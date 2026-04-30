Akwa Ibom University Student Who Struggled With 16 Carryovers Finally Bags Degree, Mentions Grade
- An Akwa Ibom University graduate shared her academic journey after spending seven years on a five-year course
- The lady, identified as Aggie Ibok Felix, revealed that she battled with 16 carryovers and was called names by her coursemates
- Despite having a CGPA of 1.84 in her fourth year, she cleared her papers and graduated with a second-class lower degree
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A graduate of Agricultural Science from Akwa Ibom University (AKSU), Aggie Ibok Felix, has inspired many online after sharing her story of resilience.
Aggie, who posted on Facebook using the name AG Felix, opened up about the emotional and academic hurdles she faced during her undergraduate days.
Battling academic failure
The young lady revealed that she struggled significantly with her studies, accumulating 16 carryovers and spending seven years to complete a five-year program.
She noted that people often assumed she was not serious, but in reality, she simply had a different learning pace.
University of Ibadan student who almost gave up bags nursing degree with 3.48 CGPA, shares her story
Aggie said:
"What took others one day to understand could take me months. And I accepted that. I chose my own pace because I knew if I followed others, I would be left behind."
Struggling with depression
According to her post, the academic struggle took a toll on her mental health as she felt lost and was constantly compared to others at home.
She recalled being avoided in examination halls and hearing people talk about her failed grades even before she entered the department.
Aggie said:
"I was depressed. I felt lost. I felt like a failure. At some point, I told my parents I wanted to quit school."
A turning point
The graduate credited her breakthrough to a conversation with her uncle and a period of intense spiritual devotion where she prayed for seven days.
By her fourth year, her CGPA sat at a low 1.84, but she became strategic with her study methods and refused to engage in exam malpractice.
She said:
"I was scared of my final result. I thought I would graduate with a pass or a third class. But I graduated with a 2:2. That 2:2 may mean nothing to some people… But to me, my family, and my friends, it means everything."
See her Facebook post:
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:
Phestar Aiip Mthembu said:
"Congratulations u're brave"
Akulia Rita said:
"Your story is not just encouraging but inspiring as well."
Chi Amaka said:
"Congratulations you are the real winner for not giving up."
LASU BGS shares admission experience
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.
In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng