Lindsay Clancy was a labour-and-delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital. She hit headlines in January 2023 after being accused in connection with the deaths of her three children at their home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. As her case progresses, Lindsay Clancy's update includes an ongoing insanity defence and continued public support from her husband, Patrick Clancy.

Lindsay Clancy is reported to have caused harm to her three children on the night of 24 January 2023 inside the family’s home.

inside the family’s home. 5-year-old Cora Clancy and 3-year-old Dawson died the same night, while 8-month-old Callan died a few days later.

and 3-year-old died the same night, while 8-month-old died a few days later. Lindsay Clancy then attempted to end her life by inflicting self-injuries and jumping from a window, which left her paralysed from the waist down.

by inflicting self-injuries and jumping from a window, which from the waist down. The mother of three from Duxbury, Massachusetts, was arraigned in October 2023 on three counts each of causing the deaths of her kids in Plymouth District Court . She attended via Zoom from Tewksbury Hospital .

on three counts each of causing the deaths of her kids in . She attended via Zoom from . Lindsay Clancy’s trial is scheduled to begin on 1 December 2025, and she was ordered to undergo a psychiatric exam before trial.

Profile summary

Full name Lindsay Marie Clancy Gender Female Date of birth August 1992 Age 33 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Wallingford, Connecticut, United States Current residence Duxbury, Massachusetts, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Light brown Marital status Married Spouse Patrick Clancy Children 3 Profession Nurse

Who is Lindsay Clancy?

The American nurse was born Lindsay Marie Clancy in August 1992 in Wallingford, Connecticut, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Lindsay is 33 years old as of April 2025.

Lindsay Clancy attended Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford, graduating in 2007. She then joined Quinnipiac University, graduating in Hamden in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in biology.

Lindsay Clancy has been charged in connection with the tragic deaths of her three children, Cora, Dawson, and Callan. She was arraigned in October 2023 on three charges of causing the deaths of her children at the Plymouth District Court. Lindsay attended the hearing via Zoom from Tewksbury Hospital, where she was receiving treatment.

During the hearing, the judge heard how Lindsay sent her husband out of the house in Duxbury to pick up kids’ medicine and a takeout dinner. Upon returning less than an hour later, Lindsay was found semiconscious in the backyard, while the children were discovered unresponsive in the basement.

Her defence team led by American lawyer, Kevin Reddington intends to pursue an insanity defence, arguing that she lacked criminal responsibility due to her mental state. According to The Sun, defence attorney Duncan Levin stated:

This case is not going to centre around whether she committed the murders or not. What is going to be an issue is her mental state and whether she was legally responsible.

There have been various court hearings regarding her mental health evaluations and the gathering of evidence. Her husband, Patrick Clancy, started a GoFundMe to help him pay for medical bills, funeral expenses, and legal fees. He has since given interviews and expressed that his wife was suffering from mental illness. The trial date has been set for 1 December 2025.

Is Lindsay Clancy still paralysed?

She is still paralysed from the waist down. Clancy sustained severe injuries after plunging from the window following the incident, resulting in paralysis.

Her husband, Patrick, has said it was an attempt to take her life after the incident. Lindsay also injured herself, leaving a trail of blood in the master bedroom.

Inside Patrick and Lindsay Clancy's story

Patrick Clancy also known as Pat is the husband of Lindsay Clancy. The two met in the summer of 2013. Lindsay Musgrove, as she was known then, was a nursing student who was lived with one of his first cousins.

Lindsay was 22 years old when they met. According to an interview with Eren Orbey of The New Yorker, Pat was informed by Lindsay's best friend that she was looking for a family man to settle.

Pat and Lindsay's first was to fly a kite, and later brought her to the Clancys’ beachside Fourth of July party. He later proposed to her at Massachusetts General Hospital emergency in December 2015. Kristen Walton, the cousin who introduced Pat and Lindsay, told Eren Orbey:

They never really had any bumps in the road.

Pat and Lindsay got married in December 2016. They had the reception at a golf club decorated Christmas season.

The pair shared three children. Cora was born on 24 December 2017. Dawson was born a year and a half later, while Callan was born on 26 May 2022.

Patrick Clancy has publicly expressed that his wife was suffering from mental illness. He has stated that he does not believe she is a monster, but rather someone who got sick. According to The New Yorker on her iPhone device, she had mentioned just a touch of postpartum anxiety.

Patrick said he had forgiven his wife. He sold their home in Duxbury and relocated to Manhattan, New York, where he got a new apartment.

FAQs

Who is Lindsay Clancy? She is an American nurse who was accused of taking the lives of her three children. Where is Lindsay Clancy from? She was born in Connecticut, United States, but lived in Duxbury, Massachusetts, United States. What happened to Lindsay Clancy? She was arrested and accused of taking the lives of her three children: Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and eight-month-old baby Callan. Who was Lindsay Clancy's husband? Her husband was Patrick Clancy. Is Lindsay Clancy still married? Yes, Lindsay is still married to Patrick Clancy, and he has maintained a connection even after her arrest. Where is Lindsay Clancy now? She is confined at Tewksbury Hospital, where she is receiving treatment as she awaits trial. When is Lindsay Clancy's trial? Her trial is scheduled to begin on 1 December 2025.

Lindsay Clancy is a Duxbury, Massachusetts who is accused of ending the lives of her three children on 24 January 2023. The latest update on her case includes her trial, scheduled to begin on 1 December 2025, where her defence will focus on her mental health at the time of the events.

