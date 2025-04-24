Kendrick Johnson was a teenager from Lowndes County High School in southern Georgia who was found dead in a rolled-up gym mat in 2013. His death was ruled an accident by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigators, but his family disputes the finding and believes Kendrick was unlived. Learn the controversy and mystery surrounding Kendrick Johnson's case.

What happened in Kendrick Johnson's case?

Kendrick Johnson's body was discovered rolled-up gym mat at Lowndes County High School on 11 January 2013. An initial investigation by Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigators a few months later ruled the death was an accident due to asphyxia caused by being stuck in the mat.

Authorities gave a hypothesis that Kendrick fell into the mat while looking for a shoe and was unable to get out. Three students at the school told investigators that it was common for students to leave their shoes under the rolled-up mats.

One student claimed that he shared a pair of Adidas shoes with Kendrick and that after gym class, he would always toss the shoes in the middle of the rolled-up mat's hole. The young athlete was barefoot when his body was found.

However, Kendrick's family maintain that their son's death was not an accident. They point to evidence of a second autopsy, which was conducted by William R. Anderson. The autopsy allegedly revealed a blunt force trauma to Kendrick's neck. They also claimed that there were inconsistencies in the school's CCTV footage, further proving there was foul play.

On 31 October 2013, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia announced that there would be a formal review of Kendrick Johnson's death. Further investigations were carried out by the U.S. Department of Justice. On 20 June 2016, the department announced that the evidence found was insufficient and did not support federal criminal charges.

In 2020, protests broke out after the death of George Floyd, sparking a call for a reinvestigation into Kendrick Johnson's case. The Justice For Kendrick Johnson Rally was held at the Georgia State Capitol on 13 June 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Celebrities attended, including American rapper T.I., actor Scotty Smart, and activist Tamika Mallory.

On March 10, 2021, the case was reopened by the Lowndes County Sheriff due to public outcry. The sheriff, Ashley Paulk, offered a $500,000 reward for any information leading to the conviction of the killer. However, in January 2022, the second investigation closed, and no charges were filed. In Kendrick Johnson's case synopsis, he stated:

I am quite sure that there will still be a contingent that will believe there was foul play. I encourage everyone to study ALL the evidence in this file before forming an opinion.

The developments led to an ongoing legal battle with the family filing lawsuits against the Lowndes County Board of Education, the principal, the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, and other parties. They hope to get answers to what transpired on the fateful day and hope that justice will be served.

Who killed Kendrick Johnson?

An initial investigation by the Lowndes County Sheriff's investigators concluded that Kendrick's death was an accident. However, the Johnson family, through its American attorney Chevene King, disputed the findings, claiming foul play. A further investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) also ruled the death as accidental positional asphyxia.

Who were Kendrick Johnson's death suspects?

In the case of Kendrick Johnson's death, no suspects have officially been charged with the crime. The Johnson family filed a lawsuit against the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and others, as they believed their son was murdered.

According to the Daily Mail, two brothers, Branden and Brian Bell, were mentioned in legal actions by the Johnson family. The two were alleged to have had beef with Kendrick. Brian Bell, then a star football player, said he was in class when Kendrick died. Branden on the other hand was out of school with the wrestling team on that day.

After investigations, the two brothers were found not guilty and were not charged. Two investigations concluded that the death was an accident.

The Kendrick Johnson's death case remains open, with the Johnson family continuing to seek justice. They filed a $1 billion lawsuit against the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI, an unnamed FBI agent, and others. According to FOX 5 Atlanta, Kendrick's mum, Jackie Johnson, stated after filing the lawsuit:

We are going to continue to keep fighting for Kendrick because his life mattered.

FAQs

Who was Kendrick Johnson? He was a teenager who was found dead on a gym mat in 2013. Who is Kendrick Johnson's mother? Kendrick's mother is Jackie Johnson. Who is the father of Kendrick Johnson? His father is Kenneth Johnson. How old was Kendrick Johnson when he died? The high school student was 17 years old as of 11 January 2013. Kendrick was born on 10 October 1995. What school did Kendrick Johnson go to? The young man attended Lowndes County High School. Who killed Kendrick Johnson? No one was charged with Kendrick Johnson's murder. Investigations showed his death was an accident, although his parents believe there was foul play. Has the Kendrick Johnson case been reopened? The case was reopened on 10 March 2021 by Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk. However, the case was closed, ruling there was no foul play.

Kendrick Johnson's case has been ongoing since his body was discovered rolled up in a gym mat in 2013. Investigations have ruled the death an accident caused by asphyxia. The Johnson family have disputed the claims, citing foul play.

