didn’t intend to become governor. The Almighty God has blessed me with everything, all the essentials of life you can name. Alhamdulillah, I have them,” he was quoted as saying.

The author presented Wunti as a figure whose reputation has been built through years of public service and professional accomplishments rather than a quest for political power.

The article suggested that growing support for his potential candidacy stems from confidence in his leadership style and commitment to community development.

The piece also noted that Wunti acknowledged the significance of the trust being placed in him by family members, community leaders and supporters.

He reportedly described leadership as a responsibility with direct consequences for the lives and welfare of citizens.

What promise did Wunti make?

A key moment highlighted in the tribute centred on Wunti's position regarding public accountability and the management of government resources.

“Whoever thinks that if I become governor I will steal the treasury to enrich them should think again. I will not do that. I will not let myself be used to ruin my connection with my God,” he declared.

Supporters cited the statement as evidence of his commitment to transparency and ethical conduct in public office.

How does the community view him?

The article portrayed Wunti's journey from a difficult childhood to national prominence as a story of perseverance and discipline. It argued that his achievements have earned him respect beyond his professional career.

The tribute concluded with prayers for his continued success and guidance. It also expressed hope that Bauchi State would continue to produce leaders known for integrity, compassion and service.

For many within the Wunti community, the growing interest in his political future reflects confidence in a public figure they believe has remained grounded despite his achievements and influence.

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He warned that the arrangement could expose Nigeria to another failed refinery rehabilitation process.

Source: Legit.ng