A 13-year-old girl and her seven-year-old brother tragically died after consuming a poisoned Easter egg allegedly sent to their family by their father’s ex-partner

Police arrested Jordélia Pereira Barbosa, suspecting jealousy and revenge as the motive, with evidence linking her to the disguised purchase and delivery of the egg

The children’s mother, also hospitalised, remains in stable condition as investigations continue into this heartbreaking case

A 13-year-old girl, Evelyn Silva, tragically passed away on 21 April from vascular shock and multiple organ failure after eating a poisoned Easter egg.

Her seven-year-old brother, Luís Fernando, also died on 16 April after falling severely ill from consuming the chocolate treat.

Two People Confirmed Dead After Eating ‘Poisoned Easter Egg” Allegedly Sent to Family. Photo credit: GalaxyPix/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to ABC UK, both children were hospitalised along with their mother, Mirian Lira, who remains in stable condition.

Suspect arrested in alleged poisoning case

Authorities arrested Jordélia Pereira Barbosa, the ex-partner of Rafael Silva (Evelyn and Luís’ father), as she alighted from a bus in Imperatriz.

Investigations revealed Barbosa allegedly purchased the Easter egg while disguised in a wig, sending it to Lira’s family with a message wishing her a happy Easter.

Security footage and testimonies from family members led police to suspect Barbosa of orchestrating the poisoning, reportedly motivated by jealousy and revenge.

Hospital and police statements on the incident

In a statement, the Imperatriz Municipal Hospital expressed sorrow over Evelyn’s sudden deterioration, citing her inability to respond to treatment.

The Maranhão Civil Police confirmed initial investigations suggested Barbosa’s actions were deliberate, pointing to her attempts to conceal her identity. Items seized from Barbosa included wigs, chocolate, medicine, and bus tickets connected to the alleged crime.

Ongoing investigations into motive

The police suspect Barbosa's actions stemmed from personal motives linked to her past relationship with Rafael Silva, as family testimonies and witness accounts indicated.

Barbosa denied any involvement in poisoning the chocolate, though the investigation continues to uncover further evidence surrounding the case.

Two People Confirmed Dead After Eating ‘Poisoned Easter Egg” Allegedly Sent to Family. Fiordalino/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

About Easter

Easter is a significant Christian holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, an event central to Christian faith. Observed on a Sunday following the first full moon after the spring equinox, its date varies each year.

The week leading up to Easter, known as Holy Week, includes Good Friday, commemorating Jesus' crucifixion. Easter is associated with themes of renewal, hope, and salvation.

Traditions include church services, feasting, and customs like Easter eggs, symbolising new life and resurrection. While rooted in Christian beliefs, Easter is also embraced in secular ways through festive decorations and community activities worldwide.

