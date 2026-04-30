A corps member has taken to social media to share the unexpected message an admirer sent to her

The young lady mentioned that she was on her way to the office after CDS when he collected her number

The content of the message the man sent to her on WhatsApp caught the attention of many people

A young lady grabbed the attention of many people on social media after she shared the message a guy sent to her after she gave him her number.

In the caption of the post she shared, she explained that she was on her way to the office after Community Development Service (CDS) when she met him and ended up giving him her number.

Corps member shares unexpected WhatsApp message she received from admirer. Photo Source: TikTok/fav_odera

Source: TikTok

Corps member posts message from admirer

Not long after, she explained that the said guy texted her on WhatsApp and left a message.

In the TikTok post, the romantic message that the guy sent to the lady via WhatsApp was displayed as she shared it with her followers online.

Corps member posts WhatsApp chat from admirer after giving out her number. Photo Source: TikTok/fav_odera

Source: TikTok

The WhatsApp message read in part:

"Good morning, Favour. As sun hot yesterday when I collect your number, na so my mind hot since then. Hope NYSC never stress my fine corper? Make your day sweet like Agege bread with butter. No dulling o, na you be my own Favour from heaven."

"You dey back-to-back with messages like MTN bonus, I like am. Hope you sleep like person wey no get CDS wahala? Make your day sweet. If I say I dey crush small, na lie."

The romantic message he sent to her, which she, @fav_odera, shared on her TikTok page, caught the attention of many people who have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady shares WhatsApp message

Ayonitemie Said:

"I just check your profile,e no lie."

marcus_rojo added:

"it's not chat gpt. it's Meta AI. I've been there before."

🤪Onlyoneseyi noted:

"Na so one tell me say e don know the venue for our wedding like how now."

Xâńďèř Vøņ shared:

"And they said Shakespeare was dead."

Dëphlógistigäted Gás said:

"Meta AI The way this thing de spoil my mood ehn."

S8 wrote:

"You'd rather chew jeans is madt."

Cocopops noted:

"Favour why your own dey always different?"

AS Dean said:

"Chat gpt, e get some kind vibes u go know."

midey248 added:

"Mk fela con copy line here oo😩fav fav marry ham."

Emex01 wrote:

"Adam no do pass like this."

Taiwo 🥹shared:

"W'chatgpt in the fuvking chat."

Nene stressed:

"Lines just dey flow. I pray make they relationship favour him."

Amara billions the creator, stressed:

"Chaiiii ije love,look what you’ve made him do."

hris~world noted:

"Very rugged pick up line."

Belgium_autos said:

"Why does the pig language sound like ChatGPT generated it."

Muna said:

"If person use for me this format…… is ova, ma baby say oval."

Zeus noted:

"Why person go dey use AI rizz woman."

Rtw_by_Nifer noted:

"Nothing dey vex me pass this pickup lines 😭😭dey full my fb if I see am like dis ehh body go just dey pepper me."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared messages from a man she gave her WhatsApp number to. The man kept replying to all her posts with “wow” again and again.

Lady shares shocking message from Abuja man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady shared a WhatsApp message from a man she had just started talking to in Abuja.

They had only talked for two days when the man asked to come and stay at her house for the weekend. He said he had fumigated his house. Many people online reacted, and some were not happy with the man.

Source: Legit.ng