A man made an observation right after a video of actress Bambam searching for her phone at Alexx Ekubo's service of songs went viral

The event was held for the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo at the Monarch Event Centre in Lekki, Lagos, on June 10

A social media user identified as Oba Handler shared footage suggesting a specific individual from her circle had the phone

A Nigerian man has called the attention of Nollywood actress Bamike Olawunmi, popularly known as Bambam, to a video concerning her missing mobile phone.

The incident happened during the service of songs for the late actor Alexx Ekubo, which took place on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at The Monarch Event Centre in Lekki, Lagos.

Man points to a new video after Bambam’s phone goes missing at Alexx Ekubo’s service of songs. Photo credit: Bambam, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram, Oba Handler/Facebook

Source: UGC

Towards the end of the event, Bambam appeared visibly worried as she and several other attendees searched around her sitting area for the device.

While many guests at the venue assumed the phone had been stolen by an unknown person, a fresh video clip that emerged online showed a different perspective of the incident.

Video addressing Bambam's stolen phone resurfaces

A Facebook user named Oba Handler shared a video showing the moments leading up to the search. In the clip, an individual identified as Bambam's staff member reached into the actress's bag, picked up the phone, and held onto it, details indicating it might have been done to keep the device safe.

Oba Handler noted that the actress might simply be unaware that her worker had the phone. He urged the public to get across to the movie star to clear up the misunderstanding.

Oba Handler captioned the video on his page, saying:

"Bambam Phone got missing yesterday at Alex Ekubo's Service of Songs.... They should draw her attention to it.

"Maybe she forgot it with her staff or the sfaff forgot. Whichever way, I pray she finds it."

Netizens react to viral video of Bambam's missing phone

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

Ene Oyikwu said:

"This woman is really a softy....hear voice like my own."

Ola Mma said:

"She knew na. We can clearly see that she is her staff."

Debbie Israel Pwajok said:

"Bambam don cry sotey she forget phone dey with PA."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Alexx Ekubo's sister-in-law speaks on actor's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo’s sister-in-law opened up about his marriage to his wife, Awule, during the actor’s service of songs.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng