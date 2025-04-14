Donald Trump’s annual physical confirmed his excellent health, with scarring from last year’s assassination attempt posing no lasting effects

The five-hour examination at Walter Reed hospital included cognitive and cardiac tests, with Trump scoring a perfect 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment

At 78, Trump remains fit to execute his presidential duties, showcasing resilience and robust physical condition

In his first annual physical of his second presidential term, Donald Trump was found to have scarring on his right ear, a result of an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last July.

The medical report, released by the White House on April 13, confirmed that the injury was superficial and did not impact his overall health.

Trump declared fit for presidency

The five-hour examination at Walter Reed hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, included blood tests, cardiac ultrasounds, and neurological assessments.

Captain Sean Barbabella, Trump’s physician, stated that the president exhibited “excellent cognitive and physical health” and was fully fit to execute his duties as Commander-in-Chief.

Trump scored a perfect 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a test used to detect early signs of dementia, and showed no signs of depression or anxiety.

Lifestyle advice and medical history

The report noted Trump’s active lifestyle, crediting frequent golf victories for his joint and muscle health.

At 224lb and 6ft 2.5in tall, Trump falls within the overweight range but has shed pounds since 2019. His medical history includes well-controlled hypercholesterolemia, a past Covid infection, rosacea, and a benign colon polyp.

Trump takes medications for cholesterol and cardiac prevention, as well as cream for a skin condition.

Legacy of health comparisons

The report is the first public update on Trump’s health since the assassination attempt, which his former White House doctor described as causing superficial injuries.

On the campaign trail, Trump often criticised his rival Joe Biden’s cognitive and physical health, contrasting it with his own robust condition.

About Walter Reed Hospital

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, located in Bethesda, Maryland, is the United States' premier military medical facility.

Established in 1909 as Walter Reed General Hospital, it was named after Major Walter Reed, who discovered that mosquitoes transmit yellow fever. The centre provides world-class healthcare to active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their families, offering services ranging from routine care to advanced medical treatments.

Known as the "President's Hospital," it has treated numerous U.S. presidents and high-ranking officials. In 2011, it merged with the National Naval Medical Center to form a unified facility, continuing its legacy of excellence in military medicine.

