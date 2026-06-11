The presidency has disclaimed the report that President Bola Tinubu has appointed Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi to head a government agency

Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff to the president, denied the appointment, adding that the office of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council does not exist

The president's chief of staff warned the security agency and the public against associating with Adeyemi, who has been parading himself as a presidential appointee

The presidency has denied the report that President Bola Tinubu gave an appointment to Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi as the head of an organisation named "Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council".

Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff to the president, disclaimed the appointment of Adeyemi, who has been presenting himself to the general public as the new presidential appointee by the office.

The presidency denies President Bola Tinubu's appointment of Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

NTA Network reported that a statement by the chief of staff to the president warned the public to note that such an office does not exist under the administration of President Tinubu, and no appointment has been made in that regard.

Gbajabiamila states that Foreign and Diplomatic Missions, Financial and Multilateral Institutions, Development Organisations, and Security Agencies are therefore advised to note that no such appointment exists.

See the NTA report on X here:

This is coming days after Tinubu announced the nomination of Zainab Marwa and forwarded her name to the Senate for confirmation. She was appointed to be a member of the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to represent the North East zone.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the president's letter during plenary on Thursday, June 4, adding that Tinubu stated that the nomination complied with the provisions of the NDDC Establishment Act.

Nigerians react as Tinubu makes new appointment

However, the announcement has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Mamman Mustapha criticised the appointment:

"Nigeria, my country, Gen. Buba Marwa has been in Government administration ever since I was a little boy, he is still in Government administration as the Chairman of a big Government agency. Now his daughter, too, has been nominated for a top-level position in a top-level government agency. Nigeria."

Mohammed Shu'aibu criticised President Tinubu:

"I can see that our president is best in appointments, but leadership is far from just appointing without anything positive to show for it for over three years now."

President Bola Tinubu makes a new appointment Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Alexander Nwaolulu questioned the appointment of Marwa:

"Every region have their development commission, why her appointment as a member of the NDDC? Is that what the law says? Please, I need to be educated on this."

Cucumber Boy criticised the appointment:

"Does it mean that nobody is qualified to handle this position in the whole of the Niger Delta......I mean in Enugu, EBONYI, abia,imo, Anambra, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers State, nobody should be given this position there."

Shariff Hasheem Seedi criticised the president for the move:

"For all the people in the North East, old and young politicians retired from their offices. Many people help APC, and you. Mr. President. You didn't see anybody other than Buba Marwa's wife."

Read more comments on the report on Facebook here:

Tinubu's appointed ambassador gets UN election

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's recently appointed permanent ambassador to the United Nations, Jimoh Ibrahim, has been elected as chairman of the budget and administration for the Fifth Committee of the UN General Assembly.

Jimoh Ibrahim's appointment came at a time when the United Nations was facing a budget shortfall of over $1.8 billion after cuts to foreign aid.

Ibrahim, who was a former senator, expressed gratitude to the UN body, promising that he would be committed to providing strategy and stewardship of corporate governance.

Source: Legit.ng