An Akwa Ibom University graduate shared her academic journey after spending seven years on a five-year course

The lady, identified as Aggie Ibok Felix, revealed that she battled with 16 carryovers and was called names by her coursemates

Despite having a CGPA of 1.84 in her fourth year, she cleared her papers and graduated with a second-class lower degree

A graduate of Agricultural Science from Akwa Ibom University (AKSU), Aggie Ibok Felix, has inspired many online after sharing her story of resilience.

Aggie, who posted on Facebook using the name AG Felix, opened up about the emotional and academic hurdles she faced during her undergraduate days.

A student who battled with 16 carryovers finally bags degree and mentions her grade. Photo: AG Felix

Source: Facebook

Battling academic failure

The young lady revealed that she struggled significantly with her studies, accumulating 16 carryovers and spending seven years to complete a five-year program.

She noted that people often assumed she was not serious, but in reality, she simply had a different learning pace.

Aggie said:

"What took others one day to understand could take me months. And I accepted that. I chose my own pace because I knew if I followed others, I would be left behind."

Struggling with depression

According to her post, the academic struggle took a toll on her mental health as she felt lost and was constantly compared to others at home.

She recalled being avoided in examination halls and hearing people talk about her failed grades even before she entered the department.

Aggie said:

"I was depressed. I felt lost. I felt like a failure. At some point, I told my parents I wanted to quit school."

A turning point

The graduate credited her breakthrough to a conversation with her uncle and a period of intense spiritual devotion where she prayed for seven days.

By her fourth year, her CGPA sat at a low 1.84, but she became strategic with her study methods and refused to engage in exam malpractice.

She said:

"I was scared of my final result. I thought I would graduate with a pass or a third class. But I graduated with a 2:2. That 2:2 may mean nothing to some people… But to me, my family, and my friends, it means everything."

See her Facebook post:

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

Phestar Aiip Mthembu said:

"Congratulations u're brave"

Akulia Rita said:

"Your story is not just encouraging but inspiring as well."

Chi Amaka said:

"Congratulations you are the real winner for not giving up."

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng